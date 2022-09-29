Read full article on original website
Pro-Russia demonstrators rally in Burkina after coup
Several dozen protestors waving Russian flags rallied in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou on Tuesday as West African envoys arrived on a fact-finding mission following the country's second coup in less than nine months. - Regional worry - The ECOWAS delegation, whose visit was initially scheduled for Monday, arrived on Tuesday morning, officials told AFP. The bloc, designed to promote democracy in one of the world's most volatile regions, has witnessed five coups among three of its 15 members in little more than two years.
Ukraine continues to liberate territory in east and south – Volodmyr Zelenskiy
Ukraine has continued to liberate territory in the east and the south, Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said, in comments that suggest Kyiv’s run of battlefield victories, which began in early September when it retook occupied Kharkiv region, is enduring. Western officials said at a briefing on Tuesday that Ukraine was...
Biden speaks with Japanese PM after North Korean missile launch
President Biden on Tuesday spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida after a North Korean missile launch over Japan a day earlier. “The two leaders jointly condemned the DPRK’s missile test in the strongest terms, recognizing the launch as a danger to the Japanese people, destabilizing to the region and a clear violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions,” the White House said in a readout of the call.
Capping Russia’s oil profits could keep oil flowing to global markets at a reasonable cost while slashing Putin’s war funding
The world as we know it cannot function without oil, giving oil-producing countries an advantage economists call market power. Nations that produce oil are able to set the price, while countries that rely on oil have little choice but to buy it at prices determined by the seller. While this...
