Opinion | Patrick Brower: Intricacies of nonprofit world can befuddle private operators

Here at the Grand Enterprise Initiative, we work with several nonprofits. Heck, this initiative is a nonprofit. That being the case, I sometimes get approached by people with good business propositions who have suddenly realized their business might not make any money or won’t make much money. They usually realized that after doing cash flow projections or budgets.
Interagency partners recount lessons learned during attack exercise

On Sept. 23, Grand County law enforcement and emergency response agencies, along with Middle Park Health, Middle Park High School and other community stakeholders, awaited an emergency in the making. It was simulated, but that doesn’t matter. These partners were part of a community-wide effort to gauge, and improve, Grand...
Bluebird Backcountry joins multi-mountain pass program

Sitting between Steamboat Springs and Kremmling, Bluebird Backcountry offers a lift-free skiing experience for backcountry enthusiasts. Last month, the area announced it will have on-site lodging this year for the first time in its short history, and on Sept. 6, it announced it will join the Indy Pass. The Indy...
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Sept. 25-Oct. 1

Real estate transactions totaled $20,980,672 across 25 sales for the week of Sept. 25 to Oct. 1. 3,954-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.36 acres of land. Seller: Middlefork LLC, Swiss LLC. Buyer: Adam and Gina Schlosser. Price: $1,515,000. 108 Hay Meadow Drive, Fraser. 3,880-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family...
