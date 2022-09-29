ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

wwno.org

3 stories about the relationship between Gulf residents and the water we rely on

Today on Louisiana Considered, we bring you three stories about water. We hear why residents in Tangipahoa Parish are now closer than ever to financial restitution after flood damage from 40 years ago and we learn about an upcoming waterways exhibition at LSU. Plus we dive deeper into Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis. This episode of Louisiana Considered originally aired on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

What's that one dish that you always search for in the menu when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is a good, juicy steak, then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving delicious food and are also praised by both travellers and local people, so if you haven't visited any of them, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area.
KLFY News 10

Authorities searching for female suspect in Baton Rouge area

Disclaimer: All persons are innocent until proven guilty. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A female suspect from LaPlace could be in the Baton Rouge area, officials with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the area of East 21st Street regarding a homicide on Oct. 1. […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana under ‘red flag warning’ — what does that mean?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a red flag warning for the southeastern portion of Louisiana this week — but what does that mean?. A red flag warning is typically issued when there is a fire risk due to warm temperatures, very low humidities, and strong winds, according to the NWS website.
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fall weather for SW Louisiana, Ian near Orlando/Daytona

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We will continue to enjoy cooler and comfortable weather as we head through the week. Thanks to Monday’s cold front, our high temperatures will continue to be pleasant in the low to mid 80′s. For lows, they will range from upper 50′s along the coast to upper 40′s north of the area. In addition, we will stay dry throughout the entire week, making it a great week for outdoor plans, especially in the evenings. We will start to warm up as we head into the later part of this weekend, but even then, temperatures only rise to around average into the mid-to-upper 80′s for highs and 60′s for lows. So for this week let’s enjoy the fall weather!
an17.com

Five kilos of fentanyl seized in St. Tammany Parish

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives seized very a large cache of fentanyl during an operation that took place this week in Covington. Tuesday (September 27) evening, with the assistance of Homeland Security Investigations, detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation, which resulted in the arrest of a 24-year-old male from Mexico. The individual was transporting five kilograms (approximately 11 pounds) of fentanyl at the time of his arrest.
COVINGTON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Deadly Officer Involved Shooting In Louisiana Being Investigated After Suspect Crashes Vehicle and Confronts Officers with a Gun

Deadly Officer Involved Shooting In Louisiana Being Investigated After Suspect Crashes Vehicle and Confronts Officers with a Gun. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police has reported that the preliminary investigation found that the United States Marshals Task Force, comprising of officers of multiple local law enforcement organizations, was looking for 51-year-old David Gerard Jones of Baton Rouge, Louisiana soon after 7:00 a.m. on September 29, 2022. Jones was wanted on a number of felony warrants. Jones was seen driving a black Toyota Venza in a residential neighborhood near Baker by Task Force personnel. Jones allegedly attempted to run and purposely crashed into one of the Task Force members’ vehicles during the confrontation.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana

What do you usually go for when you are craving some comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
LOUISIANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana

If you happen to live in Louisiana and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so make sure to give them a try.
LOUISIANA STATE

