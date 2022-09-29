Read full article on original website
6 chief strategy officers on the move
Here are six hospital and health system chief strategy officer moves that have been reported by Becker's this year. 1. Liz Popwell was named chief strategy and transformation officer of Stony Brook (N.Y.) Medicine. 2. Chris Cornue joined Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health as chief strategy officer. 3. Caryn Esten was...
How health system CIOs are cutting costs, rethinking operational efficiency
When companies consider cost-cutting measures, it often results in layoffs, but health system CIOs are looking inward at their IT vendors, contracts and partnerships to assess different ways to optimize their workforce, which can save their health systems money in the long run. Becker's asked five health system CIOs: What...
Broward Health Medical Center taps Dr. James Roach as CMO
Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health selected James Roach, DO, as its system chief of emergency medicine for all of Broward Health, and chief medical officer of Broward Health Medical Center, according to an email shared with Becker's Oct. 3. His appointment is effective immediately. Dr. Roach is also the medical...
9 health systems installing new EHR systems
Here are nine health systems that have implemented new EHR systems since Sept. 9. Sundance, Wyo.-based Crook County Medical District is switching to Oracle Cerner as its EHR vendor. The move comes as the hospital was dissatisfied with its other EHR system. Houlton (Maine) Regional Hospital implemented Meditech's EHR system...
28 residency programs launched in 2022
Healthcare systems have started residency programs and partnerships to address workforce shortages. Here are 28 that have started programs or plan to do so in 2022:. Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive. If you would like to add a new program to future roundups, please email cgleeson@beckershealthcare.com. 1. Pullman...
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker sites. 1. Adventist Health, based in Roseville, Calif., seeks a director of revenue cycle, in Marysville, Calif. 2. Cooper University Health Care, based...
Ascension to close hospital, lay off 133 workers
Ascension is closing an Indiana hospital and nine medical practices, a move that will affect 133 employees, according to notices the St. Louis-based health system filed with state regulators. The health system is closing Ascension St. Vincent Dunn, a critical access hospital in Bedford, Ind., Dec. 16. Seventy-seven employees will...
Northwell Health taps Sandra Lindsay as vice president of public health advocacy
New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health appointed Sandra Lindsay, RN, as its vice president of public health advocacy, it said in an email to Becker's Oct. 3. Dr. Lindsay spent 29 years in nursing, most recently serving as director of nursing critical care at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park. After serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, she was the first American to get vaccinated against COVID-19 on Dec. 14, 2020.
Cleveland Clinic saves $180M with employee wellness initiatives
A wellness initiative at Cleveland Clinic has effectively improved its employees' health, saving the system $180 million in healthcare costs over the past few years, according to Michael Roizen, MD, the clinic's emeritus chief wellness officer. In an episode of the corporate podcast "The Edelheit Experience," covered by Corporate Wellness...
Georgia hospital taps new CEO
Albany, Ga.-based Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital has named Deborah Angerami its new CEO, effective Oct. 3. Ms. Angerami spent the first 22 years of her career at Rockledge, Fla.-based Health First, according to an Oct. 4 news release Albany-based Phoebe Putney Health System shared with Becker's. She most recently served as Health First's chief operating officer.
17 hospitals scaling back care
More than a dozen hospitals are scaling back services for a variety of reasons, including financial challenges and staffing issues. 1. St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland, part of Sisters of Charity Health System, will end inpatient and emergency department care in November and transition into an ambulatory care provider. Sisters of Charity Health System President and CEO Janice Murphy said the hospital is facing financial pressure, and the reduction in services will put the facility on a path toward a more stable financial position.
Labor Department invests $80M into nursing workforce
The U.S. Labor Department invested $80 million of funding in support of nursing training programs Oct. 3. The funding comes from the agency's Nursing Expansion Grant Program. The investment is designed to expand the pipeline of nurses "while advancing equity and creating pathways for workers to fill these jobs and improve the nation's healthcare system."
Compensation
Members of the Michigan Nurses Association have approved a four-year contract with Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan Health that includes a $273 million compensation package. University of Michigan Health announced the contract approval Oct. 1, about a week after both sides reached a tentative deal. Under the deal, nurses will...
How UChicago Medicine's Dr. Maia Hightower is helping bridge the digital health divide
University of Chicago Medicine's Maia Hightower, MD, said her health system is already at the leading edge of medicine. She hopes to bring it to the forefront of digital medicine as well. "Come back and ask me in three, four years how well we are enabling that pathway of true...
5 health systems switching to Epic EHR systems
Below are five health systems that launched a new Epic EHR system or announced plans to do so since Sept. 15. Oakland, Md.-based Garrett Regional Medical Center is receiving a $650,000 grant to install an Epic EHR system. The new Epic EHR will allow patient records from Garrett Regional Medical Center to be shared more quickly with specialists at WVU Medicine and other larger medical facilities.
Universal Health Corp. opens transitional care center
Roanoke, Va.-based Universal Health Corp. is opening an outpatient facility aimed at addressing the gap in healthcare after acute stays, the Digital Journal reported Sept. 28. Universal Health Transitional Care Center will offer 30- to 60-day services after an acute stay. Patients will have access to the clinic within 48 hours of discharge and be seen by appointment only.
4 Florida health systems offering free, reduced telehealth for Hurricane Ian victims
Hospitals and health systems in Florida are offering patients free or reduced prices for telehealth visits in order to help Hurricane Ian victims. Here are four hospitals in Florida making changes to their telehealth offerings:. In response to the storm, Tampa-based BayCare also said it is offering one free telehealth...
Penn Highlands Healthcare expands AI diagnostics with software firm Regard
DuBois, Pa.-based Penn Highlands Healthcare is expanding its collaboration with software company Regard on a tool that uses artificial intelligence to boost diagnostics and billing. The project started as a pilot program in October 2020, but the two entities have since inked a multiyear commercial engagement. The collaboration has increased...
Allen County Regional installs Epic EHR system
Iola, Kan.-based Allen County Regional Hospital installed its new Epic EHR system Oct. 1. Allen County Regional clinicians have been training on the Epic system to prepare themselves for the change. The installation will allow Allen County Regional to align themselves more closely with other hospitals in Kansas City, Mo.-based Saint Luke's Health System, according to the Sept. 30 Saint Luke's news release.
