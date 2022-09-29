Read full article on original website
A Small Stage Narrative Fusion
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre fuses one-woman narrative theater with synth-pop dance music in Where Did We Sit on the Bus? A young Latina wonders about her place in the cultural tapestry of the U.S. in a journey prompted by a history lesson on Rosa Parks. Playwright Brian Quijada carefully constructs a narrative that allows plenty of room for the music and lyricism as Kellen “Klassik” Abston weaves a musical backdrop for the story. Director Brent Hazelton fosters an environment that blends Klassik’s musical presence onstage with the talent of Chicago-based actor Isa Arciniegas. A simple search for understanding becomes quite a bit more in a show that covers a number of themes. Economic disparity and immigration and love and art and so much more tumble around Quijada’s autobiography as performed by Arciniegas.
40th Anniversary: Music: American Family Amphitheater vs. Summerfest Main Stage
Since Summerfest moved to the lakefront in 1970, the festival’s largest stage has had quite a history. From the old Main Stage to the corporate-branded amphitheater-era at the south end of the grounds, the marquee venue has been an attraction. Known as the Marcus Amphitheater when it was built...
Milwaukee Company Produces CBD Locally and Organically
RA! Is an all-natural hemp and wellness company, and lifestyle brand, founded by Richard Bowman. RA!—a play on the word raw— offers cannabidiol (CBD) edibles, tinctures and topicals crafted through a trademarked Whole Spectrum™ processing method that captures CBD and all ancillary cannabinoids. Bowman, a musician and...
Matt Rinka, Architect/CEO of RINKA
“To Inspire Through Thoughtful Design”—the original and current vision statement for RINKA when I started the firm almost 17 years ago. That vision—a catalytic statement meant to improve our everyday experiences, enhance the way we live/work/play, raise expectations for the built environment, and create more memorable lives for everyone—endures today.
Milwaukee Rep’s ‘Wife of a Salesman’ Falls Short of Its Potential
It’s an interesting concept: What if the two women in Arthur Miller’s classic 1949 drama Death of a Salesman actually met? What would they do, and what would they say to each other? Playwright Eleanor Burgess tackles this challenge with a great deal of craft, wit and imagination in a world premiere staged at Milwaukee Repertory Theatre.
Milwaukee Pride Announces Major Restructuring
On Thursday, Sept. 29, Milwaukee Pride Inc. announced a major restructuring of its PrideFest production team, and a five-year strategic plan designed to foster internal growth and succession planning. The main innovation is the creation of paid positions of president and CEO, vice president of festival production and vice president of operations. The new structure is effective October 1, 2022.
Milwaukee Photographer Dennis Darmek Revisits Vietnam
Milwaukee’s Dennis Darmek has had a full career as photographer, video artist and documentarian with work featured on PBS, in film festivals and in the collections of the Milwaukee Art Museum, the Museum of Wisconsin Art and elsewhere. For the past several years, he’s worked on a book of captioned photographs that reflect on an earlier period of his life. It’s just been published.
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 930 New Cases, No Deaths
On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 930 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 841 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 1,453 new cases, and a 7-day average of 2,486 cases per day. In 2020, 1,900 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 2,412 cases per day.
