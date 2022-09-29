ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's how you can help those affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida

By Orlando Mayorquin, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Hurricane Ian tore through the western coast of Florida on Wednesday with 150 mph winds and driving rainfall. Harrowing videos of violent storm surge overtaking cars and buildings filled social media.

More than 2.6 million homes and businesses were without power Thursday morning , and the death toll was mounting.

"The impacts of this storm are historic and the damage that has been done is historic," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said. "We've never seen a flood event like this; we've never seen a storm surge of this magnitude."

Ian, downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday, was still churning through central Florida on its way to the Atlantic.

Several organizations are on the ground to assist Floridians as they begin to recover. Here’s how you can support Hurricane Ian victims.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gTMhJ_0iFNCx3C00
In this photo provided by Orange County Fire Rescue's Public Information Office, firefighters in Orange County, Fla., help people stranded by Hurricane Ian early Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Ian marched across central Florida on Thursday as a tropical storm after battering the state’s southwest coast, dropping heavy rains that caused flooding and led to inland rescues and evacuations. AP

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross is accepting donations to help Hurricane Ian victims at this link . The national organization is providing supplies, shelter and other relief.

Feeding Florida

Feeding Florida is a network of the national food bank nonprofit Feeding America. The organization is coordinating with food banks across the state to provide food to victims of the hurricane. You can donate here.

Farm Share

Farm Share is a Florida nonprofit that sources leftover fruits and vegetables from farms and distributes them to people across the state. The organization said it was sending truckloads of food and supplies to Floridians and asks people to donate here.

Florida Disaster Fund

Florida’s official disaster relief fund coordinates aid across governmental and nongovernmental organizations in the state. You can donate here.

Convoy of Hope

This Missouri-based nonprofit is delivering supplies to Hurricane Ian victims. Its donation page outlines what your donation amount can cover for a family. For example, $15 creates “a family hygiene kit.” You can donate here.

CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort)

CORE is a global disaster relief organization that began its work by helping victims of the 2010 Haiti earthquake. The nonprofit said it was providing support to people of Florida. You can donate here.

Dream Defenders – Community Emergency Operation Center

This nonprofit is collecting food and supplies to deliver to hurricane victims. It is run by Dream Defenders, a Florida nonprofit supporting Black and Brown young people across the state. You can donate here.

How to volunteer

Volunteer Florida has a list of volunteer opportunities, both in-person and virtual. Find a list here .

Its opportunities include joining a Red Cross Disaster Action Team that provides 24-hour support and a Disaster Mental Health team to help Floridians with long-term recovery from trauma.

Donate blood

The Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations in the wake of Hurricane Ian, according to its website. You can find a blood drive in your area by searching your ZIP code here or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

More organizations helping Ian victims

Contributing: John Bacon and Celina Tebor, USA TODAY; Phyllis Cha and Claire Rafford, Indianapolis Star

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Here's how you can help those affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida

