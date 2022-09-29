1968 Charger Survivor Gets Clean

The before and after of this car from a simple wash is astonishing.

Recently, there has been a trend of passionate enthusiasts and builders trying their hardest to show their craft to the world by uncovering some truly stunning classic cars after years of dust and aging. Typically drowning in a sea of dirt, these incredible automobiles mostly come from the American industry performance brand names like Dodge, Chrysler, Chevy, or Ford. This is a particularly good example as it shows off styling perfectly reminiscent of the time in which it was created. Good looks, moderate performance, and a name distinct and unique compared to virtually every other automobile made in its era turned this car into an icon. So how did this particular car guy restore the likeness of this 1968 Dodge Charger?

From the looks of things, the car actually stayed in pretty good shape despite having been sat for many years. If classic Dodge needed another positive attribute to put on its vastly expanding tool belt, the great condition of this abandoned muscle car could be a great contender. Under the hood is a mild 318 cubic inch V8 that makes somewhere around 230 horsepower showing off Mopar's ability to work with an even smaller powertrain than you might expect. Surprisingly enough, while you might expect the engine quality to be poor at best, this powerhouse still runs and struts its stuff quite well for such an old clunker. However, the car is far from perfect and in some serious need of help from somebody who knows what they're doing, especially when it comes to the exterior.

While the videographer might not exactly be a professional detailer, he seems to have enough skill to give the old car wash after 30 years of sitting. You might expect some rust here and there along with some really stuck on dirt making it difficult to clean the car. Of course you'd be exactly right and washing the Chargers body proved to be a very difficult task for this car guy. Nonetheless he got the job done and eventually this incredible ‘68 Charger started it up, got some new wheels, and sat nose-to-nose with his own red Charger at the end of the day. Overall it's pretty crazy how little more than a simple wash can transform decades of sitting and show the world just how beautiful the car really is behind all of that dirt.

