Special Weather Statement issued for Carter, Custer, Fallon by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 17:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-02 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Carter; Custer; Fallon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Fallon, southeastern Custer and northwestern Carter Counties through 630 PM MDT At 554 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20 miles west of Ekalaka, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail, along with brief heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Medicine Rocks State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 11:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-02 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT TODAY The threat has ended.
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Will, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, Kendall by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 06:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Will; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kankakee; Kendall; La Salle; Livingston; Northern Will; Southern Cook; Southern Will Areas of fog this morning Areas of fog will reduce visibility to one mile or less through 9 am. Patchy dense fog may reduce visibility under one quarter mile at times. There may be rapid changes in visibility over short distances. Motorists should reduce speed and leave extra distance between vehicles in areas of dense fog.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 21:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk for rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Worcester County, including Ocean City. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Large breaking surf will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, beach erosion, and ocean overwash. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/03 AM 4.3 1.8 2.1 1 MINOR 04/04 PM 4.5 2.0 1.7 1 MINOR 05/04 AM 3.7 1.2 1.4 1 NONE 05/05 PM 3.4 0.9 0.5 1 NONE 06/05 AM 2.9 0.4 0.5 1 NONE 06/06 PM 3.0 0.5 0.1 1 NONE
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kane by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 07:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-03 08:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kane A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL KANE COUNTY At 752 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles east of Kanab, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Kane County. This includes US Route 89 between mile markers 42 and 52. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Yellowstone National Park Closes West Thumb Geyser Basin ‘Until Further Notice’ Due to ‘Hazardous Fumes’
Yellowstone National Park‘s West Thumb Geyser Basin is officially closed due to hazardous conditions and fumes. Here’s what we know. On Monday afternoon, park officials would alert media that “West Thumb Geyser Basin, located in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park, will be closed until further notice due to hazardous conditions.”
Ian remnants deliver snowy surprise for Blue Ridge mountains
Hurricane Ian quickly fell apart after landfall Friday as it moved inland. On the outside, it looked like a typical weakening tropical system. On the inside, it was undergoing a major remodeling during the hours that followed its destruction along the coast. Shortly before midnight Friday, snow and sleet suddenly...
Rip Current Statement issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 05:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of up to 8 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Delaware, Delaware Beaches. In New Jersey, Atlantic Coastal Cape May. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 9 PM EDT this evening. For the High Surf Advisory, until midnight EDT tonight. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Impacts will be similar to Monday with the afternoon high tide today. Back bays may have worse and longer lasting impacts than the oceanfront. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 04/04 AM 6.1 1.5 2.5 Minor 04/05 PM 7.4 2.8 2.5 Moderate 05/05 AM 6.0 1.3 2.2 Minor 05/06 PM 6.8 2.2 1.8 Minor 06/06 AM 5.4 0.8 1.3 None 06/06 PM 6.0 1.3 1.1 Minor
High Wind Watch issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 16:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-07 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Western Arctic Coast HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will shift from south to southwest Thursday morning.
Special Weather Statement issued for Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 06:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-04 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains Reduced Visibility this Morning due to Fog Fog, locally dense near the West Yellowstone Area, has developed this morning in the valleys between the Madison and Gallatin Ranges. Motorist should be prepared for reduced visibility to generally 1 to 3 miles; however, as low as a quarter mile near the City of West Yellowstone. Slow down and use your low beam headlights when driving through fog.
Flood Advisory issued for Coconino by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 04:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-05 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Coconino FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST/3 AM MDT/ WEDNESDAY REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Navajo and Coconino counties including portions of Winslow and Navajo Nation along and north of Route 2 (North Park Drive). * WHEN...Until 200 AM MST Wednesday /300 AM MDT Wednesday/. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding of the Little Colorado River * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 356 AM MST /456 AM MDT/, At 5 AM MDT Tuesday, The river gauge on the Little Colorado River at Winslow reported 18.1 feet. The river is forecast to remain between 17 and 18 feet through early Wednesday morning. This will cause flooding of low-lying areas and low water crossings from Bushman Acres downstream to the crossing at Indian Route 71N. The approaches to the bridge over the river on Route 71 near Bird Springs will flood. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Portions of Winslow and Navajo Reservation. - Visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for more information on flood safety.
Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Fulton; Henry; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert; Williams Locally dense fog and patchy frost early this morning Locally dense fog and patchy frost had formed overnight and should persist until about 8 AM EDT. If you are traveling early this morning, watch out for a few spots with lower visibilities especially across the Kankakee River Valley west of South Bend and Plymouth. Watch out for children waiting for the school bus.
Freeze Watch issued for Upper Yampa River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-05 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Upper Yampa River Basin FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 possible. * WHERE...Upper Yampa River Basin. * WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Flood Warning issued for Navajo by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 07:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Additional information is available at: http://ahps2.wrh.noaa.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=fgz The next statement will be issued this evening at 800 PM MST /900 PM MDT/. Target Area: Navajo The National Weather Service in Flagstaff AZ has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Arizona Little Colorado near Winslow affecting Navajo County. For the Little Colorado...including Winslow...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Little Colorado near Winslow. * WHEN...From this morning to this evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Downstream, the approaches to the bridge over the river on route 71 near bird springs will flood, and leupp will be within 3 feet of flooding problems. River will crest at route 71 approximately 18 hours after the river crests at winslow. Minor lowland overflow on right bank at winslow. At 18.0 feet, Flow above this level for approximately 6 hours or more may cause erosion to the levee and eventual leakage or failure. At 19.0 feet, Overflow on right bank. Water approaches ames acres and bushman acres on left bank in winslow area. Erosion is likely on the levee on the left bank. Downstream, with approximately 18 hour lag time, the approaches to the bridge over the river on route 71 near bird springs will flood and evacuations of homes near the intersection of route 2 and route 71 are conducted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM MST Tuesday /8:00 AM MDT Tuesday/ the stage was 19.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM MST Tuesday /8:00 AM MDT Tuesday/ was 19.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.3 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this afternoon. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - Visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for more information on flood safety. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am MST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Little Colorado Winslow 19.0 19.0 Tue 7 am MST 14.3 12.5 12.3
Freeze Warning issued for Androscoggin, Southern Franklin, Southern Oxford by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 08:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Androscoggin; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING The threat has ended.
High Surf Advisory issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 06:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk for rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Worcester County, including Ocean City. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Large breaking surf will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, and beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/03 PM 4.0 1.5 1.4 1 MINOR 05/04 AM 3.1 0.6 0.8 1 NONE 05/05 PM 3.2 0.7 0.3 1 NONE 06/05 AM 2.2 -0.3 -0.2 1 NONE 06/06 PM 2.5 0.0 -0.4 1 NONE
Yellowstone National Park: New Wildfire Reported in Northwest Corner of Park
Yellowstone National Park has been through a lot the past few weeks, and it hasn’t gotten any better. A new wildfire was spotted in the park. Visitors in Tom Miner Basin, Montana, which contains the northwest area of the park, reported seeing smoke in the area. Later that evening, a helicopter went out to the area to investigate, and they saw a new fire. It is stated in the news release that they believe the new fire started after being igniting by lightning several days before it was spotted on Tuesday, September 27.
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Bronx, Northern Nassau, Northern Queens, Southern Westchester by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bronx; Northern Nassau; Northern Queens; Southern Westchester COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Less than one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield County. In New York, Southern Westchester, Bronx, Northern Queens and Northern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...This evening. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property.
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 09:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach, Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Virginia Beach by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 06:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Virginia Beach COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 10 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk for rip currents. * WHERE...Virginia Beach. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Large breaking surf will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, and beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/05 PM 4.2 1.4 1.2 3 NONE 05/05 AM 3.1 0.3 0.7 2 NONE 05/06 PM 3.5 0.7 0.5 2 NONE 06/07 AM 3.1 0.3 0.4 1 NONE 06/07 PM 3.3 0.5 0.2 1 NONE CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/04 PM 4.4 1.5 1.3 6-7 NONE 05/04 AM 3.4 0.5 0.8 5 NONE 05/05 PM 3.6 0.7 0.4 4 NONE 06/06 AM 3.2 0.3 0.3 2-3 NONE 06/07 PM 3.4 0.5 0.1 1 NONE LYNNHAVEN INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/04 PM 4.5 1.8 1.9 1 MINOR 05/06 AM 3.6 0.9 1.3 1 NONE 05/06 PM 3.9 1.2 1.2 1 NONE 06/07 AM 3.5 0.8 1.0 1 NONE 06/07 PM 3.5 0.8 0.7 1 NONE
