beckershospitalreview.com
Amylyx's ALS drug will cost $158K for annual supply
A recently approved amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment will be $158,000 for a year's supply, the product's manufacturer said in a Sept. 30 investor conference call, according to The New York Times. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' ALS drug, Relyvrio, has had a bumpy path. In March, an FDA panel argued that the data...
beckershospitalreview.com
Delays in FDA's accelerated approval drugs cost US $18B
After Aduhelm failed to gain Medicare coverage amid concerns about its efficacy — despite the FDA placing the Alzheimer's drug on its accelerated approval pathway — an HHS report found the U.S. has spent more than $18 billion on these accelerated drugs from 2018 to 2021 with delays in confirmatory trials.
beckershospitalreview.com
Despite its $3M drugs, Bluebird Bio may not survive
Bluebird Bio sells two of the most expensive drugs on the market, both priced at about $3 million per patient, but they may not be enough to keep the business afloat, The Wall Street Journal reported Oct. 3. Since August, the FDA has approved two of the Cambridge, Mass.-based biotech...
beckershospitalreview.com
AstraZeneca's COVID-19 therapy may not be ready for new variants, FDA says
The FDA updated the drug information on AstraZeneca's Evusheld, the only COVID-19 preexposure prophylaxis treatment with emergency use authorization, on Oct. 3 with the warning that it may lose efficacy as the virus evolves. Evusheld, which is tixagevimab and cilgavimab, has proven effective against omicron's early variants and subvariants, but...
beckershospitalreview.com
Some patients less likely to get new Alzheimer's meds
Some minority groups are more likely to be diagnosed with dementia than their white counterparts and less likely to be eligible for new disease-slowing treatments. According to an Oct. 3 report published in JAMA Neurology, cognitive or mental impairment in Black, Hispanic, and Asian patients is more likely to be caused by forms of dementia unrelated to the amyloid plaques, which are now being treated with anti-amyloid monoclonal antibodies.
beckershospitalreview.com
HHS reports potential positive impact Inflation Reduction Act will have on prescription drug prices
Two new HHS reports illustrate the potential positive impact of the Inflation Reduction Act on lowering prescription drug prices. According to a Sept. 30 news release, the Price Increases for Prescription Drugs and Trends in Prescription Drug Spending reports track rising drug costs from 2016 to 2022, providing information on how Medicare beneficiaries gain a measure of protection against rising drug prices.
beckershospitalreview.com
Optum, Change Healthcare complete $7.8B merger
Optum has completed its $7.8 billion merger with Change Healthcare. Optum's parent company, UnitedHealth Group, completed the acquisition Oct. 3, which merges Optum with healthcare data and analytics giant Change Healthcare, according to an Oct. 3 press release. The acquisition allows Optum to gain access to data from millions of healthcare transactions covering a broad swath of the U.S. population.
beckershospitalreview.com
Walgreens to use robots for prescription fulfillment amid staff shortages
Walgreens Boots Alliance plans to use automation to combat its ongoing nationwide staff shortage, the Washington Street Journal reported Oct. 2. Walgreens will set up a network of centralized, automated drug-filling centers with robotic arms that can sort and bottle multicolored pills. Automation will cut pharmacist workloads by 25 percent and save the company more than $1 billion a year, Walgreens told the WSJ.
beckershospitalreview.com
Pharmacists can now administer monkeypox vaccine, HHS says
Five months after the U.S. first detected a monkeypox outbreak, and as health departments struggle to find enough supply of the world's only-approved monkeypox vaccine to meet the demand, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra signed a declaration Sept. 30 to allow pharmacists to administer the shots. Mr. Becerra amended the Public...
beckershospitalreview.com
Rady Children's partners with data company to launch pediatric genomic screening
San Diego-based Rady Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine has partnered with healthcare data company PlumeCare RWE to create a pilot program that will screen newborns for 400 genetic diseases. The program, BeginNGS, will use rapid whole genome sequencing to diagnose and identify treatment options for genetic conditions before symptoms begin,...
beckershospitalreview.com
86% of consumers are concerned about health benefits, survey says
An overwhelming majority of U.S. consumers are concerned about high costs affecting their access to healthcare, increasing medical debt and the lack of mental health coverage. Research firms Gravie and Wakefield Research surveyed 1,000 people across the U.S. regarding their outlook on the current state of health benefits, according to an Oct. 4 news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Gene abnormalities may make some more susceptible to myocarditis
A study published in Circulations found gene abnormalities may make some people more susceptible to myocarditis, the American Heart Association reported Sept. 26. U.K. researchers analyzed DNA sequencing data of 336 people with acute myocarditis and 1,053 healthy people. Participants were followed for five years. Data, collected between 2016 and 2018, showed 8 percent — or 1 in 13 — of participants with myocarditis shared genetic variants associated with cardiomyopathies.
beckershospitalreview.com
Digital health funding sees a sharp decline in Q3
Digital health companies raised $2.2 billion across 125 deals in the third quarter, marking the smallest funding quarter for all of 2022, according to the latest quarterly report from Rock Health. Three digital health funding trends to know:. Digital health funding slowed in the first quarter, with companies bringing in...
