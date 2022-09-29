ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The New Gundam Show Is Here, Queer, and We're Already Very Used to It

Welcome to the future of Gundam, my friends: we’ve got a robot school, we’ve got megacorporation politics, and we’ve got girls defending each other’s honor by engaging in giant mecha duels for the right to be wives. This weekend saw the debut of Mobile Suit Gundam:...
Gizmodo

Interview With the Vampire

On Sunday, the world was reintroduced to Anne Rice’s vampires. The AMC pilot of the reconstructed Interview With the Vampire stars Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac, Sam Reid as Lestat, and Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy. (Also, Bailey Bass as Claudia, but she’s not going to show up for a few episodes.) In short, this pilot is an incredible testament to both Rice’s work and the reinvention of the series. Lush, provocative, gory, and seductive, “In the Throes of Increasing Wonder” gives you a little bit of everything, but only teases at what’s to come next, leaving you thirsty for more.
Gizmodo

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Full disclosure: this trailer made me scream. There’s so much about the newest Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer that really makes it seem like this franchise refuses to rest on its laurels and is all about upping the politics, drama, and intensity, all the while fighting to keep the film grounded with its vivid characters.
Gizmodo

Cabinet of Curiosities' New Trailer Sets the Scary Stage

October means Halloween, and Halloween means horror movies and shows to watch. The month boasts some upcoming projects that are sure to be delightful such as the second season of Chucky and Werewolf by Night, and Netflix is getting into the occasion with a new show, Cabinet of Curiosities. Created and produced by Guillermo del Toro, the series received a new trailer earlier in the week and it looks creepy as hell.
Gizmodo

It's-a Me, the First Peek at the Super Mario Movie

Today, on the Nintendo Twitter account, we got the first look at the upcoming Mario movie via its movie poster, as well as a drop date for the upcoming trailer, and... wait... what’s going on with Mario’s butt?. Nintendo’s Mario film has already gained some notoriety because of...
Gizmodo

Kevin Feige Teases Werewolf by Night's Importance to the MCU

Mike Dougherty is making a Trick ‘R Treat sequel. Scream 6 teases its timeline after the events of the last movie. The Simpsons takes on It in the next “Treehouse of Horror” episode. Plus, what’s next on Stargirl and House of the Dragon. Spoilers, away!. Blade.
Gizmodo

Figrin D'an & the Modal Nodes Get a Delightful New Set of Star Wars Figures

Across the decades, there’ve been several truths established in Star Wars franchise: the Jedi doomed themselves, Skywalker men are dramatic as hell, and Figrin D’an and his band the Modal Nodes are the greatest band in the cosmos. The original Star Wars film put them on the map, and now Hasbro’s releasing a new set of action figures in celebration of the galaxy’s best jizz artists.
Gizmodo

Black Adam's Theme Changes the Hierarchy of Power in Superhero Music

The existence of Warner Bros.’ Black Adam movie has, for the longest time, felt like it wouldn’t come to pass. But here we are, just a handful of weeks away from seeing Dwayne Johnson beat up (or team up with?) the Justice Society of America. Since there’s no real sense in putting out another trailer, Warner Bros.’ released the musical theme for its antihero earlier in the week, and it’s...actually kind of awesome?
Gizmodo

The Crow's Long-Promised, Long Delayed Reboot Has Wrapped Production

There’ve been plenty of movie reboots in various stages of development hell over the decades, but none quite so famously as that of 1994's The Crow. In that time, there’ve been starts and stops (and stops, and stops) in getting the reboot off the ground. So when the news broke earlier this year that It’s Bill Skarsgård was set to headline in a reboot by director Rupert Sanders of Ghost in the Shell 2016 and Foundation fame, it felt like seventh verse, same as the verse...except now production on the film has wrapped.
