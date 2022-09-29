Read full article on original website
Related
lakenormanpublications.com
Teen last seen in Denver neighborhood still reported missing
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in locating a missing teen. Mason Kahleb Lewis, 17, was reportedly last seen Sept. 16 at 3586 Cerelia Lane, near N.C. 16 Business and Hager Hollow Drive. He is from Kannapolis. Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to contact...
lakenormanpublications.com
North Mecklenburg obituaries – Week of Sept. 26
HUNTERSVILLE – Charles Franklin “Frankie” White, 78, died Sept. 24, 2022. He was born Oct. 12, 1944, in Iredell County to the late Bill and Annie Howard White. He worked for J.N. Pease Associates and retired as the Town of Mooresville’s director of public works. He...
Comments / 0