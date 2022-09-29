Read full article on original website
The Dispatch
Endless Summer Cruisin Celebrates 25 Years This Weekend
OCEAN CITY — The weather is expected to improve just in time for the 25th anniversary of the Endless Summer Cruisin Car Show, which will be celebrated throughout the weekend, beginning Thursday, Oct. 6. This four-day automotive event continues to be one of the eastern region’s most popular fall...
WBOC
Ocean City Roads Effected by Coastal Flooding
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Several roads in downtown Ocean City were underwater due to coastal flooding. Some of the worst areas were 2nd street, 7th street, and parts of Philadelphia Avenue. Coastal flooding is just another issue caused by Hurricane Ian, which has already caused beach erosion, moved a lot...
oceancity.com
A Lot Can Happen in a Week – With Bad Weather.
From the sunny days early in the week when Oceans Calling was scheduled to attract 50,000 fans to the rescue of a front end loader from the surf and coastal flooding, this has been a wild week. Here we review the week in photos. Oceans Calling Sets up on the...
oceancity.com
Coastal Storm Flooding, High Waves and Wind Through Tuesday
High Winds and Significant Coastal Flooding Expected Through Tuesday. Ocean City, Maryland – (October 2, 2022): The National Weather Service, Wakefield, has placed Ocean City under a Coastal Flood Warning as remnants of Ian linger off the coast. The storm will bring widespread rain and increasing, gusty winds through Tuesday.
WBOC
Ocean City Feels the Effects of Hurricane Ian
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The remnants of the storm that hit parts of the East Coast hard left behind minor damage and beach erosion. A rough ocean, a lot of sand on the boardwalk and objects strewn across the ground highlighted the aftermath. A bike, giant wooden beach chair, and...
WBOC
Oak Orchard Endures Significant Post-Ian Flooding
MILLSBORO, Del. - The small Oak Orchard community sits on the Indian River Bay, and it's no stranger to flooding during storms and high tides. Monday was no different as neighbors watched flood waters cover their backyards and roadways as a result of a nor'easter spawned by Hurricane Ian. Melissa...
WBOC
Oceans Calling Festival Canceled Due to Severe Weather
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Impending severe weather has prompted organizers of the Oceans Calling Festival to cancel the three-day music event, which was set to start on Friday. "Due to unsafe weather conditions on the Oceans Calling Festival grounds caused by Hurricane Ian and additional severe weather conditions forecasted for the rest of the weekend, we have made the difficult and heartbreaking decision to cancel this weekend’s Oceans Calling Festival," organizers said in a Facebook post. "We hoped for a better outcome and are disappointed to share this news, however, the safety of our fans, artists and staff is our top priority."
Heavy rain brings flooding, road closures to Jersey Shore
After a soggy weekend and unusually high tides, this week gets underway with more wet weather as the remnants of Hurricane Ian bring some flooding at the Jersey Shore. The back bays have taken a pounding at high tide as a result of the severe weather, according to Scott Wahl, business administrator of Avalon, New Jersey. That resulted in the Townsend Inlet Bridge being shut down.
WDEL 1150AM
Flooding remains a concern as Ian's remnants spin off the Delaware coast
Coastal parts of Delaware remain under attack as a low pressure system associated with the former Hurricane Ian spins miles off the Delaware coastline. The Delaware Bay at Lewes is forecasted to crest with a high tides at 7.9 feet Monday and Tuesday, just short of what is considered major flooding for the area.
WDEL 1150AM
Route 1 reopened between Dewey and Bethany after Ian-related flooding recedes
Delaware Route 1 between Dewey Beach and Bethany Beach reopened overnight after high water from the Rehoboth Bay crossed the highway just south of Dewey early Monday evening. DelDOT responded to Keybox Road just before 5:00 p.m., and reported water beginning to pond on both sides of Route 1. As...
oceancity.com
Images of Oceans Calling Coming Down
It’s what we were all hoping wouldn’t happen, but the threat from Ian, as he marches north along the coast, has caused the Oceans Calling festival organizers to cancel the entire event this weekend. They started piling sand a couple weeks ago and the planning has been going on for months ahead of that. We heard they had tickets sold to buyers in all 50 states. Hotels are booked. Businesses here in Ocean City were ready to welcome the predicted 50,000+ visitors.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Top trending: Flooding from Ian remnants closes Route 1 and Indian River Inlet bridge
The remnants of Hurricane Ian are expected to hang around into Wednesday. The National Weather Service revised a forecast on Monday that calls for more rain and coastal flooding into mid-week. On Monday night, Route 1 was closed on the south end of the state due to flooding. In Delaware,...
shoredailynews.com
Closings and cancellations for Monday, October 3
Northampton County public schools are closed for students and staff Monday. Head Start will be closed for children and staff in both Accomack and Northampton County on Monday, October 3, 2022. Due to inclement weather and potential flooding, Accomack County Public Schools will be closed to all students and staff...
13newsnow.com
Chincoteague lifts state of emergency
NORFOLK, Va. — UPDATE: Tuesday morning, officials announced that the state of emergency had been lifted. Chincoteague Emergency Management said the voluntary evacuation had been canceled as of Monday evening. The shelter at Arcadia High School closed at 5 p.m. Monday. Chincoteague Emergency Management declared a state of emergency...
Will your house flood? Map shows hour-by-hour storm surge on Virginia coast
Residents worried that they may be at risk for flooding can now use the Virginia Institute of Marine Science's Tidewatch Map to find out how high the water is expected to rise in their location.
The Dispatch
Resort Comprehensive Plan Update Nears
OCEAN CITY— Ocean City’s required comprehensive plan update will largely be done in house, resort officials decided last week. During last week’s joint session between the Mayor and Council and the Ocean City Planning Commission, Planning and Community Development Director Bill Neville provided an update on the state-mandated comprehensive plan update. Ocean City’s comprehensive plan, a road map of sorts for the future direction of the resort, was last updated in 2017.
WBOC
Chincoteague islanders brace for Hurricane Ian remnants
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, Va. -- Strong winds and constant rain stole the show in Chincoteague Island's forecast on Friday. The wet and windy weather was just a preview of what town officials were expecting to come later in the evening and early Saturday morning hours. The National Weather Service cautioned town...
