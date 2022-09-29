Illinois a top state for fishing, site says. Here's why, and where you should cast a line

Read full article on original website
Albia Newspapers
Harvest in full swing across much of Iowa
DES MOINES -- Harvest is in full swing, with little or no precipitation allowing farmers 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting row crops, chopping silage, and some fourth cutting of hay. “Iowa farmers are moving...
Reynolds warns against Democrats undoing GOP policies
DES MOINES — Tax cuts. Reopening schools earlier than other states during the COVID-19 pandemic. Restricting abortion access. Loosening gun regulations. Those are among the state lawmaking achievements Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds highlighted Saturday night during a campaign fundraiser, — while also warning that Iowa voters must continue to elect Republicans, lest Democrats gain control in the statehouse and reverse those policies.
