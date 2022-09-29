Read full article on original website
Related
Musk offers to end legal fight, pay $44B to buy Twitter
Trading in shares of Twitter was halted after the stock spiked on reports that Elon Musk would proceed with his $44 billion deal to buy the company after months of legal battles. For a second time, Musk offered to buy the San Francisco company at $54.20. Twitter’s stock jumped nearly 13% to $47.93 before trading stopped on the New York Stock Exchange, which listed “news pending” as the reason for the halt. Trading halts are how stock exchanges give investors a forced timeout when trading for a stock gets too chaotic, or when a company is about to offer market-moving news. Bloomberg News reported Tuesday that Musk made the proposal in a letter to Twitter, according to people familiar with the case who were not identified. Musk has been trying to back out of the deal for several months after signing on to buy the social media platform in April. Shareholders have already approved the sale, and legal experts say Musk faced a huge challenge to defend against a Twitter lawsuit, which was filed in July.
CoinDesk
Citi Says Decentralized Crypto Exchanges Are Gaining Market Share From Centralized Peers
Decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges (DEXs) have grown faster than centralized exchanges (CEXs) over the past two years, Citigroup (C) said in a research report Thursday. The gap is likely to widen as users move away from centralized platforms to avoid their more onerous know-your-customer procedures. DEXs are blockchain-based apps that coordinate...
CoinDesk
Crypto Futures Exchange BitMEX CEO: Expect an Exchange Token ‘This Year’
Crypto futures and spot exchange BitMEX is planning on launching its exchange token, BMEX, by the end of the year its CEO said in an interview with CoinDesk at the Token2049 conference in Singapore. “If you launch a token in a market which clearly is not at all at the...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Busts Past $20K on Hopes of Fed Pivot
Price Point: Bitcoin rises above $20,000, as risky assets climb on the hopes that central banks will pivot away from their money-tightening policies. Market Moves: Bitcoin's bullish momentum is building. Chart of the Day: Financial stress remains contained, weakening the case for the so-called Fed pivot. This article originally appeared...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Nio Shares Took Off Today
As Nio expands outside of China, investors are paying close attention to how it may perform globally.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Sees No October Rise Yet; the Dollar as the Protocol in the Future of Money?
Prices: Bitcoin started what has historically been a strong month about where it ended a dismal September, holding over $19K. Insights: USDC's stablecoin-fueled model of money, in which the dollar functions as an open “protocol,” could allow innovation to flourish. But healthy competition is a prerequisite. Catch the...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Remains Above $19K as Long-Term Holders Stay the Course
Price Point: Bitcoin rose slightly to $19,200 on Monday, even as stocks fell around the world. Market Moves: Long-term holders are keeping bitcoin, helping the cryptocurrency to remain resilient as other risky assets fall. One trader, however, sees a sell-off coming. Chart of the Day: About $1.1 billion in bitcoin...
CoinDesk
What Ripple's Latest Win Means for Its Ongoing Fight With the SEC
Last week, Ripple notched another procedural victory as part of its ongoing legal defense against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which sued the crypto firm and several of its executives in 2020 for the unregistered sale of $1.3 billion worth of XRP. On Sept. 29, a U.S. District Court...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinDesk
Mastercard Looks to Make Buying Crypto Safer With Risk Assessment Tool
Payments giant Mastercard (MA) is introducing a service that allows issuers to assess the risk profile of cryptocurrency exchanges with the aim of making crypto buying more secure. "Crypto Secure" will incorporate the insights and technology of CipherTrace, a blockchain security firm that Mastercard acquired last year, to help card...
CoinDesk
Is Credit Suisse the Next Lehman Brothers?
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Circle and FTX US. After a wild weekend of speculation and discussion, NLW breaks down what’s actually happening with beleaguered Credit Suisse, as well as why the FinTwit doom machine seems so focused on it. “The Breakdown” is written, produced by and features...
CoinDesk
Sushi Community Votes in 'Head Chef' to Oversee Decentralized Crypto Exchange
Sushi community members elected Jared Grey as CEO on Monday, transferring power within the decentralized exchange after months of realignment and controversy surrounding the protocol’s governance. Grey, who was formerly CEO of decentralized finance (DeFi) platform EONS and CEO at crypto exchange Bitfineon, will serve as Sushi’s “head chef,”...
CoinDesk
Elon Musk Reportedly Proposes to Proceed With Twitter Acquisition
Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has proposed moving forward with his on-again/off-again agreement to buy Twitter (TWTR) at the originally agreed upon price of $44 billion, or $54.20 per share, according to Bloomberg. Twitter's shares surged 13% on the news and were recently halted at $47.96. Also on the move...
CoinDesk
Barclays Remains Positive on Bitcoin, Sees Miner Core Scientific as ‘Best-In-Class Leverage Play’
Barclays (BCS) says it remains positive about the long-term viability of bitcoin (BTC), and views bitcoin miner Core Scientific (CORZ) as a “best-in-class, leveraged play on the crypto ecosystem.”. The crypto winter has clearly been rough for miners, who have seen profit margins shrink as bitcoin prices plunged more...
CoinDesk
Valkyrie Funds to Offer Crypto SMAs, Challenging Ark and Franklin Templeton
Crypto asset manager Valkyrie Funds said on Tuesday it will offer separately managed account (SMA) aimed at bringing traditional investors exposure to a variety of crypto investment portfolios. The new SMA service will initially support three active strategies: bitcoin (BTC) alone, bitcoin and ether (BTC), as well as bitcoin, ether,...
CoinDesk
UK Shuts Down Temporary Crypto Company Licensing Program
Last week, digital trading app Revolut registered with the U.K.'s top financial regulator, bringing to an end the “temporary registration regime” (TRR), a program that allowed crypto companies to operate in the country while they are waiting for full regulatory approval. Revolut was the only company from the...
CoinDesk
‘Prohibitive’ Global Crypto Capital Norms Could ‘Derail’ Market, TradFi Groups Say
“Prohibitive” caps on crypto holdings could derail innovations using distributed ledger technology, a coalition of eight traditional finance (TradFi) lobby groups told international standard-setters in a document published Tuesday. The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision – a grouping of international regulators responsible for ensuring banks issue enough capital to...
CoinDesk
What Is EthereumMax? Inside the Crypto Kim Kardashian Lost $1.2M Promoting
Kim Kardashian’s $1.26 million regulatory fine this week for improperly touting a cryptocurrency raises many questions, but a big one is this: what the heck is EthereumMax (EMAX), the token she shilled?. Though the name begins with Ethereum, it’s not the second-largest cryptocurrency, but rather a token built on...
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin and Ether Kick Off Week in Positive Territory
Bitcoin and ether showed continued resiliency Monday, both starting the week in positive territory. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price rose 2.7% on Monday on low trading volume, continuing its recent range-bound trajectory. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was recently trading just north of $19,000, and 3% below the psychologically important $20,000 level.
CoinDesk
Range-Bound Bitcoin Reminds Crypto Twitter of 2018 Lull That Ended With 50% Crash
It's the glass half-full, glass half-empty bitcoin (BTC) market. To bulls, factors like the absence of large sellers, persistent holding by long-term investors and the cryptocurrency's resilience in the face of turmoil in traditional financial markets provide hope. To bears, the current lull is reminiscent of September-October 2018, when the...
CoinDesk
Kim Kardashian Faces SEC Scrutiny Over Crypto Promotion; Coinbase Fixes Technical Problem
This episode is sponsored by ZenGo. The most valuable crypto stories for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has paid $1.26 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to settle charges relating to her promotion of the ethereumMax digital token. "The Hash" hosts discuss this plus,...
Comments / 0