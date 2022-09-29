Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We will continue to enjoy cooler and comfortable weather as we head through the week. Thanks to Monday’s cold front, our high temperatures will continue to be pleasant in the low to mid 80′s. For lows, they will range from upper 50′s along the coast to upper 40′s north of the area. In addition, we will stay dry throughout the entire week, making it a great week for outdoor plans, especially in the evenings. We will start to warm up as we head into the later part of this weekend, but even then, temperatures only rise to around average into the mid-to-upper 80′s for highs and 60′s for lows. So for this week let’s enjoy the fall weather!

