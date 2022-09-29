Read full article on original website
Five quarterbacks Patriots could sign with Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer injured
GREEN BAY, Wisc. — The Patriots are likely going to be in the market for an emergency quarterback. With Mac Jones battling an ankle injury and Brian Hoyer being sidelined with a concussion on Sunday, New England will go into next week with Bailey Zappe as the only healthy quarterback on the roster.
Kendrick Bourne thinks refs blew key OT call that would’ve given Patriots 1st down
When the Patriots got the ball near midfield in overtime on Sunday afternoon, they needed to pick up 15 yards or so to get into Nick Folk’s range for a game-winning field goal. They only picked up five, punted to Aaron Rodgers, and the Packers marched down the field...
Brian Hoyer injury: Patriots QB leaves game, rookie Bailey Zappe takes over
The New England Patriots now have more injury concerns at the quarterback position. Veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer has left the game, with rookie Bailey Zappe taking over at Lambeau Field. Hoyer left Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers after taking a big hit on the team’s second drive. Hoyer...
What Patriots rookie QB Bailey Zappe said after 1st NFL game (Full Transcript)
Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe went from never being active for an NFL game to being thrust into action in a scrap against future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers in an overtime game at Lambeau Field. Ultimately, the game didn’t go the way of Zappe and the New England Patriots. But...
Patriots coach gives update on WR Tyquan Thornton’s rehab from preseason injury
Rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton hasn’t had a chance to step onto the field during the regular season so far in his NFL career. However, the New England Patriots are still happy with the work the second-round pick is putting in. On Tuesday, receivers coach Ross Douglas gave an...
Patriots expected to sign free agent QB Garrett Gilbert (report)
With Mac Jones battling an ankle injury and Brian Hoyer coming off a concussion, signing a quarterback to their practice squad was a foregone conclusion for the New England Patriots. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Garrett Gilbert is the choice. Pelissero tweeted:. “The #Patriots are expected to sign...
Tua Tagovailoa concussion update: Dolphins QB already ruled out for Week 5 vs. Jets
Tua Tagovailoa won’t be hit again any time soon. The Dolphins quarterback has already been ruled out for Sunday’s Week 5 matchup against the Jets, an uncharacteristically early declaration. Tagovailoa suffered a severe concussion against the Bengals last Thursday night, and it appeared to be his second in five days.
Former Patriots: Tom Brady ‘got some treatment’ on shoulder after big hit
QB Tom Brady (Buccaneers) Brady hasn’t missed a start due to injury since an ACL tear forced him to miss all of 2008. Since then, he’s been one of the league’s great ironmen. However, he’ll have to put his durability to the test after he was seen wincing in pain and nursing his throwing shoulder Sunday after taking a big hit against the Chiefs.
Javonte Williams injury: Broncos RB out for the year with torn ACL
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos standout running back Javonte Williams is out for the year after tearing his right ACL in Denver’s 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, a person with knowledge of the medical results told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on...
Rams vs. 49ers: Free live stream, TV, how to watch Monday Night Football Week 4
It’s an NFL West showdown on Monday Night Football as the Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers. Monday’s game will air on TV via ESPN, while the alternate “Manning Cast” will air on ESPN2. Fans can also watch NFL games for free by signing up for a free trial of fuboTV.
How to watch Giants vs. Bears for free in NFL’s Week 4
In a game between two of the NFL’s biggest surprises so far this season, the Chicago Bears will travel to New York to take on the Giants on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET and can be streamed for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV. DirecTV Stream also offers new users free access. Fans interested in checking out NFL+ will be happy to see the service carries every single local market game.
Former Central WR Joe Griffin ‘going to be a special player’ at Boston College, coach Jeff Hafley says
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Joe Griffin Jr. is having a good start to this freshman season at Boston College. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our...
