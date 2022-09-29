More than a dozen hospitals are scaling back services for a variety of reasons, including financial challenges and staffing issues. 1. St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland, part of Sisters of Charity Health System, will end inpatient and emergency department care in November and transition into an ambulatory care provider. Sisters of Charity Health System President and CEO Janice Murphy said the hospital is facing financial pressure, and the reduction in services will put the facility on a path toward a more stable financial position.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 7 HOURS AGO