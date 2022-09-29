ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where telehealth use is up, down: 7 takeaways

Telehealth utilization grew in three of the four U.S. census regions with the greatest increase occurring in the West, according to FAIR Health's Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker. The tracker acquired utilization data by measuring telehealth's share of all medical claim lines, by U.S. region from June to July. Seven takeaways:
6 steps leaders should take to prepare workers for a possible recession

Leaders should react to the looming recession by zeroing in on their workforce, not just their workplace, according to a recent article from the employee experience platform Great Place to Work. Businesses tend to "recession-proof" by reducing expenses, but maintaining employee morale can keep performance up through financially turbulent times....
How to lead when workers move to organize

The recent surge in union activity can fester tensions or it can invite collaboration, depending how prepared executives are to respond. A Sept. 29 article from Cambridge, Mass.-based Massachusetts Institute of Technology's management school examined a research report from Thomas Kochan, a professor at the school, and the Worker Empowerment Research Network.
'People and policymakers are finally getting it': AMA President Dr. Jack Resneck Jr. on the fight to fix prior authorization, physician burnout

It's only been around four months since Jack Resneck Jr., MD, took over as president of the American Medical Association. In that time, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Congress took action on a bill to reform prior authorization for Medicare Advantage plans, and the nation charted its course out of the worst public health crisis in more than a century.
Labor Department invests $80M into nursing workforce

The U.S. Labor Department invested $80 million of funding in support of nursing training programs Oct. 3. The funding comes from the agency's Nursing Expansion Grant Program. The investment is designed to expand the pipeline of nurses "while advancing equity and creating pathways for workers to fill these jobs and improve the nation's healthcare system."
Fortune names Karen Lynch, CVS Health CEO, most powerful woman in business again

For the second year in a row, Fortune has declared CVS Health CEO and president Karen Lynch the No. 1 most powerful woman in business. Fortune's 2022 "Most Powerful Women in Business" list includes national and international executives for the first time. Ms. Lynch became CEO Feb. 1, 2021, after...
Optum, Change Healthcare complete $7.8B merger

Optum has completed its $7.8 billion merger with Change Healthcare. Optum's parent company, UnitedHealth Group, completed the acquisition Oct. 3, which merges Optum with healthcare data and analytics giant Change Healthcare, according to an Oct. 3 press release. The acquisition allows Optum to gain access to data from millions of healthcare transactions covering a broad swath of the U.S. population.
3 types of meetings and how to run them

COVID-19 has "broken" meetings, but defining their purposes might improve their productivity, according to a Sept. 29 Harvard Business Review article. The article was written by Amy Bonsall, CEO of Collective, an advising platform for distributed organizations. According to Ms. Bonsall, a hybrid environment has made it harder to host meaningful meanings.
New medical debt reporting rules falling short with some Americans: report

New rules designed to prevent medical debt from hurting credit scores are not helping everyone, according to a report from Kaiser Health News and NPR. Equifax, Experian and TransUnion said earlier this year that they would take certain types of medical debt off credit reports. Unpaid medical bills less than $500 will not show up on these credit reports, for example.
Healthcare consumers conditioned not to shop for best prices, study says

Sixty-four percent of Americans have never sought out pricing for healthcare services, according to an Oct. 4 survey from Akasa revenue cycle firm that uses artificial intelligence. The survey, commissioned by Akasa and conducted by YouGov, fielded responses from 2,026 Americans between March 9 and 14. Fifty-eight percent of respondents...
Congress extends 2 rural healthcare programs

Congress extended two rural healthcare programs Sept. 30, just one day before they were set to expire. The Medicare-dependent Hospital and the Low-Volume Hospital programs will remain at their current funding levels through Dec. 16, according to the American Hospital Association. The AHA said in a Sept. 8 report that...
How AI and automation is helping Baylor Scott & White Health increase collections cost effectively

Revenue cycle management requires a coordination of multiple tasks and stakeholders for a health system to get paid in an effective and timely manner. Because of their highly structured nature, revenue cycle processes are often ideal candidates for artificial intelligence (AI) and automation. In a September Becker's Hospital Review webinar...
HHS reports potential positive impact Inflation Reduction Act will have on prescription drug prices

Two new HHS reports illustrate the potential positive impact of the Inflation Reduction Act on lowering prescription drug prices. According to a Sept. 30 news release, the Price Increases for Prescription Drugs and Trends in Prescription Drug Spending reports track rising drug costs from 2016 to 2022, providing information on how Medicare beneficiaries gain a measure of protection against rising drug prices.
Prices for more than 1,200 drugs rose faster than inflation: HHS report

From July 2021 to July 2022, costs for 1,216 medications surpassed the 8.5 percent inflation rate, and the average spike in prices was 31.6 percent, an HHS report found. In the analysis, the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation deemed a "significant price change" as treatments that are more than $20 per package and showed at least a 10 percent change or any price change among drugs that are more than $500 per package.
86% of consumers are concerned about health benefits, survey says

An overwhelming majority of U.S. consumers are concerned about high costs affecting their access to healthcare, increasing medical debt and the lack of mental health coverage. Research firms Gravie and Wakefield Research surveyed 1,000 people across the U.S. regarding their outlook on the current state of health benefits, according to an Oct. 4 news release.
New omicron relatives make up nearly 20% of US cases: 4 updates

As BA.5 slowly descends, a collection of omicron relatives now make up 18.7 percent of U.S. COVID-19 cases, according to the CDC's latest variant proportion estimates. BA.5 is still dominant, accounting for 81.3 percent of cases for the week ending Oct. 1. BA.4.6 now makes up nearly 13 percent of cases; BF.7 makes up 3.4 percent; BA.2.75 makes up 1.4 percent; and BA.4 makes up 1.1 percent.
