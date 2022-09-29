Read full article on original website
Dragon Quest The Adventure Of Dai: A Hero's Bond Announces Free Anniversary Bonuses
To celebrate one year since its release, Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero's Bonds is giving away a bunch of freebies as part of an anniversary event. Players who log in during the event will be able to redeem free Blue Gems, Treasure Keys, and more. The bulk...
Romancelvania Shows Off Castlevania-Style Combat And Spicy Romance Options In New Trailer
As part of October's Steam Next Fest, Deep End Games has debuted a new trailer for its upcoming Metroidvania-turned-dating-sim Romancelvania. The trailer offers an in depth look at the some of the game's 12 romance options, as well as how its side-scrolling action will play out. However, for those looking to really sink their teeth into the "darkly comic genre mashup," a demo is now available to play via Steam.
Dead Space Remake Gameplay Reveal Coming On October 4
Ahead of its launch next year, a new trailer for EA Motive's Dead Space remake will debut tomorrow. If you're interested in getting a glimpse at space-horror, Necromorphs, and protagonist Isaac Clarke wielding his iconic plasma cutter, you can tune in on October 4 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET to see the new trailer.
Tower Of Fantasy Is Finally Coming To Steam Later This Month
Those waiting for Tower of Fantasy to arrive on Steam before diving into the anime MMORPG won't have to wait much longer, as publisher Level Infinite has confirmed that the free-to-play gacha game will be available to download and play on Valve's platform starting October 20. The game has been...
God Of War: Ragnarok Leak Reveals Possible Playtime
A new leak revealed a possible approximate playtime for God of War: Ragnarok that indicates the game could include more side quests than its predecessor. According to a report from Insider Gaming, God of War: Ragnarok will take approximately 40 hours to complete. To be clear, this includes side quests. A straight shot through the main story will take around 20 hours. The report also claims that around three and a half hours of the main story's total runtime is made up of cutscenes. As for the 20 hours devoted to side quests, only one hour will be cutscenes.
10 Biggest Game Releases For September 2022
Modern Warfare 2 follows three years after the events of MW 2019, with Captain Price's Task Force 141 now fully formed and operating around the world. Price is joined by the iconic characters of Simon "Ghost" Riley, Kyle "Gaz" Garrick, and John "Soap" MacTavish, but this newly assembled Task Force 141 also includes a new character known as Alejandro Vargas.
Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Similarities You Likely Missed
Things compared include unused Breath of the Wild concept art, such as the broken Master Sword and Ganon’s floating castle, all the way to previous games directly such as A Link to the Past and Skyward Sword. However, while fans have always known that the Zelda team takes light inspirations from Ghibli films in themes and tones, the direct references this time in Tears of the Kingdom are much more profound.
Fallout 25th Anniversary Plans Include Fallout 76 Free Week And A Big Fallout Shelter Update
The original Fallout was released in October 1997, making the franchise 25 years old this month. Bethesda is celebrating the milestone with a series of events across the franchise all month long. To kick things off, Fallout 76 will be free for everyone from October 4-11. This will let players...
Get 8 Steam Deck-Ready Games For $10
Fanatical has yet another new build-your-own bundle deal available, this time for up to 8 Steam games for just $10 through the Play on the Go Bundle. As the name implies, the bundle lets you pick from 16 portable-friendly games certified playable on Steam Deck that are great for portable gaming sessions, though they play perfectly well on a standard PC setup as well. The deal starts at three games for $5, or you can bump up to five games for $7 or eight games for $10.
Horizon Zero Dawn PS5 Remake/Remaster And Multiplayer Spin-Off Reportedly In Development
Horizon Zero Dawn could be getting a significant upgrade, as a new report claims that "accessibility features, graphics modes, and quality of life improvements to the gameplay itself," will bring Guerrilla Games' 2017 title up to the same similar standard as its 2022 sequel Horizon Forbidden West. As spotted by...
Snag A Free Controller With This Xbox Series S Bundle
The Xbox Series S is arguably one of the best deals in gaming, as it offers modern visuals and performance at a friendly $300 price point. Things are even more enticing today, as you’ll find a stellar bundle that includes the Xbox Series S console, two wireless Xbox controllers (one extra), 1,000 V-Bucks, and 1,000 Rocket League Credits for just $300, down from $360.
The 7 Most Sinister And Scary, Slow Burn Horror Films To Watch This Halloween
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Horror films can really be anything, which is more of a reflection on us as people and less on movie studios. It’s wonderful our fears can manifest themselves in such a variety of sub-genres but there’s nothing quite like dread.
LOTR: Rings Of Power Season 2 Starts Production In UK, Ancient Elf Cirdan Joining The Cast
Amazon Studios' fantasy drama The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has begun production on its second season. According to The Hollywood Reporter, production is now underway at Bray Studios outside London. There will reportedly be eight episodes in Season 2. Filming taking place in the UK is...
Nintendo Direct Coming Thursday, Focused On The Mario Movie
Nintendo has announced the next Nintendo Direct, and it's coming soon. The event will take place this Thursday, October 6, and it will be focused on the Super Mario Bros. Movie. The first trailer for the movie will makes it debut, and presumably the broadcast will include other news and...
Card Survival: Tropical Island - The First Days
