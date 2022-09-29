Milwaukee Chamber Theatre fuses one-woman narrative theater with synth-pop dance music in Where Did We Sit on the Bus? A young Latina wonders about her place in the cultural tapestry of the U.S. in a journey prompted by a history lesson on Rosa Parks. Playwright Brian Quijada carefully constructs a narrative that allows plenty of room for the music and lyricism as Kellen “Klassik” Abston weaves a musical backdrop for the story. Director Brent Hazelton fosters an environment that blends Klassik’s musical presence onstage with the talent of Chicago-based actor Isa Arciniegas. A simple search for understanding becomes quite a bit more in a show that covers a number of themes. Economic disparity and immigration and love and art and so much more tumble around Quijada’s autobiography as performed by Arciniegas.

