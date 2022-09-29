ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
State
Florida State
Local
Arizona Government
Fox News

Biden and team shrug after Stacey Abrams' Georgia election lawsuit over 'Jim Crow 2.0' rejected by judge

"Jim Eagle" has landed… with a thud. President Joe Biden famously (and somewhat bizarrely) used the name "Jim Eagle" to characterize the Georgia election law. It was not enough to call it "Jim Crow on steroids" and "sick," President Biden wanted the public to know that the law was flagrantly unconstitutional. Some of us disagreed, but the view that counted was that of U.S. District Judge Steve Jones, an Obama appointee who heard the challenge to the law. This week, Jones found the law to be entirely constitutional.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Hobbs
Person
Doug Ducey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#School Voucher#Magnet School#School Choice#Politics State#Politics Governor#R
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
Fox News

Fox News

829K+
Followers
6K+
Post
663M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy