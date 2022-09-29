Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
50% of Americans know little or nothing about omicron boosters: KFF survey
Updated omicron boosters have been available since late August, though just 17 percent of Americans say they have heard "a lot" about the updated shots, according to Kaiser Family Foundation's latest COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor survey. The findings were published Sept. 30 and are based on a survey that was conducted...
beckershospitalreview.com
86% of consumers are concerned about health benefits, survey says
An overwhelming majority of U.S. consumers are concerned about high costs affecting their access to healthcare, increasing medical debt and the lack of mental health coverage. Research firms Gravie and Wakefield Research surveyed 1,000 people across the U.S. regarding their outlook on the current state of health benefits, according to an Oct. 4 news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Inflation forcing Americans to reduce debt payments, health savings account contributions
Sixty-two percent of American employees said they are reducing short- and long-term savings contributions due to high inflation, according to a recent Morgan Stanley report. Wakefield Research surveyed 1,000 employed adults and 600 HR leaders on Morgan Stanley's behalf between July 13 and 19, according to a Sept. 21 news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Delays in FDA's accelerated approval drugs cost US $18B
After Aduhelm failed to gain Medicare coverage amid concerns about its efficacy — despite the FDA placing the Alzheimer's drug on its accelerated approval pathway — an HHS report found the U.S. has spent more than $18 billion on these accelerated drugs from 2018 to 2021 with delays in confirmatory trials.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beckershospitalreview.com
Amylyx's ALS drug will cost $158K for annual supply
A recently approved amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment will be $158,000 for a year's supply, the product's manufacturer said in a Sept. 30 investor conference call, according to The New York Times. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' ALS drug, Relyvrio, has had a bumpy path. In March, an FDA panel argued that the data...
beckershospitalreview.com
New medical debt reporting rules falling short with some Americans: report
New rules designed to prevent medical debt from hurting credit scores are not helping everyone, according to a report from Kaiser Health News and NPR. Equifax, Experian and TransUnion said earlier this year that they would take certain types of medical debt off credit reports. Unpaid medical bills less than $500 will not show up on these credit reports, for example.
beckershospitalreview.com
10 states with the largest decreases to travel nurse pay
The average weekly travel nurse pay in September in the U.S. was $3,066, down 17.34 percent from $3,709 during the same month in 2021, according to a report from Vivian Health, a national healthcare hiring marketplace. This represents the largest year-over-year decrease Vivian Health has seen this year. "It can...
beckershospitalreview.com
HHS reports potential positive impact Inflation Reduction Act will have on prescription drug prices
Two new HHS reports illustrate the potential positive impact of the Inflation Reduction Act on lowering prescription drug prices. According to a Sept. 30 news release, the Price Increases for Prescription Drugs and Trends in Prescription Drug Spending reports track rising drug costs from 2016 to 2022, providing information on how Medicare beneficiaries gain a measure of protection against rising drug prices.
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com
HHS invests $27M to expand pediatric mental healthcare
HHS is awarding nearly $27 million to improve and expand mental healthcare for children. The funds will help pediatric patients get the mental healthcare they need and strengthen pediatric mental health services in emergency departments and schools, according to an Oct. 3 news release. The Health Resources and Services Administration...
beckershospitalreview.com
Labor Department invests $80M into nursing workforce
The U.S. Labor Department invested $80 million of funding in support of nursing training programs Oct. 3. The funding comes from the agency's Nursing Expansion Grant Program. The investment is designed to expand the pipeline of nurses "while advancing equity and creating pathways for workers to fill these jobs and improve the nation's healthcare system."
beckershospitalreview.com
New omicron relatives make up nearly 20% of US cases: 4 updates
As BA.5 slowly descends, a collection of omicron relatives now make up 18.7 percent of U.S. COVID-19 cases, according to the CDC's latest variant proportion estimates. BA.5 is still dominant, accounting for 81.3 percent of cases for the week ending Oct. 1. BA.4.6 now makes up nearly 13 percent of cases; BF.7 makes up 3.4 percent; BA.2.75 makes up 1.4 percent; and BA.4 makes up 1.1 percent.
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospital leaders meet at White House to talk 'twindemic' strategies
Federal health officials held a meeting with leaders from 10 health systems and groups on Sept. 29 to discuss mitigation strategies ahead of a likely COVID-19 surge and severe flu season this fall. The meeting was led by Ashish Jha, MD, White House COVID-19 response coordinator; Rochelle Walensky, MD, CDC...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckershospitalreview.com
California law holds physicians accountable for COVID misinformation
On Sept. 30, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill that could revoke the licenses of physicians who spread COVID-19 misinformation. The bill was co-sponsored by the California Medical Association and passed the state Senate Aug. 25. "Many health professionals, including physicians, have been the culprits of this [COVID-19] misinformation...
beckershospitalreview.com
HHS awards $266M benefiting public health workforce
HHS is investing $225.5 million in community health workers and $40.7 million in public health scholarships. According to a Sept. 30 news release, HHS awarded more than $266 million in American Rescue Plan funding to grow the community and public health workforce. "Patients depend on community and public health workers...
beckershospitalreview.com
Congress extends 2 rural healthcare programs
Congress extended two rural healthcare programs Sept. 30, just one day before they were set to expire. The Medicare-dependent Hospital and the Low-Volume Hospital programs will remain at their current funding levels through Dec. 16, according to the American Hospital Association. The AHA said in a Sept. 8 report that...
beckershospitalreview.com
Cleveland Clinic saves $180M with employee wellness initiatives
A wellness initiative at Cleveland Clinic has effectively improved its employees' health, saving the system $180 million in healthcare costs over the past few years, according to Michael Roizen, MD, the clinic's emeritus chief wellness officer. In an episode of the corporate podcast "The Edelheit Experience," covered by Corporate Wellness...
beckershospitalreview.com
Pharmacists can now administer monkeypox vaccine, HHS says
Five months after the U.S. first detected a monkeypox outbreak, and as health departments struggle to find enough supply of the world's only-approved monkeypox vaccine to meet the demand, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra signed a declaration Sept. 30 to allow pharmacists to administer the shots. Mr. Becerra amended the Public...
beckershospitalreview.com
Supreme Court declines 10 states' challenge to CMS' vaccine mandate
The U.S. Supreme Court on Oct. 3 declined a case brought by 10 states challenging the Biden administration's rule that requires employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 if they work in healthcare facilities that receive federal funding. In November 2021, HHS announced that healthcare facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid...
beckershospitalreview.com
Where telehealth use is up, down: 7 takeaways
Telehealth utilization grew in three of the four U.S. census regions with the greatest increase occurring in the West, according to FAIR Health's Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker. The tracker acquired utilization data by measuring telehealth's share of all medical claim lines, by U.S. region from June to July. Seven takeaways:
beckershospitalreview.com
Physicians
Women account for nearly 49 percent of the physician workforce in Washington, D.C., a higher proportion than any U.S. state, according to a new ranking from Kaiser Family Foundation. There are currently 675,014 male physicians and 392,857 female physicians practicing across the nation, according to the data, which includes all...
Comments / 0