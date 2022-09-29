ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Dave Chappelle announces New Year’s Eve show in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCHM) — Comedian Dave Chappelle has announced he will be performing on New Year’s Eve in Columbus, Ohio. “Dave Chappelle: In Your Dreams” will take place Saturday, Dec. 31, at 9:30 p.m. at the Schottenstein Center. Tickets go on sale starting on Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.
10TV

Columbus Zoo announces death of 4-year-old Tasmanian devil

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on Tuesday announced the death of a 4-year-old Tasmanian devil named "Mustard." Mustard was euthanized on Sept. 4 after his keepers learned he was severely anemic. The condition was discoverd during an examination by the zoo's animal health team after the keepers noticed Mustard was quieter than usual and was unsteady on his feet.
NBC4 Columbus

Person critical after east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after being shot in east Columbus Monday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 8:04 p.m. on East Broad Street near Preswicke Mill. The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital in critical but stable condition. One person was detained at the scene. […]
NBC4 Columbus

How to get free gun safes, lock boxes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After this weekend’s incident in which police said a five-year-old boy shot himself with an unsecured gun, Columbus Public Health is reminding residents it provides free gun safes and lock boxes for those who want one. Anyone looking for a free lock box or gun safe, no questions asked, can contact […]
10TV

Downtown Columbus Charity Newsies statue reportedly vandalized

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A statue in downtown Columbus honoring the Charity Newsies has reportedly been vandalized. Charity Newsies has been providing clothing to those in need since 1907. The organization's executive director Subha Lembach told 10TV the damage to the statue, located on East Broad Street near High Street,...
10TV

Blue Jackets sign goaltender Nolan Lalonde to 3-year deal

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed goaltender Nolan Lalonde to a three-year entry-level contract, according to the club's manager Jarmo Kekalainen. The Kingston, Ontario native has gone 0-0-1 with a 1.99 goals-against average and .933 save percentage in two preseason games, turning aside 28-of-30 shots in 60:27 of action.
NBC4 Columbus

Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
The Spun

Legendary Ohio State Athletics Figure Died Over Weekend

The Ohio State Buckeyes athletics community is mourning the loss of a legendary figure on Monday. Phyllis Bailey, one of the biggest driving forces in the advancement of women's sports, died peacefully over the weekend, Ohio State announced. "By the time Bailey was named an Assistant Athletics Director in 1975...
10TV

10TV

