ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Filters#Filtered Water#Water Systems#Fieldpulse#Home Water Research
globalspec.com

Study: Methamphetamine retention on household surfaces depends on surface material

In a bid to better detect low concentrations of methamphetamine on household surfaces, researchers from the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) Limited, Mt. Albert Science Centre, New Zealand, have determined that methamphetamine retention is dependent upon the material of surfaces. To improve the detection of low concentrations of...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Interesting Engineering

MIT researchers advance cooling technology that does not use electricity

Researchers at the Massachusetts Insititute of Technology have further advanced the technology used to achieve passive cooling — a method that does not require electricity at all. In their recent attempts, the post-doctoral researcher Zhengmao Lu and his colleagues achieved passive cooling up to 19 degrees Fahrenheit (9.3 degrees Celsius), a university press release said.
TECHNOLOGY
techeblog.com

First Look at StickBot, a Modular Robot Made of Actual Sticks

There are modular laptops, the Polymega game console, and then StickBot. Developed by UPenn Ph.D. candidate Devin Carroll, this modular robot is made from actual sticks, circuitry, actuators, a microcontroller, and a motor driver. The robot is controlled by a smartphone app that Carroll designed, which allows it to pivot from sticks as legs in ‘crawler mode’ to using them as arms.
ELECTRONICS
Phys.org

Process converts polyethylene bags, plastics to polymer building blocks

Polyethylene plastics—in particular, the ubiquitous plastic bag that blights the landscape—are notoriously hard to recycle. They're sturdy and difficult to break down, and if they're recycled at all, they're melted into a polymer stew useful mostly for decking and other low-value products. But a new process developed at...
ENVIRONMENT
notebookcheck.net

Zendure SuperBase V home energy storage system with solid-state battery and up to 64 kWh capacity launches

The Zendure SuperBase V home energy storage system is now crowdfunding via Kickstarter. The campaign has already raised nearly £1.8 million (~US$2.1 million), with 46 days still to go, at the time of writing. The company claims it is the only power bank on the market that uses a semi-solid state battery to increase storage capacity and improve safety. The home energy storage system has dual 120 V/240 V output and dual input up to 6,600W.
ELECTRONICS
Phys.org

Heat-loving bacteria from an Antarctic volcano could help tackle oil contamination

A comprehensive analysis of bacterial communities from Deception Island, an active volcano in Antarctica, highlights the potential for using heat-loving bacteria to clean up oil contamination, new research led by KAUST researchers shows. Júnia Schultz recently joined KAUST as a postdoc working with Alexandre Rosado. She has set her sights...
WILDLIFE
Real Simple

Real Simple

15K+
Followers
682
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

Creative, practical & inspiring solutions to make life easier.

 https://www.realsimple.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy