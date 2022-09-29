Read full article on original website
Shoppers Say 'Everything Stays Super Fresh' in This $15 Salad Container With 34,300 Five-Star Ratings
Get it while it’s 50 percent off.
The 8 Best Stainless Steel Cleaners of 2022
Our top choice is Weiman Stainless Steel Cleaner & Polish for its two-in-one formula that makes it easy to clean and shine with one swipe.
Maximize Your Drawer and Cabinet Space With This 25-Piece Container Set That's Only $26
Your kitchen, bathroom, and office will feel like an organized dream.
The 8 Best Hardwood Floor Cleaners of 2022
Bona’s Hardwood Floor Cleaner stands out for its impressive cleaning power and fast drying time.
You Can Snag the Best-Selling O-Cedar Spray Mop Before Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale Even Launches
“It cleaned far better than almost any mop I’ve tried.”
Scientists blasted plastic with lasers and turned it into tiny diamonds and a new type of water
Using ultrapowerful lasers, scientists have blasted cheap plastic and transformed it into tiny "nanodiamonds" — and, in doing so, confirmed the existence of an exotic new type of water. . The findings could potentially reveal the existence of diamond rain on ice giants in our solar system and explain...
globalspec.com
Study: Methamphetamine retention on household surfaces depends on surface material
In a bid to better detect low concentrations of methamphetamine on household surfaces, researchers from the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) Limited, Mt. Albert Science Centre, New Zealand, have determined that methamphetamine retention is dependent upon the material of surfaces. To improve the detection of low concentrations of...
Sherwin Williams Announced Its 2023 Color of the Year—and It Evokes All The Coziness We're Craving
It's going to make you want to curl up in a blanket with a warm mug between your hands.
techeblog.com
Engineers Develop Innovative Process for Synthetic Material That Lets Soft Robots Grow Like Plants
There are robotic banana fingers and then this innovative process for synthetic material that lets soft robots grow like plants. This breakthrough will help build better soft robots capable of navigating hard-to-reach places, complicated terrain, and potentially areas within the human body. The field of soft robotics deal with robots...
MIT researchers advance cooling technology that does not use electricity
Researchers at the Massachusetts Insititute of Technology have further advanced the technology used to achieve passive cooling — a method that does not require electricity at all. In their recent attempts, the post-doctoral researcher Zhengmao Lu and his colleagues achieved passive cooling up to 19 degrees Fahrenheit (9.3 degrees Celsius), a university press release said.
Shoppers Say Amazon's Top-Selling Air Mattress Feels Like 'Sleeping on a Luxury Cloud,' and It's Up to 68% Off
It has over 31,000 perfect ratings.
NASA says these 18 plants are the best at naturally filtering the air in your home
This article originally appeared on 08.13.21 Back in the late '80s, NASA was looking for ways to detoxify the air in its space stations. So it conducted a study to determine the most effective plants for filtering the air of toxic agents and converting carbon dioxide to oxygen.
The 5 Best Dishwashers of 2022
Our top pick is the Bosch 300 Series Dishwasher because it offers luxury features at a more reasonable price.
techeblog.com
First Look at StickBot, a Modular Robot Made of Actual Sticks
There are modular laptops, the Polymega game console, and then StickBot. Developed by UPenn Ph.D. candidate Devin Carroll, this modular robot is made from actual sticks, circuitry, actuators, a microcontroller, and a motor driver. The robot is controlled by a smartphone app that Carroll designed, which allows it to pivot from sticks as legs in ‘crawler mode’ to using them as arms.
The 9 Best Outdoor Mounted Solar Lights of 2022, According to Our Tests
The Maxsa Motion-Activated Dual Head Solar Security Light impressed our tester with its easy installation.
Phys.org
Process converts polyethylene bags, plastics to polymer building blocks
Polyethylene plastics—in particular, the ubiquitous plastic bag that blights the landscape—are notoriously hard to recycle. They're sturdy and difficult to break down, and if they're recycled at all, they're melted into a polymer stew useful mostly for decking and other low-value products. But a new process developed at...
Whole Foods Creamy Caesar Dressing Recalled Nationwide Due to Undeclared Allergens
If you’re allergic to soy or wheat, toss this dressing.
notebookcheck.net
Zendure SuperBase V home energy storage system with solid-state battery and up to 64 kWh capacity launches
The Zendure SuperBase V home energy storage system is now crowdfunding via Kickstarter. The campaign has already raised nearly £1.8 million (~US$2.1 million), with 46 days still to go, at the time of writing. The company claims it is the only power bank on the market that uses a semi-solid state battery to increase storage capacity and improve safety. The home energy storage system has dual 120 V/240 V output and dual input up to 6,600W.
Caraway's New Mini Cookware Is a Space-Saving Dream for Tiny Kitchens Everywhere
Ceramic-coated cookware just got way cuter.
Phys.org
Heat-loving bacteria from an Antarctic volcano could help tackle oil contamination
A comprehensive analysis of bacterial communities from Deception Island, an active volcano in Antarctica, highlights the potential for using heat-loving bacteria to clean up oil contamination, new research led by KAUST researchers shows. Júnia Schultz recently joined KAUST as a postdoc working with Alexandre Rosado. She has set her sights...
