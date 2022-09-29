Read full article on original website
Hulk Hogan Reacts To The Passing Of Antonio Inoki
Another titan of the wrestling industry has taken to social media to pay tribute to Antonio Inoki. New Japan Pro Wrestling founder, Antonio Inoki sadly passed away at the age of 79 on Friday, September 30, 2022. Now, Hulk Hogan, his former adversary and partner in NJPW during the early-mid 1980s has reacted to the news with a post on his Facebook page.
Sami Zayn Believes He And Jey Uso Can Rebuild Trust, McIntyre Warns Kross, JONAH Update | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for Saturday, October 1, 2022. - On the latest episode of the SmackDown LowDown, Sami Zayn hypes Solo SIkoa, Drew McIntyre has a message for Karrion Kross, and more. You can see the interview portions of the show above. - On social media, Sami Zayn...
Seth Rollins: I Don't Know If I Can Ever Be 'The Guy' In WWE While Living In The Roman Reigns Era
Seth Rollins opens up about battling imposter syndrome and facing the realization that he may never be the face of WWE while existing in the era of Roman Reigns. There are very few wrestlers to come through WWE in the last decade that have accomplished all that Seth Rollins has. Seth Rollins has won every conceivable major championship in WWE and has checked off every major milestone along the way including Royal Rumble victories and successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase at WrestleMania.
Molly Belle's Something to Smile About: Wish Granter
It’s often so easy to become lost in the 24/7 nature of the professional wrestling news cycle and the corresponding storm of crazy that inevitably encompasses it on social media. I think it’s important to remember the reason we all started watching this wild and wonderful thing of ours in the first place as well. Because whether in large ways or small, it simply makes us happy. With each column, I’ll shine a light on something or someone in the wide world of professional wrestling that is creating smiles out of thin air. Care to join me?
Rey Mysterio Credits Dean Malenko For His Pop-Up Entance, Discusses His 2002 WWE SmackDown Debut
Rey Mysterio recently reflected on his iconic pop-up entrance. In July 2002, Mysterio made his WWE SmackDown debut, popping out from under the stage, instantly creating an iconic moment and providing WWE with one of its best entrances, one that Rey would use for years to come. During an appearance...
News On Several Names That Have Changed Under New WWE Regime, And Ones That Haven't
Several WWE names have changed internally within WWE, and we've been asked to clarify some more. As seen, Matt Riddle and Austin Theory both got their full names back upon Triple H's regime taking over. We actually had heard that both were fine with proceeding with just one name, but we've got updates on some others.
MJF On Eddie Kingston: I'll Never Wrestle That 'Slob', Kingston Responds
MJF says he'll never wrestle Eddie Kingston, and his comment sparked a heated exchange between the Dynamite Diamond Ring winner and the fan-favorite. When a fan took to Twitter and stated that they want to see MJF face Kingston, "The Salt of the Earth" stated that he'll never wrestle "that slob". In response, Kingston shared a meme to show that he only thinks of acting whenever MJF says anything.
Tony Khan On Being Confused For WWE's Nick Khan: 'Two More Different People We Could Not Be'
All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan responds to being confused for WWE Co-CEO Nick Khan. The name Khan is a powerful name in wrestling. Tony Khan is the owner of AEW and has been since 2019. Since the retirement of Vince McMahon in 2022, Nick Khan has become the Co-CEO of WWE alongside Stephanie McMahon. In the past, Tony Khan has had some fun with the fact that he shares a last name with such a high-ranking official in WWE. Following a report that WWE was trying to work out a working relationship with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Tony Khan, who was already entering a working relationship with NJPW, joked that there is only room for one Khan in professional wrestling and it's not "some con man in Connecticut."
Producers, Backstage News For WWE Raw 9/19/22 And Smackdown 9/23/22
Fightful has learned the following producers for WWE Raw 9/19:. - Judgment Day vs. Rey Mysterio & Matt Riddle: Jamie Noble. - Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony: Michael Hayes. - Sam Zayn, Ricochet, Madcap Moss & Solo Sikoa backstage: Abyss. - New Day vs. Maximum Male Models: Abyss. - Braun Strowman vs....
Jessicka Speaks On Initial Fear When Changing From Havok, Happy To See Critics Embracing The Change
Jessicka talks about her transformation into a character that is a little closer to the person she is in everyday life. After Havok disappeared, Jessicka emerged in IMPACT Wrestling. While inhabiting the same vessel as Havok, Jessica is a much more fun-loving personality, much to the delight of Taya Valkyrie and the chagrin of Rosemary.
