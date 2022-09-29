ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 23

oldschool94
4d ago

🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 he receives the family, support, unconditional, loving g home- family structure. he so want & deserves. Handsome young man. #boymom4life.

Reply
13
Sylvia Hernandez
4d ago

I would love to have him in my house. my kid's are all grown up and my husband works endlessly . 💓 I stay home and Tend to all my husband's needs. I'm spoiled yet I would love to have him in my kitchen cooking tortillas and beens,ect. I love a Male that has that ambitions. Awwwww what or who can I talk to about having part of our FAMILY 👪. HE'S PERFECT 🥰 💞.

Reply(1)
11
Felicia Walker
4d ago

I would love to meet you I’m moving out there and my goal is to foster a child I have 3 grown children and 7 grandchildren and I have enough love to give one more….

Reply
9
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Happy, TX
Local
Texas Society
Houston, TX
Society
stthom.edu

Celebrity Mother and Son at University of St. Thomas-Houston

For any college freshman, meeting new people, studying with classmates, and forming lifelong relationships are an added bonus of attending college. Yet, for one particular freshman at the University of St. Thomas-Houston, there is one already-familiar person he may bump into on campus, a person with whom he shares a lifelong bond; his mom.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Finding Families#Scooby Doo
Savannah Villanueva

Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five Children

Andrea Yates was born July 2, 1964, the youngest of five children. She excelled in school and eventually became the valedictorian of her high school class. Afterward, Andrea went on to study nursing in college and eventually graduated from the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. After that, she worked as a registered nurse at the MD Anderson Cancer Center.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Two-year-old killed in hit-and-run incident on Nairn Street in Houston

HOUSTON - A two-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run incident. The parents were with the child at the time. They were going to the ice cream truck. According to police, a green truck struck the child in an apartment complex on Nairn Street. Witnesses were able to stop and detain...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

BARC spays 1-year-old dog, only to euthanize her the next day

HOUSTON - BARC Houston's animal shelter says it must spay and neuter dogs and cats before putting them up for adoption. But when behavior issues are noted, those animals still don't make it out alive. A 1-year-old German Shepherd mix, Hannah, was spayed on September 1, then euthanized the next...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
fox26houston.com

Harris County child struck by vehicle on Fairfield Place Drive

A child was struck by a vehicle in northwest Harris County on Monday morning, authorities say. The crash occurred in the 2200 block of Fairfield Place Drive near Cumberland Ridge Drive. The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office says the child who was struck by the vehicle is being treated...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy