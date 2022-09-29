ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield police investigating day-time shooting incident

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating a daytime shooting in the city Monday. Police are investigating after several buildings were struck by gun fire Monday afternoon. According to police, officers were called to the area of Springside Avenue near the intersection of Parker Street after receiving a shot-spotter alert....
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Pittsfield shooting under investigation

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Police in Pittsfield are looking for the suspects involved in a shooting incident. Police responded to Springside Avenue near the intersection of Parker Street Monday afternoon, after several reports of a shooting. Several buildings were struck by gunfire. Shell casings were recovered. No one was injured....
PITTSFIELD, MA
Arrest made in weekend Albany homicide

An arrest has been made in a weekend homicide on Central Avenue in Albany. Police say the suspect is 23-year-old Laquan Fallen. He is now charged with murder and weapons possession. The victim, Csar Lewis, 24, was shot near Robin Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

State Police make arrest after cannabis plants located in Schaghticoke

SCHAGHTICOKE, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Colonie man, accused of possessing cannabis illegally. On September 27th, State Police say they arrested Kevin T. Noon, 51, for criminal possession of cannabis, tampering with evidence and obstruction. Police say an investigation determined that Noon, was responsible...
SCHAGHTICOKE, NY
WNYT

Catskill police investigate deadly SUV, motorcycle crash

CATSKILL – A deadly accident between an SUV and a motorcycle in Catskill is under investigation. It happened Friday around 4 p.m. on State Route 32. State police say a 2015 Mercedes SUV driven by Vilma Lawson took a left-hand turn from State Route 32 onto Game Farm Road.
CATSKILL, NY
WSBS

Hit And Run Accident In North Adams Under Investigation

While I was at work this morning on the air, I got a phone call from my mother that the power was out but it was only partially out. So when got off the air at around 10:00, I jumped in my car to go investigate. Only to find out that West Main Street was closed and traffic was being re-directed. Here's the information we know so far according to North Adams 911 Facebook page:
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WNYT

Man arrested for Pittsfield homicide

A man is in jail in Pittsfield Sunday morning in connection with another man’s death. Police say they found the victim with a gunshot wound Friday night. Police arrested 42-year old Desmond Phillip in connection with the death of 43-year-old Teddy Cepeda. Paramedics allegedly took the victim to Berkshire...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Man being arraigned in deadly Pittsfield shooting

A 42-year-old man is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in a deadly shooting from Friday night. Desmond Phillip is under arrest for allegedly killing 43-year-old Teddy Cepeda. Police say around 6:30 Friday night, officers found Cepeda with a gunshot wound. Paramedics took him from a home on Goodrich Street to...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Trio charged in Bennington Home Depot theft

Three people are facing charges after allegedly stealing some things from a Bennington Home Depot. Police say a man was seen leaving the store Friday without paying for these items, and he refused to stop when a store employee tried to confront him. An off-duty officer saw this, and followed...
BENNINGTON, VT
WNYT

Albany sword attack victim out of hospital

The victim of a vicious machete attack back in August is now out of the hospital. Jon Romano posted on TikTok that Monday that he would be leaving the hospital, and moving to a nursing home. He is not going to rehab just yet, because all of his limbs are...
ALBANY, NY

