westernmassnews.com
Pittsfield police investigating day-time shooting incident
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating a daytime shooting in the city Monday. Police are investigating after several buildings were struck by gun fire Monday afternoon. According to police, officers were called to the area of Springside Avenue near the intersection of Parker Street after receiving a shot-spotter alert....
WNYT
Pittsfield shooting under investigation
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Police in Pittsfield are looking for the suspects involved in a shooting incident. Police responded to Springside Avenue near the intersection of Parker Street Monday afternoon, after several reports of a shooting. Several buildings were struck by gunfire. Shell casings were recovered. No one was injured....
Bennington Police Arrest Three People From North Adams On Theft Charges (Photos)
The Bennington Police Department arrested Jonathan Sprowson and Hailey Smith over a theft that took place at the Home Depot in North Bennington. Good citizens of Bennington also helped in the capture of the three involved in the theft. Sprowson was seen leaving Home Depot without paying for multiple items,...
Pittsfield Police: Daytime shooting ‘cannot be tolerated’
After a daytime shooting was reported on Springside Avenue Monday afternoon, Pittsfield Police Lieutenant John Soules issued a public statement, saying the incident "cannot be tolerated."
WNYT
Arrest made in weekend Albany homicide
An arrest has been made in a weekend homicide on Central Avenue in Albany. Police say the suspect is 23-year-old Laquan Fallen. He is now charged with murder and weapons possession. The victim, Csar Lewis, 24, was shot near Robin Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at...
WRGB
State Police make arrest after cannabis plants located in Schaghticoke
SCHAGHTICOKE, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Colonie man, accused of possessing cannabis illegally. On September 27th, State Police say they arrested Kevin T. Noon, 51, for criminal possession of cannabis, tampering with evidence and obstruction. Police say an investigation determined that Noon, was responsible...
Update! Shooting In Pittsfield On Parker Street Monday Afternoon(VIDEO)
(This story has been updated as of Tuesday morning. Scroll to the bottom for the updated information.) What a crazy city we live in, Pittsfield residents. Imagine this happening to you. My co-worker leaves work on a Monday afternoon, turns onto Parker Street where she lives, and happens upon a shooting in progress.
WNYT
Catskill police investigate deadly SUV, motorcycle crash
CATSKILL – A deadly accident between an SUV and a motorcycle in Catskill is under investigation. It happened Friday around 4 p.m. on State Route 32. State police say a 2015 Mercedes SUV driven by Vilma Lawson took a left-hand turn from State Route 32 onto Game Farm Road.
Hit And Run Accident In North Adams Under Investigation
While I was at work this morning on the air, I got a phone call from my mother that the power was out but it was only partially out. So when got off the air at around 10:00, I jumped in my car to go investigate. Only to find out that West Main Street was closed and traffic was being re-directed. Here's the information we know so far according to North Adams 911 Facebook page:
WNYT
Man arrested for Pittsfield homicide
A man is in jail in Pittsfield Sunday morning in connection with another man’s death. Police say they found the victim with a gunshot wound Friday night. Police arrested 42-year old Desmond Phillip in connection with the death of 43-year-old Teddy Cepeda. Paramedics allegedly took the victim to Berkshire...
Pickup truck hits Westfield police cruiser, officer injured
A police officer working a detail in Westfield was injured after his cruiser was struck by a pickup truck on Sunday night.
WRGB
Worker killed in industrial accident at Grafton business, say State Police
GRAFTON, NY (WRGB) — State Police say the investigation is ongoing following a fatal industrial accident in Grafton. Police say back on October 1st, State Police responded to to R.J. Valente Gravel on State Route 2 in Grafton, NY, for the report of an industrial accident. According to investigators,...
WNYT
Man being arraigned in deadly Pittsfield shooting
A 42-year-old man is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in a deadly shooting from Friday night. Desmond Phillip is under arrest for allegedly killing 43-year-old Teddy Cepeda. Police say around 6:30 Friday night, officers found Cepeda with a gunshot wound. Paramedics took him from a home on Goodrich Street to...
WNYT
Victim’s best friend angry over plea deal in Saratoga Springs death
The best friend of the man who was killed outside a Saratoga Springs bar is speaking out about the proposed sentence of one of the attackers. Mark French was killed outside of Clancy’s Tavern in Saratoga Springs in August 2021. Jordan Garafalo and his brother James punched the 56-year-old...
WNYT
Trio charged in Bennington Home Depot theft
Three people are facing charges after allegedly stealing some things from a Bennington Home Depot. Police say a man was seen leaving the store Friday without paying for these items, and he refused to stop when a store employee tried to confront him. An off-duty officer saw this, and followed...
Moose killed in crash with tractor trailer on Mass. Pike in Westfield
A moose was killed on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Westfield Tuesday morning after a collision with a tractor-trailer, police said. Massachusetts State Police troopers at the Westfield Barracks said the collision occurred around 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway, near Exit 41 to Route 202. The tractor-trailer...
Pittsfield police arrest woman for murder
Pittsfield police arrested Desmond Phillip, 42 on Friday, September 30. Phillip was arrested for the murder of Teddy Cepeda, 43.
Police investigate fatal industrial accident in Grafton
State Police are investigating a fatal industrial accident that took place on Saturday morning. Darren Miller, 35, of Poestenkill was allegedly struck by a falling piece of equipment, and was declared dead on the scene.
WNYT
Weekend Watervliet fire remains under investigation
WATERVLIET – Investigators are still looking into the cause of a fire in Watervliet. The fire broke out Sunday afternoon, on 6th Avenue. The Red Cross is helping three adults who were living there.
WNYT
Albany sword attack victim out of hospital
The victim of a vicious machete attack back in August is now out of the hospital. Jon Romano posted on TikTok that Monday that he would be leaving the hospital, and moving to a nursing home. He is not going to rehab just yet, because all of his limbs are...