Damage CTRL Stands Tall, Mustafa Ali Earns Bobby Lashley's Respect | RAW Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for October 3, 2022:. - Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY) enjoyed a successful night on Monday. Kai defeated Candice LeRae in a singles match, and Bayley helped SKY beat Alexa Bliss. After the bell, the trio brutally attacked Bliss, Asuka, and Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Bayley proceeded to climb to the top of the ladder and pose with Belair's title, sending her a message ahead of their match at Extreme Rules.
Producers, Backstage Talent Meeting Notes From AEW Rampage Grand Slam
Figthful Select has learned the following coaches for AEW Rampage Grand Slam matches. - House of Black vs. Darby Allin & Sting: BJ Whitmer & Luther. - Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. Wardlow & Samoa Joe: Pat Buck & Ariya Daivari. - Jungle Boy vs. Rey Fenix: Sonjay Dutt.
Jury Rules Against WWE In Lawsuit Over Use Of Randy Orton's Tattoos In 2K Video Games
The longstanding lawsuit against WWE by Catherine Alexander has been handed a verdict. In April 2018, Catherine Alexander, Randy Orton’s tattoo artist, filed a lawsuit against WWE, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, 2K Games Inc, 2K Sports Inc, Visual Concepts Entertainment, Yukes Co Ltd, and Yukes LA Inc for using her tattoo designs in their video games without her permission. She alleged that she alone owns the copyrights to those designs as they were original works.
White Rabbit News | WWE Raw 10/3/22 Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp & Will Washington
Sean Ross Sapp and Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) review WWE Raw!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the cereal you love without all the guilt, and with all the protein at MagicSpoon.com/Fightful. If you enjoy Will, check...
Jordynne Grace Reflects On Being Matt Cardona's First Intergender Opponent
Jordynne Grace reflects on intergender wrestling. Jordynne Grace is proud of the fact that she wrestles competitors of all genders. Her intergender wrestling was spotlighted during her time as the inaugural IMPACT Digital Media Champion. Eventually, she would lose the title to one of her wrestling inspirations, Matt Cardona. Speaking...
Raquel Rodriguez Says She Would Love To Be In This Year's WarGames, Comments On Facing Dakota Kai
Raquel Rodriguez is ready for WarGames. WarGames has been a staple of NXT under Triple H, but this year's Survivor Series marks the first time the match will be used on the main roster. A men's and women's WarGames match will take place at the event and will be more storyline driven and not based on brand supremacy.
Chelsea Green WALK AND TALK with Sean Ross Sapp!
Fightful spoke with IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green for a quick walk and talk at Starrcast. You can see the full interview above, or the transcript below. SEAN ROSS SAPP: “I’m here, Sean Ross Sapp, with a name you know. The nicest member of the...
Dan Lambert Felt His AEW Act Was Getting Stale, Would Return If Tony Khan Pitched The Right Story
Dan Lambert talks about the end of his run in All Elite Wrestling. Dan Lambert, as the face of American Top Team in AEW, was one of the most hated villains in the promotion during his time alongside names like Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, and Lance Archer. Lambert was also integral in bringing Paige VanZant to AEW television. While he was with the company, the acts that he was associated with feuded with names like Chris Jericho, Wardlow, Adam Page, and Cody Rhodes. During that time, Dan Lambert was able to show off his promo abilities, regularly drawing genuine animosity from crowds for the subject matter and delivery of his verbiage.
Internet Champion Matt Cardona's Farts Get As Much Reach On An Airplane As His Posts On Social Media
Does the smell of Matt Cardona's farts stink up an entire airplane? woo woo woo, you know it!. Matt Cardona has been on the run of his career since departing WWE in 2020. At one point in time, he was holding over five championships simultaneously. Undoubtedly, Cardona is very proud of his accomplishments and some might argue that he is so arrogant that he thinks his shit doesn't stink. Well, that may be, but his wife, Chelsea Green, certainly thinks his farts do.
Ruby Soho Undergoes Surgery For Broken Nose
Ruby Soho is recovering from surgery. Soho previously announced that she was having surgery on her broken nose. When she made the announcement, she noted that her septum was also messed up. Soho suffered the injury at AEW All Out, where she teamed up with Ortiz and unsuccessfully challenged Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo for the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship.
