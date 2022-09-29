OUT AND ABOUT: 5 things to do this weekend in Cobb County — September 30 - October 2

Special

7th annual Root House Beer Festival

Enjoy a selection of local beers from Red Hare Brewing & Distilling and Glover Park Brewery at the William Root House on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. Some local beers are crafted using hops, fruit and herbs grown and harvested from the gardens at the William Root House. Welcome country singer Cody Bolden and his band for another year at the festival.

Built during the 1840's, the Root House was originally owned by Marietta’s first druggist, William Root. Root would have grown many medicinal plants in his garden, including hops, which would have been used to relieve sleeplessness and anxiety.

Tickets are $30. The William Root house is located at 80 North Marietta Parkway.

Oktoberfest at Horned Owl Brewing

Celebrate all weekend long at Horned Owl Brewery’s 2nd Annual Oktoberfest this Friday through Sunday from 12 to 9 p.m. Kick off the month of October the right way with German style beer, food trucks, a biergarten and all things Oktoberfest.

Horned Owl Brewery is located at 2765 South Main St. in Kennesaw.

Caffeine & Octane

Town Center at Cobb is the new home of Caffeine & Octane, North America’s largest monthly car show this Sunday morning. Caffeine and Octane is held the first Sunday of every month at Town Center at Cobb from 9 a.m. to noon and will be located in the parking lot near Belk and JCPenney.

Caffeine & Octane is an all-makes, all models show. It is free to exhibit a privately-owned vehicle and all spaces are first come, first serve. Arrive early for the best spots. This is a family-friendly event and free to attend as a spectator.

This is a rain or shine event.

For more information, please visit Town Center at Cobb's Website.

Jeff Beck: Live in Concert

Join Jeff Beck as he rocks out at the Coca-Cola Roxy in the Battery Atlanta Saturday at 8 p.m.

The trailblazing guitarist has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice. He entered as a member of the Yardbirds in 1992 and as a solo artist in 2009. Beck has earned a total of eight Grammy Awards — including one for his previous album Emotion and Commotion — and has recorded with everyone from Stevie Wonder and Buddy Guy to Tina Turner and Mick Jagger.

Tickets start at $49.50 and doors open at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here.

Fright at the Museum

Join the Marietta History Center for a guide led paranormal investigation and tour this Sunday through the end of October.

The evening will start with a lantern-led tour around Marietta, followed by an investigation alongside a trained paranormal investigator with equipment on the first and second floors of the Kennesaw House.

Brand new this year, Mary Jarroush, a spiritual psychic and medium will be joining the investigation to help communicate with the “other side.”

Tickets are $120. To purchase tickets, click here. Enjoy this spooky tour each weekend in October.

The Marietta History Center is located at 1 Depot St. in Marietta.