ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

How did Lizzo end up playing James Madison’s flute in the Library of Congress?

By Sarah Gambles
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RXVUS_0iFNCB7g00
Lizzo, winner of the Emmy for outstanding competition program for “Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls,” attends the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards Governors Ball on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, outside the Convention Center in Los Angeles. | Willy Sanjuan, Invision via Associated Press

When Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden found out mega pop star Lizzo was coming to Washington, D.C. for a concert, she took a chance and wrote a tweet .

In the tweet , she joked that the musical artist — who also happens to be a classically trained flautist — should come check out the crystal flute collection at the Library of Congress.

To Hayden’s surprise, Lizzo responded with a big, emphatic yes, tweeting , “IM COMING CARLA! AND I’M PLAYIN THAT CRYSTAL FLUTE!!!!!”

How did Lizzo get to play James Madison’s flute?

On Monday, Lizzo visited the Library of Congress and received a tour of the flute vault, a collection of nearly 2,000 flutes donated to the library, according to the Library of Congress blog.

She spent more than three hours on the tour, showing interest in the piccolos, fifes and a flute walking stick.

Related

“Just the enthusiasm that Lizzo brought to seeing the flute collection and how curious she was about it,” Library of Congress curator Carol Lynn Ward-Bamford told The New York Times . “It’s been wonderful.”

After the tour, she asked if she could play the crystal flute that belonged to former President James Madison at her concert. The preservation team leapt into action to make it happen.

The pop star had quite the jam session bringing the ancient flute onstage to roars of cheers from her fans during her concert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BVRmU_0iFNCB7g00
Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

“We just made history tonight!” Lizzo said, per The Washington Post. “Thank you to the Library of Congress for preserving our history and making history freaking cool!”

What’s the history of James Madison’s flute?

French craftsmen Claude Laurent crafted the glass flute in the late 18th century, patenting a glass design when most flutes were crafted from wood or ivory, per the Library of Congress blog .

In 1813, the craftsmen sent the crystal flute as a gift to Madison and inscribed his name, title and the year it was created. There’s no record of whether Madison ever played the flute or not.

Related

According to the Library of Congress blog , only 185 of his glass flutes still exist, and 17 of them sit in the Library of Congress.

What are people saying about Lizzo’s jam session on the flute?

“I would like a travel show where Lizzo goes around the world learning about centuries-old instruments,” Karon Liu (@karonliu) tweeted .

“give lizzo more haunted artifacts,” Twitter user Soul nate (@mnateshyamalan) tweeted .

“being excited that lizzo played james madison’s flute and being mad that lizzo played james madison’s flute are both subcategories of what I call ‘caring about flutes’, and I personally will not stand for it,” Twitter user America’s lounge singer (@KrangTNelson) tweeted .

Related

Comments / 1

Related
WJLA

DC bill could provide free Master of Social Work degrees for residents

Washington, DC — A DC Council Member is hoping to increase the number of mental health workers in the District. CM Robert White has introduced a bill, The Pathways to Behavioral Health Degrees Act of 2022. The proposed bill would provide a Master of Social Work degree, free of charge through the University of the District of Columbia.
WASHINGTON, DC
howard.edu

Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick, M.D. Admitted into American College of Surgeons Academy of Master Surgeon Educators®

WASHINGTON –Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick, M.D., MBA, FACS is among a group of 64 esteemed surgeon educators inducted into membership in the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Academy of Master Surgeon Educators® on September 30, 2022, during a program event in Chicago. This is the fifth cohort of members inducted into this distinguished academy.
WASHINGTON, DC
thedcpost.com

Where to Eat Best Shawarma in Washington DC

If you are craving some juicy shawarma in the nation’s capital, rest assured that you have some wonderful options at hand. This is our list of the best shawarma places in Washington DC. Shawarma District. Address: 818 18th St NW, Washington DC. Phone: (202) 846-7450. Website: http://www.shawarmadistrict.com/. The restaurant...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Entertainment
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
sancerresatsunset.com

Anderson House in Washington, D.C.

A Revolutionary War cannon sits atop the marble floor of the Gilded Age mansion. Anderson House in Washington, D.C., is not your typical museum. It resembles an intriguing meld of Newport cottage and 18th-century attic. History of Anderson House. The 95-room, beaux-arts mansion was the winter home of Larz Anderson,...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Paid family leave policy expands for some DC workers

WASHINGTON - Starting Saturday, Oct. 1, several workers in D.C. will be eligible for more paid family leave. Those private sector employees in the District will see an increase from eight weeks to 12 weeks per year. In July, the D.C. Council passed the Universal Paid Leave Emergency Amendment Act...
WASHINGTON, DC
cohaitungchi.com

9 Romantic Things to Do in DC for Couples

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure page for full details. You are reading: Things for couples to do in dc | 9 Romantic Things to Do in DC for Couples. From the outside, Washington DC can seem like a concrete jungle full of busy government workers and middle school grade field trip groups. However, there are many ways to escape the bustle of the city’s busy sidewalks to have a truly romantic experience here. As a DC local, it’s one of my favorite challenges to find romantic places within my own city for when my long-distance boyfriend comes to visit. After lots of trial and error, I’ve compiled a list of 9 of my favorite romantic things to do in DC!
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carla Hayden
Person
Lizzo
Person
James Madison
WUSA9

'I'm disappointed' | DCRA officially split into 2 agencies, Mayor appoints top two leaders of DCRA to run new departments

WASHINGTON — More fallout for a D.C. agency meant to keep residents safe. As of October 1, the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs split into two agencies. The Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection (DLCP) and the Department of Buildings (DOB). DLCP will crack down on unlawful businesses and issue licenses, while DOB will focus on building inspections, zoning administration and code compliance.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#The Library Of Congress#The Convention Center#Invision#Associated Press#Im
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
dbknews.com

Prince George’s County politicians don’t reflect the area’s growing Latino population

During Hispanic Heritage Month, Prince George’s County is celebrating its fastest growing population — 21 percent of residents are Hispanic or Latino, compared to 15 percent in 2010. But despite this growth in relative population, Latino leaders across the county are frustrated with the lack of Latino representation at both the county and state levels.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Maryland man convicted for his role in $28 million Ponzi scheme

GREENBELT, MD—A federal jury in Maryland has convicted Arley Ray Johnson, 63, of Bowie, on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, and securities fraud, in connection with a $28 million Ponzi scheme involving 1st Million, a purported wealth management and financial literacy company. Johnson was convicted after a 10-day trial.
BOWIE, MD
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
42K+
Followers
28K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy