Read full article on original website
Related
wwno.org
3 stories about the relationship between Gulf residents and the water we rely on
Today on Louisiana Considered, we bring you three stories about water. We hear why residents in Tangipahoa Parish are now closer than ever to financial restitution after flood damage from 40 years ago and we learn about an upcoming waterways exhibition at LSU. Plus we dive deeper into Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis. This episode of Louisiana Considered originally aired on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
wwno.org
New Grand Caillou/Dulac Band tribe chief on coming home to Louisiana: 'It's everything to me'
The Grand Caillou/Dulac Band of Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw, a Native American tribe in Louisiana that’s deeply involved in coastal restoration efforts and has spent years working to protect their land from land loss and rapidly intensifying storms, has anointed its newest chief. Devon Parfait, a coastal resilience analyst for the Environmental...
Food Stamps: Louisiana Purchase Card SNAP Benefits Schedule for October 2022
Households in Louisiana that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can get food assistance through regular SNAP or the Louisiana Combined Application Project (LaCAP)....
wwno.org
Planned Parenthood mobile clinic will take abortion to red-state borders
With a growing number of patients in states that now prohibit abortion traveling for the procedure, Planned Parenthood says will soon open its first mobile abortion clinic in the country, in southern Illinois. "Our goal is to reduce the hundreds of miles that people are having to travel now in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gov. Edwards announces $600 million HUD grant agreement for recovery
Today, September 29,2022, Governor John Bel Edwards announced that the Louisiana Division of Administration has signed a grant agreement with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
Former Louisiana gang member signs $1 million record deal with Cash Money records
An Abbeville native and self professed former gang member is changing his life in a million ways.
Louisiana man wins $1 million from playing Powerball
Raymond Hawkins of Thibodaux bought a lottery ticket at RaceTrac in Geismar and matched all five white-ball numbers in the Sept. 24 drawing.
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
What's that one dish that you always search for in the menu when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is a good, juicy steak, then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving delicious food and are also praised by both travellers and local people, so if you haven't visited any of them, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area.
RELATED PEOPLE
Three in custody after 20,000 gallons of oil leaked into Louisiana bayou
Three people have been arrested in connection to an oil spill at an Entergy substation that dumped thousands of gallons of oil into a St. Bernard Parish bayou earlier this week.
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Tax Service Owner Pleads Guilty to Creating and Filing False Tax Returns
Louisiana Tax Service Owner Pleads Guilty to Creating and Filing False Tax Returns. Louisiana – On September 28, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that Lakeisha Grayer, age 41, of Denham Springs, Louisiana, pled guilty before U.S. District Judge John W. deGravelles to making and subscribing false tax returns.
Authorities searching for female suspect in Baton Rouge area
Disclaimer: All persons are innocent until proven guilty. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A female suspect from LaPlace could be in the Baton Rouge area, officials with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the area of East 21st Street regarding a homicide on Oct. 1. […]
brproud.com
Louisiana under ‘red flag warning’ — what does that mean?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a red flag warning for the southeastern portion of Louisiana this week — but what does that mean?. A red flag warning is typically issued when there is a fire risk due to warm temperatures, very low humidities, and strong winds, according to the NWS website.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fall weather for SW Louisiana, Ian near Orlando/Daytona
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We will continue to enjoy cooler and comfortable weather as we head through the week. Thanks to Monday’s cold front, our high temperatures will continue to be pleasant in the low to mid 80′s. For lows, they will range from upper 50′s along the coast to upper 40′s north of the area. In addition, we will stay dry throughout the entire week, making it a great week for outdoor plans, especially in the evenings. We will start to warm up as we head into the later part of this weekend, but even then, temperatures only rise to around average into the mid-to-upper 80′s for highs and 60′s for lows. So for this week let’s enjoy the fall weather!
Hurricane Ian churns up problems along the Texas Coastal Bend
While Hurricane Ian is pinwheeling toward the Florida Gulf Coast, things are starting to churn up along the Texas coast, too. Meteorologists are expecting Coastal Bend beaches will see larger and longer period waves start to move in through Friday.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge model left paralyzed after deadly out-of-state crash transported back to Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - A recent college graduate and granddaughter of a Louisiana lawmaker was on a trip pursuing her modeling career when she was involved in a major crash in another state. Diamond Jonise was reportedly on a cross-country trip to participate in New York Fashion Week with other aspiring...
an17.com
Five kilos of fentanyl seized in St. Tammany Parish
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives seized very a large cache of fentanyl during an operation that took place this week in Covington. Tuesday (September 27) evening, with the assistance of Homeland Security Investigations, detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation, which resulted in the arrest of a 24-year-old male from Mexico. The individual was transporting five kilograms (approximately 11 pounds) of fentanyl at the time of his arrest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deadly Officer Involved Shooting In Louisiana Being Investigated After Suspect Crashes Vehicle and Confronts Officers with a Gun
Deadly Officer Involved Shooting In Louisiana Being Investigated After Suspect Crashes Vehicle and Confronts Officers with a Gun. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police has reported that the preliminary investigation found that the United States Marshals Task Force, comprising of officers of multiple local law enforcement organizations, was looking for 51-year-old David Gerard Jones of Baton Rouge, Louisiana soon after 7:00 a.m. on September 29, 2022. Jones was wanted on a number of felony warrants. Jones was seen driving a black Toyota Venza in a residential neighborhood near Baker by Task Force personnel. Jones allegedly attempted to run and purposely crashed into one of the Task Force members’ vehicles during the confrontation.
3 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana
What do you usually go for when you are craving some comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
DEA agent from St. Tammany parish arrested, accused of battering wife
A member of the St. Tammany Parish Drug Enforcement Administration is behind bars Thursday on reported domestic violence charges, according to Sheriff Randy Smith.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana
If you happen to live in Louisiana and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so make sure to give them a try.
Comments / 0