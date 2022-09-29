ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen last seen in Denver neighborhood still reported missing

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in locating a missing teen. Mason Kahleb Lewis, 17, was reportedly last seen Sept. 16 at 3586 Cerelia Lane, near N.C. 16 Business and Hager Hollow Drive. He is from Kannapolis. Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to contact...
DENVER, NC

