Some minority groups are more likely to be diagnosed with dementia than their white counterparts and less likely to be eligible for new disease-slowing treatments. According to an Oct. 3 report published in JAMA Neurology, cognitive or mental impairment in Black, Hispanic, and Asian patients is more likely to be caused by forms of dementia unrelated to the amyloid plaques, which are now being treated with anti-amyloid monoclonal antibodies.

