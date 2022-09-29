Several dozen protestors waving Russian flags rallied in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou on Tuesday as West African envoys arrived on a fact-finding mission following the country's second coup in less than nine months. - Regional worry - The ECOWAS delegation, whose visit was initially scheduled for Monday, arrived on Tuesday morning, officials told AFP. The bloc, designed to promote democracy in one of the world's most volatile regions, has witnessed five coups among three of its 15 members in little more than two years.

PROTESTS ・ 15 MINUTES AGO