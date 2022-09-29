ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio Stadium at 100, Episode 3: 'Archie Griffin's Entrance'

By Buckeyes Wire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1blK4o_0iFN9bEQ00

50 years ago, a Buckeyes legend stepped onto the field… and began a rush toward history.

This year celebrates the 100-year Anniversary of the Ohio Stadium. The extraordinary construction was designed by architecture Howard Dwight Smith and finished in 1922. In this five-segment series, you will travel in time to learn about the rich history and the ways The Horseshoe has been celebrated over the past century.

Watch Episode 1: “Unexpected Perfection”

Watch Episode 2: ‘Tressel’s Guarantee”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

157K+
Followers
208K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy