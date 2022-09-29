ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

The Dispatch

Endless Summer Cruisin Celebrates 25 Years This Weekend

OCEAN CITY — The weather is expected to improve just in time for the 25th anniversary of the Endless Summer Cruisin Car Show, which will be celebrated throughout the weekend, beginning Thursday, Oct. 6. This four-day automotive event continues to be one of the eastern region’s most popular fall...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Ocean City Roads Effected by Coastal Flooding

OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Several roads in downtown Ocean City were underwater due to coastal flooding. Some of the worst areas were 2nd street, 7th street, and parts of Philadelphia Avenue. Coastal flooding is just another issue caused by Hurricane Ian, which has already caused beach erosion, moved a lot...
OCEAN CITY, MD
oceancity.com

A Lot Can Happen in a Week – With Bad Weather.

From the sunny days early in the week when Oceans Calling was scheduled to attract 50,000 fans to the rescue of a front end loader from the surf and coastal flooding, this has been a wild week. Here we review the week in photos. Oceans Calling Sets up on the...
OCEAN CITY, MD
oceancity.com

Coastal Storm Flooding, High Waves and Wind Through Tuesday

High Winds and Significant Coastal Flooding Expected Through Tuesday. Ocean City, Maryland – (October 2, 2022): The National Weather Service, Wakefield, has placed Ocean City under a Coastal Flood Warning as remnants of Ian linger off the coast. The storm will bring widespread rain and increasing, gusty winds through Tuesday.
OCEAN CITY, MD
City
Ocean City, MD
City
Berlin, MD
State
Maryland State
WBOC

Ocean City Feels the Effects of Hurricane Ian

OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The remnants of the storm that hit parts of the East Coast hard left behind minor damage and beach erosion. A rough ocean, a lot of sand on the boardwalk and objects strewn across the ground highlighted the aftermath. A bike, giant wooden beach chair, and...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Oak Orchard Endures Significant Post-Ian Flooding

MILLSBORO, Del. - The small Oak Orchard community sits on the Indian River Bay, and it's no stranger to flooding during storms and high tides. Monday was no different as neighbors watched flood waters cover their backyards and roadways as a result of a nor'easter spawned by Hurricane Ian. Melissa...
MILLSBORO, DE
WBOC

Oceans Calling Festival Canceled Due to Severe Weather

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Impending severe weather has prompted organizers of the Oceans Calling Festival to cancel the three-day music event, which was set to start on Friday. "Due to unsafe weather conditions on the Oceans Calling Festival grounds caused by Hurricane Ian and additional severe weather conditions forecasted for the rest of the weekend, we have made the difficult and heartbreaking decision to cancel this weekend’s Oceans Calling Festival," organizers said in a Facebook post. "We hoped for a better outcome and are disappointed to share this news, however, the safety of our fans, artists and staff is our top priority."
WHYY

Heavy rain brings flooding, road closures to Jersey Shore

After a soggy weekend and unusually high tides, this week gets underway with more wet weather as the remnants of Hurricane Ian bring some flooding at the Jersey Shore. The back bays have taken a pounding at high tide as a result of the severe weather, according to Scott Wahl, business administrator of Avalon, New Jersey. That resulted in the Townsend Inlet Bridge being shut down.
AVALON, NJ
Person
Dave Matthews
Person
Alanis Morissette
Person
Tim Reynolds
WDEL 1150AM

Flooding remains a concern as Ian's remnants spin off the Delaware coast

Coastal parts of Delaware remain under attack as a low pressure system associated with the former Hurricane Ian spins miles off the Delaware coastline. The Delaware Bay at Lewes is forecasted to crest with a high tides at 7.9 feet Monday and Tuesday, just short of what is considered major flooding for the area.
DELAWARE STATE
oceancity.com

Images of Oceans Calling Coming Down

It’s what we were all hoping wouldn’t happen, but the threat from Ian, as he marches north along the coast, has caused the Oceans Calling festival organizers to cancel the entire event this weekend. They started piling sand a couple weeks ago and the planning has been going on for months ahead of that. We heard they had tickets sold to buyers in all 50 states. Hotels are booked. Businesses here in Ocean City were ready to welcome the predicted 50,000+ visitors.
OCEAN CITY, MD
shoredailynews.com

Closings and cancellations for Monday, October 3

Northampton County public schools are closed for students and staff Monday. Head Start will be closed for children and staff in both Accomack and Northampton County on Monday, October 3, 2022. Due to inclement weather and potential flooding, Accomack County Public Schools will be closed to all students and staff...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
13newsnow.com

Chincoteague lifts state of emergency

NORFOLK, Va. — UPDATE: Tuesday morning, officials announced that the state of emergency had been lifted. Chincoteague Emergency Management said the voluntary evacuation had been canceled as of Monday evening. The shelter at Arcadia High School closed at 5 p.m. Monday. Chincoteague Emergency Management declared a state of emergency...
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA
Katie Cherrix

Best of the Menu at Down Under in Snow Hill, MD

Whether you want a quick breakfast or a satisfying lunch, you can depend on Down Under for tasty, fresh food every day of the week. This tiny restaurant on the outskirts of Snow Hill has gained a positive reputation and hundreds of loyal, regular customers. The cooks and cashiers are as friendly as can be, so no matter what time of day you visit, you can always expect great service with a smile. Here are a few of Down Under's regular menu items that have proven themselves time and again.
SNOW HILL, MD
NewsBreak
Weather
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Environment
The Dispatch

Resort Comprehensive Plan Update Nears

OCEAN CITY— Ocean City’s required comprehensive plan update will largely be done in house, resort officials decided last week. During last week’s joint session between the Mayor and Council and the Ocean City Planning Commission, Planning and Community Development Director Bill Neville provided an update on the state-mandated comprehensive plan update. Ocean City’s comprehensive plan, a road map of sorts for the future direction of the resort, was last updated in 2017.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Chincoteague islanders brace for Hurricane Ian remnants

CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, Va. -- Strong winds and constant rain stole the show in Chincoteague Island's forecast on Friday. The wet and windy weather was just a preview of what town officials were expecting to come later in the evening and early Saturday morning hours. The National Weather Service cautioned town...
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA
starpublications.online

Apple Scrapple Festival

The Apple Scrapple Festival will be held in the town of Bridgeville on Friday, Oct. 14 from 4-10 p.m. with the food court, carnival, free entertainment, and Little Miss Apple Scrapple. On Saturday, Oct. 15, there will be hundreds of vendors in the streets and in the middle school. The...
BRIDGEVILLE, DE

