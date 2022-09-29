Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, files for divorce from her new husband

Jeff Bezos ‘ ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott , has filed for divorce from her husband Dan Jewett after one year of marrying. The 52-year-old billionaire and philanthropist filed in Washington State’s King County Superior Court, as the New York Times reported.

According to the publication, the terms of a division of property are unknown, and there is no record of a prenup.

Before marrying Dan, Scott had four children with Bezos as part of their 25-year marriage. They called it quit in 2019. Bezos is now dating Latin journalist and philanthropist Lauren Sanchez .

Sanchez has a son named Nikko from her relationship with former NFL player Tony Gonzalez. She also has a son named Evan and a named Ella with Hollywood agent, Patrick Whitesell , who Sanchez married in 2005. The couple later divorced in 2019.

How did Bezos and Sanchez meet?

It is reported that Sanchez and Bezos met through the reporter’s ex-husband, Whitesell. Page Six reported that “Patrick and Lauren have socialized with Jeff Bezos and his wife for a few years, because both [now former] couples have houses in Seattle.”

In early 2019, the National Enquirer revealed that Bezos and Sanchez were having an affair when both of them were still married. It was also reported that the Amazon chairman would take Sanchez on extravagant vacations and text messages from their correspondence was also revealed.