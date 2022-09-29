In Waunakee, state officials celebrate Octopi's large expansion, solar installation

In 2015, Octopi Brewing Co. opened its 17,000-square-foot brewery in Waunakee with just six employees, as a contract brewer.

Soon, it will begin full production in its newly expanded space totaling approximately 500,000 square feet, with the new state-of-the-art facility set to go online Oct. 10 before ramping up to full production in November.

With a number of additions over the years, including this year’s 100,000 square feet to the existing building and a 200,000-square-foot canning and packaging facility, Octopi now employs 200 workers.

State officials celebrated that growth Sept. 28 during a tour that also heralded Clean Energy Week Sept. 26-30. Not only has Octopi grown its production facility, founder Isaac Showaki has incorporated energy efficiency into the buildings.

The production and packaging facility addition to the existing building includes a 536kW rooftop solar installation equipped with battery storage. The project was funded in part with a grant from Wisconsin’s Public Service Commission’s Office of Energy Innovation. The solar installation will produce 20% of the energy needed for the facility and includes a large battery to help store extra energy.

“It’s a pretty neat system,” Showaki said. “I believe it’s the first solar and battery project in Dane County.”

Showaki is quick to point out that he could not have grown the business so rapidly on his own. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation announced on the day of the tour that it had authorized $800,000 in state income tax credits over the next five years contingent upon the jobs created and the amount of capital investment during that time. WEDC Chief Operating Officer Sam Rikkers joined the tour Wednesday afternoon with Department of Administration Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld, along with representatives from Clean Wisconsin and other state and local officials.

A press release from WEDC notes that with the 150 jobs expected to be created by Octopi over the next five years come additional economic benefits to the state.

“An economic modeling study estimates the project could indirectly generate 212 additional jobs in the region. Those 362 new jobs are expected to generate $806,446 in state income tax revenue over a five-year period,” the news release states.

The Village of Waunakee also provided Tax Incremental Finance dollars for the project.

“Without all that help, this wouldn’t be a reality,” Showaki told the Tribune during the tour, adding Octopi has also received funding from Focus on Energy, the Small Business Administration, and local lenders.

Rikkers noted that Octopi had a great atmosphere and was a “great addition to Waunakee.”

The company's growth was a story about Waunakee taking a risk and a chance, Rikkers said. But he added that Showaki also took a chance on Wisconsin when he came from Chicago.

“WEDC took a chance,” Rikkers said, adding that Showaki took one of the loans and “made good on it,” creating more jobs.

Octopi “blew all expectations away,” Rikkers said.

“This is the type of growth we want to see in Wisconsin,” he said, adding that Octopi also works to be environmentally sustainable.

Announcing the Clean Energy tour of the facility, PSC Commissioner Tyler Huebner said he was honored to recognize the brewery and its expansion.

“Transformative projects like this will help Wisconsin achieve our state’s goal of zero carbon electricity by 2050,” Huebner said in a news release. “This success story goes to show what’s possible when community partners are willing to improve energy efficiency and how the PSC’s Office of Energy Innovation can support their initiative.”

Showaki noted many of his suppliers are located in Wisconsin, one of the reasons the state was attractive to him. Their proximity also saves on transportation and carbon emissions, he said.