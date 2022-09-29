ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

OUT AND ABOUT: 5 things to do this weekend in Cobb County — September 30 - October 2

By sheath, Special
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ACSE5_0iFNCmaR00
Special

7th annual Root House Beer Festival

Enjoy a selection of local beers from Red Hare Brewing & Distilling and Glover Park Brewery at the William Root House on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. Some local beers are crafted using hops, fruit and herbs grown and harvested from the gardens at the William Root House. Welcome country singer Cody Bolden and his band for another year at the festival.

Built during the 1840's, the Root House was originally owned by Marietta’s first druggist, William Root. Root would have grown many medicinal plants in his garden, including hops, which would have been used to relieve sleeplessness and anxiety.

Tickets are $30. The William Root house is located at 80 North Marietta Parkway.

Oktoberfest at Horned Owl Brewing

Celebrate all weekend long at Horned Owl Brewery’s 2nd Annual Oktoberfest this Friday through Sunday from 12 to 9 p.m. Kick off the month of October the right way with German style beer, food trucks, a biergarten and all things Oktoberfest.

Horned Owl Brewery is located at 2765 South Main St. in Kennesaw.

Caffeine & Octane

Town Center at Cobb is the new home of Caffeine & Octane, North America’s largest monthly car show this Sunday morning. Caffeine and Octane is held the first Sunday of every month at Town Center at Cobb from 9 a.m. to noon and will be located in the parking lot near Belk and JCPenney.

Caffeine & Octane is an all-makes, all models show. It is free to exhibit a privately-owned vehicle and all spaces are first come, first serve. Arrive early for the best spots. This is a family-friendly event and free to attend as a spectator.

This is a rain or shine event.

For more information, please visit Town Center at Cobb's Website.

Jeff Beck: Live in Concert

Join Jeff Beck as he rocks out at the Coca-Cola Roxy in the Battery Atlanta Saturday at 8 p.m.

The trailblazing guitarist has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice. He entered as a member of the Yardbirds in 1992 and as a solo artist in 2009. Beck has earned a total of eight Grammy Awards — including one for his previous album Emotion and Commotion — and has recorded with everyone from Stevie Wonder and Buddy Guy to Tina Turner and Mick Jagger.

Tickets start at $49.50 and doors open at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here.

Fright at the Museum

Join the Marietta History Center for a guide led paranormal investigation and tour this Sunday through the end of October.

The evening will start with a lantern-led tour around Marietta, followed by an investigation alongside a trained paranormal investigator with equipment on the first and second floors of the Kennesaw House.

Brand new this year, Mary Jarroush, a spiritual psychic and medium will be joining the investigation to help communicate with the “other side.”

Tickets are $120. To purchase tickets, click here. Enjoy this spooky tour each weekend in October.

The Marietta History Center is located at 1 Depot St. in Marietta.

Comments / 0

Related
atlantaonthecheap.com

FREE craft activity kits at Michael’s stores every Sunday this fall

Oct. 9 – Beaded Halloween Necklace / Keychain. Remember, you’ll need to call your preferred Michael’s location to make sure they are participating in the Sunday Makebreak activities. Briarcliff LaVista Shopping Center (Atlanta) Perimeter Place (Dunwoody) Buckhead Crossing (Atlanta) The Avenue East Cobb (Marietta) Mansell Crossing Shopping...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 3 - Oct. 9

ATLANTA - This week, we have our eyes set on fairs, frights and plenty of food. Find out how to book these fun events and many more all happening in metro Atlanta this week. Each week, FOX 5 Atlanta will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Metro Atlanta. Download the FOX 5 Atlanta App, and follow FOX 5 Atlanta on social media channels for weekly updates.
ATLANTA, GA
wrganews.com

Coosa Valley Fair starts Tuesday

The 73rd Annual Coosa Valley Fair is scheduled to return to the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds this week from October 4th through the 8th. The Tuesday the grand opening begins at 5 PM and is open until 10 PM. You can find more information about competitions and events at the link...
ROME, GA
secretatlanta.co

10 Spectacular Hotel Restaurants In And Around Atlanta

If you’re searching for your next foodie adventure in the ATL then look no further. These amazing hotel restaurants in and around Atlanta have solidified themselves as beloved hotspots in our city’s culinary scene. Of course, we’re here to break them down for y’all. It doesn’t matter if you’re searching for rooftop views or the best in Southern cuisine, keep scrolling for ten spectacular hotel restaurants in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cobb County, GA
Government
City
Marietta, GA
County
Cobb County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
hooversun.com

Georgia painter wins 2022 Bluff Park Art Show

A painter from Woodstock, Georgia, won the top prize at the 2022 Bluff Park Art Show Saturday. Gary Curtis, who has been a full-time artist for about 40 years, had a painting of a violin and a glass bottle selected as the “best in show” and collected a $2,500 prize.
WOODSTOCK, GA
11Alive

Must-see pumpkin patches in Georgia | List

GEORGIA, USA — As you break out those cozy blankets and sweaters this fall, take the scenic route to some of these pumpkin patches in Georgia and check out where to go apple picking. Address: 5340 Cornelia Hwy, Alto, GA 30510. Hours: Every day from 10 a.m. to 9...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Turner
Person
Jeff Beck
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Stevie Wonder
thecitymenus.com

Coming Soon to Bremen: A New Restaurant Inspired By An Old Stockroom

A new restaurant inspired by a part of the city’s rich textile history is coming soon to downtown Bremen. Owned by city councilman Jai Otwell, The Stockroom, located at 226 Tallapoosa Street, is in its final stages of construction and looks to open in a few weeks. Jai’s vision for the restaurant is to provide a place for the entire Bremen community to enjoy a meal in an open, warm and welcoming environment that gives the older generation a place to reminisce and the younger generation the opportunity to learn about the city’s history. “I want to make it to where the younger people come in and learn a little bit about what was here and the older people can come in, have a good time, and reminisce about what they grew up with,” Jai says.
BREMEN, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Things To Do#What To Do#Rock Roll#Beer Festival#Glover Park#Grammy Awards#The William Root House#The Root House#German#Horned Owl Brewery#Caffeine Octane
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect wanted in Holly Springs hit-and-run

HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. - The Holly Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating the suspect in a hit-and-run accident. The suspect, an adult male, is wanted in connection to an accident that occurred around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Holly Springs Parkway and Palm Street on September 26.
HOLLY SPRINGS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Grammy
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Rome, GA

Found in the Appalachian Mountains’ foothill sits the city of Rome. It’s the largest city in Floyd County, Georgia. Both the locals and tourist visitors love the amazing sceneries the metropolis has to offer. But it is not surprising to say that the place will exceed your food expectations.
ROME, GA
fox5atlanta.com

More Fall weather to come Sunday morning

If you loved the weather on Saturday, FOX 5 Atlanta's Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey says you can expect more of it through Sunday. Here's a look at the overnight forecast into your morning.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

In his new book, GSU professor Dan Immergluck explores the “highly racialized gentrification” that changed Atlanta

Dan Immergluck’s new book, Red Hot City, describes an Atlanta that’s a good place to do business—but increasingly out of reach for many of its longtime residents. In his book, out this month, he details paths taken—and not taken—by policymakers that he says have resulted in a housing crisis that is forcing lower-income, and often Black, families further and further out from the transit, hospitals, and jobs in the city’s core. The post In his new book, GSU professor Dan Immergluck explores the “highly racialized gentrification” that changed Atlanta appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

2K+
Followers
684
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.

 https://www.mdjonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy