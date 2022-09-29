ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots expected to sign free agent QB Garrett Gilbert (report)

With Mac Jones battling an ankle injury and Brian Hoyer coming off a concussion, signing a quarterback to their practice squad was a foregone conclusion for the New England Patriots. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Garrett Gilbert is the choice. Pelissero tweeted:. “The #Patriots are expected to sign...
How to watch Giants vs. Bears for free in NFL’s Week 4

In a game between two of the NFL’s biggest surprises so far this season, the Chicago Bears will travel to New York to take on the Giants on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET and can be streamed for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV. DirecTV Stream also offers new users free access. Fans interested in checking out NFL+ will be happy to see the service carries every single local market game.
