Fanatical has yet another new build-your-own bundle deal available, this time for up to 8 Steam games for just $10 through the Play on the Go Bundle. As the name implies, the bundle lets you pick from 16 portable-friendly games certified playable on Steam Deck that are great for portable gaming sessions, though they play perfectly well on a standard PC setup as well. The deal starts at three games for $5, or you can bump up to five games for $7 or eight games for $10.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 19 HOURS AGO