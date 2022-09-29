Read full article on original website
Dem candidate advocated making 'it a pain to drive' on panel for group that pushed 'usage-based' driving fees
Kirsten Engel, the Democratic nominee in Arizona's 6th Congressional District, previously called for taking steps to make "it a pain to drive" gasoline powered vehicles.
Supreme Court on Tuesday to hear debate on alleged racial gerrymandering in Alabama redistricting plan
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a closely-watched case Tuesday on whether Alabama engaged in racial gerrymandering when redrawing its congressional map.
Georgia Libertarian Senate candidate would be 'happy' to force runoff, wants to offer third option for voters
U.S. Senate candidate Chase Oliver, running as a Libertarian in Georgia for the seat held by Democrat Raphael Warnock, said he would be "happy" to force a runoff because it would reveal that voters are not pleased with Democrats or Republicans. Candidates must receive 50% plus one vote to win...
Tim Ryan not inviting Biden to join him on Ohio campaign trail; charges Trump took Vance's 'manhood' from him
NILES, OH – EXCLUSIVE: Ask longtime Rep. Tim Ryan if he is eager to have President Biden join him on the campaign trail in Ohio, and he will give you a brutally honest answer. "No, I'm not, and I'm really not inviting anybody," the longtime congressman from Ohio and...
CNN's Avlon claims Florida 'needs' migrants to help hurricane cleanup, rips GOP 'hypocrisy' on immigration
CNN anchor John Avlon called out the state of Florida for allegedly needing migrants to aid in hurricane cleanup after its GOP leaders relocated them weeks earlier.
Democrats’ midterm troubles in Nevada could mirror nationwide issues as economy bolsters GOP: New York Times
The New York Times reported that issues the Democratic Party faces in Nevada is a ‘microcosm’ of nationwide problems as the struggling economy helps Republicans.
Arizona mayor calls out left-wing DA candidate's vow to protect against deportations as crime increases
Arizona Mayor Chris Riggs joined "Fox & Friends First" to respond to a Democrat nominee for DA radical plans on immigration and the police in Maricopa county.
Biden and team shrug after Stacey Abrams' Georgia election lawsuit over 'Jim Crow 2.0' rejected by judge
"Jim Eagle" has landed… with a thud. President Joe Biden famously (and somewhat bizarrely) used the name "Jim Eagle" to characterize the Georgia election law. It was not enough to call it "Jim Crow on steroids" and "sick," President Biden wanted the public to know that the law was flagrantly unconstitutional. Some of us disagreed, but the view that counted was that of U.S. District Judge Steve Jones, an Obama appointee who heard the challenge to the law. This week, Jones found the law to be entirely constitutional.
Supreme Court turns away challenge to Biden federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
The Supreme Court declined to hear a challenge to President Biden's administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers at facilities that receive federal funding.
Ron DeSantis on the media politicizing Hurricane Ian: Floridians are 'really sick of the nonsense'
Sean Hannity spoke with Ron DeSantis about recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian and VP Harris's comments suggesting hurricane relief should take 'equity' into account.
ACLU 'unequivocally' opposed to swing state Ohio's ballot initiative tying bail amounts to public safety risk
Opponent and proponents of an Ohio ballot initiative that would tie bail amounts to public safety concerns are clashing ahead of the planned November vote.
Dr Oz speaks out on closing the gap in Pennsylvania's Senate race
Laura Ingraham spoke with Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz about closing the gap between his opponent John Fetterman and issues important to the state.
As midterms approach, some voters say climate change is more important than inflation in the long term
MILWAUKEE – Most voters in Wisconsin who spoke with Fox News said addressing climate change is more important than curbing inflation ahead of the November midterm elections. "Climate change is going to affect our children, our children's children," Heather, from Green Bay, said. But Matt, from Milwaukee, said he...
Former Army general-turned-GOP Senate nominee in key battleground spotlights ‘new mission’ in first TV ad
FIRST ON FOX: Former Army Gen. Don Bolduc says he’s on a "new mission." And Bolduc, the Republican Senate nominee in the crucial general election battleground state of New Hampshire, says that mission is to take on what he derides as "the career politicians" in the nation’s capital.
VP Kamala Harris dodges question asking about dispersing Hurricane Ian relief based on 'equity'
Vice President Kamala Harris didn't answer a question asking her to clarify comments she made on Friday when she said that "equity" will be taken into account for hurricane relief.
Tucker Carlson: Experts are demanding you accept responsibility for these natural disasters
Guests: Candace Owens, James Harden, Bob Unanue
MSNBC guest blames DeSantis' COVID attitude on ‘wearing masks’ for Lee County's late evacuation order
Journalist Michael Grunwald implied that Lee County’s hesitation to order an evacuation came from Gov. Ron DeSantis’, R-Fla., attitude towards COVID masks and vaccines.
SEAN HANNITY: Democrats in Washington are playing politics with Hurricane Ian
Sean Hannity discusses how severe the damage in Florida is and how Kamala Harris's response to "equitable" Hurricane aid on "Hannity."
Politico report claims DeSantis is asking for emergency aid from 'the president's wallet'
Politico was blasted on Twitter Monday for claiming Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., is asking for Hurricane Ian relief money from “the president’s wallet.”
DeSantis points out media ‘were in Tampa’ when questioned by CNN on Lee County's late evacuation order
Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., pushed back against a CNN reporter who questioned him on Lee County’s decision to not have mandatory evacuation until Tuesday.
