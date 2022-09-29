Effective: 2022-10-04 07:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Additional information is available at: http://ahps2.wrh.noaa.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=fgz The next statement will be issued this evening at 800 PM MST /900 PM MDT/. Target Area: Navajo The National Weather Service in Flagstaff AZ has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Arizona Little Colorado near Winslow affecting Navajo County. For the Little Colorado...including Winslow...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Little Colorado near Winslow. * WHEN...From this morning to this evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Downstream, the approaches to the bridge over the river on route 71 near bird springs will flood, and leupp will be within 3 feet of flooding problems. River will crest at route 71 approximately 18 hours after the river crests at winslow. Minor lowland overflow on right bank at winslow. At 18.0 feet, Flow above this level for approximately 6 hours or more may cause erosion to the levee and eventual leakage or failure. At 19.0 feet, Overflow on right bank. Water approaches ames acres and bushman acres on left bank in winslow area. Erosion is likely on the levee on the left bank. Downstream, with approximately 18 hour lag time, the approaches to the bridge over the river on route 71 near bird springs will flood and evacuations of homes near the intersection of route 2 and route 71 are conducted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM MST Tuesday /8:00 AM MDT Tuesday/ the stage was 19.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM MST Tuesday /8:00 AM MDT Tuesday/ was 19.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.3 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this afternoon. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - Visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for more information on flood safety. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am MST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Little Colorado Winslow 19.0 19.0 Tue 7 am MST 14.3 12.5 12.3

NAVAJO COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 HOUR AGO