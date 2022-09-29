Queen Elizabeth II’s cause of death released

People stroll past a souvenir shop adorned with a picture of the late Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor, England. Gregorio Borgia, Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle. She was 96 years old.

On Thursday, her official death certificate was released. It stated old age as the cause of death, per NBC News.

The certificate listed the monarch’s occupation as “Her Majesty The Queen.” It states that Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor died at 3:10 p.m. local time.

The document, released by the National Records of Scotland, was signed by Princess Anne, the queen’s only daughter. According to People, Anne found it an honor to be by her mother’s side during her final moments.

“I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life,” she said.

The queen’s body rests at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle, as Kelsey Nield reported for the Deseret News.

Her husband, Prince Phillip, is also buried there, along with Princess Margaret, King George VI and the Queen Mother.

Per Fox News, the queen’s tomb is marked with hand-carved Belgian black marble, with her name inscribed in brass letter inlays.

King Charles III, 73, the queen’s eldest son and the former Prince of Wales, now sits on the throne.