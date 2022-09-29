The Los Angeles Lakers are still considering trading Russell Westbrook in the coming week or months and came oh so close to doing so before training camp as they had serious conversations with the Indiana Pacers. But, the organization stood pat to see how he fits this season alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. That’s something new head coach Darvin Ham will love to hear as he fully endorsed the point guard on Monday before their preseason opener.

