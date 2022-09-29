Read full article on original website
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel MavenCircleville, OH
Men’s Basketball: McNeil poised to make immediate impact with new-look BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Day, Schiano ‘defending their side’ during fourth quarter dust-up SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Columbus Museum of Art to host monthly interactive studio, looks to increase community interestThe LanternColumbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus
Dave Chappelle announces New Year’s Eve show in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCHM) — Comedian Dave Chappelle has announced he will be performing on New Year’s Eve in Columbus, Ohio. “Dave Chappelle: In Your Dreams” will take place Saturday, Dec. 31, at 9:30 p.m. at the Schottenstein Center. Tickets go on sale starting on Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.
Mom Boss Shanika Sheppard: Bringing a taste of Philly to central Ohio
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Shanika Sheppard is a busy mother of two who has brought a taste of home to central Ohio with her family’s restaurant Marlow’s Cheesestakes in Gahanna. It’s a big shift from her former corporate job in Philadelphia but one this Mom Boss is handling day-by-day and with her husband and children […]
This Ohio Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
Short North tattoo artist continues to grow in popularity
COLUMBUS, Ohio — His life, like his craft, is a work of art. Dino Nemec never wanted to be a tattoo artist. Not really. “It evolved to what it is now,” he said. “Like, it was always meant to be.”. It just happened. He went from tattooing...
Columbus Italian Festival returns this weekend. Here's what you need to know
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Italian Festival returns for another year and WBNS-10TV is proud to be front and center at the event serving as the main media sponsor. The three-day event runs Friday, Oct. 7 - Sunday, Oct. 9 in the streets surrounding St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Ohio in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Buckeye State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Columbus Zoo announces death of 4-year-old Tasmanian devil
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on Tuesday announced the death of a 4-year-old Tasmanian devil named "Mustard." Mustard was euthanized on Sept. 4 after his keepers learned he was severely anemic. The condition was discoverd during an examination by the zoo's animal health team after the keepers noticed Mustard was quieter than usual and was unsteady on his feet.
Trick or Treat Times for the Columbus Metro Area
Fall is here and it’s that time of year when the kids are trying to get all the candy they can! Get all of the trick or treating dates and times for Columbus and Central Ohio here!
Person critical after east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after being shot in east Columbus Monday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 8:04 p.m. on East Broad Street near Preswicke Mill. The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital in critical but stable condition. One person was detained at the scene. […]
How to get free gun safes, lock boxes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After this weekend’s incident in which police said a five-year-old boy shot himself with an unsecured gun, Columbus Public Health is reminding residents it provides free gun safes and lock boxes for those who want one. Anyone looking for a free lock box or gun safe, no questions asked, can contact […]
Downtown Columbus Charity Newsies statue reportedly vandalized
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A statue in downtown Columbus honoring the Charity Newsies has reportedly been vandalized. Charity Newsies has been providing clothing to those in need since 1907. The organization's executive director Subha Lembach told 10TV the damage to the statue, located on East Broad Street near High Street,...
Annual DSACO Buddy Walk celebrates central Ohioans with Down syndrome
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nearly 12,000 people showed up for the 21st annual Down syndrome Buddy Walk at Fortress Obetz on Sunday. The walk helps create awareness for people with Down syndrome in the Columbus community. Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio's CEO Kari Jones said the Buddy Walk is...
Muse bringing ‘Will of the People’ tour to Columbus in March
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The multi-platinum and Grammy Award winning rock band Muse have announced a North American tour for next year including a stop in Columbus. The 20-date trek, which will kick off in Chicago on Feb. 25, 2023, includes a visit to Nationwide Arena on March 7, 2023.
Days of Knights, an Authentic Medieval Living History Event, Returns to Lancaster, Ohio Next Weekend
Interactive and historically accurate trek through history stresses that it is NOT a renaissance fair.
Blue Jackets sign goaltender Nolan Lalonde to 3-year deal
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed goaltender Nolan Lalonde to a three-year entry-level contract, according to the club's manager Jarmo Kekalainen. The Kingston, Ontario native has gone 0-0-1 with a 1.99 goals-against average and .933 save percentage in two preseason games, turning aside 28-of-30 shots in 60:27 of action.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus doctor discusses ways to slow down the aging process
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No matter how healthy you are, and what creams you use you can't avoid getting old. Senior Select Center Dr. Stephen Mills shares his tips to slow down the aging process with Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco and Kurt Ludlow.
sciotopost.com
Master List of Halloween Trick or Treat Dates in Southern Ohio
Southern Ohio – A master list where you can find all of the dates for Halloween trick or treat in the area. If there are some missing please message us and we will put them in the areas needed. Amanda October 29, 2022, 4 pm Halloween parade 5 pm...
Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
Legendary Ohio State Athletics Figure Died Over Weekend
The Ohio State Buckeyes athletics community is mourning the loss of a legendary figure on Monday. Phyllis Bailey, one of the biggest driving forces in the advancement of women's sports, died peacefully over the weekend, Ohio State announced. "By the time Bailey was named an Assistant Athletics Director in 1975...
