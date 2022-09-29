Read full article on original website
Jordan Poole beef with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson draws honest take from Steve Kerr
One thing Jordan Poole doesn’t lack is confidence. He’d probably bet on himself in a three-point shootout against Stephen Curry. That’s why the Golden State Warriors youngster hasn’t been bashful in trying to bump heads with the big boys from The Bay. The banter is often...
WATCH: Warriors stars Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson went absolutely berserk in Japan 3-point shootout
NBA fans in Japan were left disappointed by the news that Klay Thompson was going to sit out both of the Golden State Warriors’ exhibition games against the Washington Wizards due to a lack of fitness. Thompson more than made up for it, though, as he teamed up with superstar teammate Stephen Curry in what turned out to be an epic 3-point shootout.
Kevin Durant’s Twitter like shows Kyrie Irving defense after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s harsh criticism
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar went scorched earth on Kyrie Irving in his latest Substack but it appears Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is coming to the defense of his teammate. Well, not exactly, but if his Twitter likes are any indication, that could be the case. KD liked...
‘It was nice to humble him’: Warriors star Klay Thompson shades Jordan Poole after winning 3-point contest with Stephen Curry
Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry put on a show as they teamed up in an exhibition three-point contest during the Golden State Warriors’ Japan tour. Thompson and Curry took the win over teammate Jordan Poole, and for his part, Klay could not help but throw a bit of shade at Poole after the matchup.
Twitter reacts to which NBA player is Lana Rhoades baby daddy
A new video has emerged showing ex-porn star Lana Rhoades and her baby boy. There has been a lot of talk surrounding Rhoades and her son after allegations surfaced about the baby daddy supposedly being an NBA star. The new clip of Rhoades and her baby is currently making its rounds on social media — […] The post Twitter reacts to which NBA player is Lana Rhoades baby daddy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Marcus Smart gets honest about Blake Griffin signing
Marcus Smart has never been one to shy away from saying how he feels and he continued that this weekend with his thoughts on the Boston Celtics addition of veteran forward Blake Griffin via Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe. Marcus Smart on Blake Griffin: "Love it…He’s not above the rim anymore, but he still […] The post Marcus Smart gets honest about Blake Griffin signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I shut that down quick’: Tyler Herro stuffs teammate’s request after $130 million Heat extension
Tyler Herro’s bank account is set to add another zero over the next few seasons after the Miami Heat signed him to a four-year, potentially $130 million deal. While he’s obviously going to spread the wealth amongst his family and loved ones, his teammates shouldn’t expect any grand gestures from Tyler Herro after his newly-minted […] The post ‘I shut that down quick’: Tyler Herro stuffs teammate’s request after $130 million Heat extension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 potential trade candidates for Pacers as 2022-23 NBA preseason begins
The Indiana Pacers are in the midst of a rebuild as the 2022-23 NBA preseason begins. The Pacers have a young roster and are likely to be one of the bottom teams in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers’ main building piece is point guard Tyrese Haliburton, whom they acquired at...
Giannis Antetokounmpo drops mic with fire message for haters who claim he’s not skilled
Most people believe Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is a very skilled basketball player. In fact, he is considered by many to be the best current NBA player. However, he has faced some criticism as of late. But Giannis does not care. Antetokounmpo got brutally honest on being skilled in the NBA, per Ballislife.com on […] The post Giannis Antetokounmpo drops mic with fire message for haters who claim he’s not skilled appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He’s ours’: Darvin Ham’s bold Russell Westbrook statement amid Lakers trade rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers are still considering trading Russell Westbrook in the coming week or months and came oh so close to doing so before training camp as they had serious conversations with the Indiana Pacers. But, the organization stood pat to see how he fits this season alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. That’s something new head coach Darvin Ham will love to hear as he fully endorsed the point guard on Monday before their preseason opener.
Scoot Henderson drops bold 2023 NBA Draft take that will catch Victor Wembanyama’s eye
Victor Wembanyama is becoming a household name and the favorite to be the top pick in the 20223 NBA Draft. But he has a contender for the top spot, and his name is Scoot Henderson. Henderson, an 18-year-old, 6-foot-2 guard, has unreal explosiveness and showed that he can hang with...
The reason Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns was hospitalized at start of training camp
The Minnesota Timberwolves had high hopes entering the season after the addition of defensive stalwart Rudy Gobert. However, the Timberwolves’ concerns shifted to Karl-Anthony Towns’ well-being, especially after reports came out that the star center lost nearly 20 pounds because of a serious illness that caused him to be hospitalized. An earlier report didn’t mention […] The post The reason Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns was hospitalized at start of training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I was born with it’: Victor Wembanyama vocal on being ‘different’ amid LeBron-level hype
NBA fans are starting to learn the name Victor Wembanyama. One of the best basketball prospects in the world is about to showcase his stuff to more and more hoops fans as the next NBA Draft nears. The 7-foot-2 teenager is sure to make a lasting impression as he embarks on his journey to the NBA.
3 takeaways from Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving’s first game together with Nets
The Brooklyn Nets opened the preseason with a 127-108 home loss to the Philadelphia 76ers Monday night. Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant shared the floor for the first time in the loss. Here are three takeaways from Brooklyn’s first game action of the 2022-23 season. 3. The Ben Simmons fit with the Nets […] The post 3 takeaways from Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving’s first game together with Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
It’s Luka Doncic’s turn to win MVP, per NBA GMs
A European has won the NBA MVP in each of the last four seasons. Not a few NBA general managers believe that the Maurice Podoloff Trophy will still be making a trip across the pond when it is all said and done in the 2022-23 NBA season, as they believe Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic will be finally getting his turn to win it.
Magic forward Paolo Banchero’s preseason debut will leave Dejounte Murray smirking
The beef between Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero and Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray is one of the more confusing ones in recent memory. It definitely is one of the weakest, with no legitimate reason for either to loathe one another. Nevertheless, Banchero’s performance during his preseason debut will surely make Murray think he’s justified […] The post Magic forward Paolo Banchero’s preseason debut will leave Dejounte Murray smirking appeared first on ClutchPoints.
5 key takeaways from the Lakers’ first preseason game
The 2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers and Darvin Ham made their unofficial debut on Monday — a 105-75 preseason loss against the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Fair or unfair, the evening ended with the Lakers getting booed off the floor. Here we go!. The matchup was the first of...
Heat HC Erik Spoelstra sounds off on Tyler Herro’s true potential after $130 million extension
There has been a lot of talk as to whether Tyler Herro was worth the four-year $130 million extension he signed with the Miami Heat. However, the Heat are strapped for cap space, and they would have risked alienating Herro if they didn’t ink him to a new deal. Nevertheless, head coach Erik Spoelstra believes […] The post Heat HC Erik Spoelstra sounds off on Tyler Herro’s true potential after $130 million extension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blazers guard Damian Lillard reveals true feelings about Seattle’s goal to regain NBA franchise
Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers took on the Los Angeles Clippers in the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle for their preseason opener. And as expected, the raucous Seattle crowd made itself felt very quickly. Chants of “SuperSonics” reverberated throughout the arena, as fans clearly miss the franchise that was surprisingly relocated to Oklahoma […] The post Blazers guard Damian Lillard reveals true feelings about Seattle’s goal to regain NBA franchise appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I wasn’t nervous’: Ben Simmons speaks out after boos rain on Nets debut
For over a year, Ben Simmons was many things – a meme, a scapegoat, a trade asset, and holdout artist. One thing that wasn’t on the list was a man who actually played NBA basketball, missing the floor for 470 days up until he finally made his Brooklyn Nets preseason debut on Monday night.
