ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

The first student-debt relief email update just went out from Biden's Education Department

By Jacob Zinkula
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ttcR1_0iFN71EZ00
Screenshots of email from Biden's Education Department on student debt relief @Ki/Tiwtter
  • On Thursday, the Department of Education sent out an update on student debt relief.
  • The email provides details on debt relief eligibility and what to expect moving forward.
  • Borrowers can begin applying for relief this October through a "short and simple" application.

Millions of federal student loan borrowers just received their first official update from Biden's Education Department about the relief that's coming to them.

In August, President Biden announced up to $20,000 in student-loan forgiveness for individuals making under $125,000 a year. But since the announcement, borrowers have been awaiting further details about how and when their debt will be cancelled.

On Thursday, US Department of Education sent out the first of what it said will be a weekly "Debt Relief Update." Borrowers can sign up for future updates here.

—Jas 🇲🇽🌙💕 (@DevchicaJasmin) September 29, 2022

The first email touches on who's eligible for relief, what they might be eligible for, how cancellation will work, and what to expect moving forward.

In October, borrowers will be able to begin applying for relief. They will have from October 2022 through the end of 2023 to apply.

The application will be "short and simple." Borrowers won't need their Federal Student Aid IDs to login nor will they have to upload any supporting documents.

Once the application is submitted, the Federal Student Aid office will review the application and determine whether the borrower is eligible for debt relief. If they are, the office will work with the borrower's loan servicer to begin processing the relief.

For borrowers who are unsure whether they are eligible for relief, the White House recommended StudentAid.gov as another resource.

Comments / 87

Ira Spencer
4d ago

This is going to be a rug pull. Yes, we will cancel. Just an application and around the end of November we will determine eligibility and.....what, unconstitutional?!? Only congress can hand out tax payer money. Sorry we tried. Thanks for the votes

Reply(2)
41
Mark Ford
4d ago

I think this students loan relief Is not right think about all the hard working people who paid off their children's debts for school blue collar workers not bidens friends took years of struggle why all the sudden they get relief this is what's wrong with the youths of America they don't work hard for anything

Reply(30)
34
Gary Boukamp
4d ago

I hope they start handing the money out to you free loaders an when they prove it unconditional you fools have to pay it back double!

Reply
11
Related
Kiplinger

Borrowers Over 50 With Student Loan Debt

Student loan debt is not just holding back young adults. It’s increasingly an issue for older people, sending many of them into default and threatening retirement plans for some. In fact, people aged 60 and older are the fastest growing age segment of the student loan market, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
CREDITS & LOANS
Money

How to Apply for Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program

Some 40 million federal student loan borrowers are slated to have a large chunk — and in many cases all — of their student debt forgiven. President Joe Biden’s forgiveness plan, announced at the end of August, will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers with an annual income less than $125,000. Borrowers who received a need-based Pell Grant while in college can receive up to $20,000 of forgiveness, so long as they meet that same income cap.
COLLEGES
CNET

Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Update: First Day to Apply Is Coming Up

Within the next couple of weeks, the student loan debt forgiveness application is expected to open. Those who are eligible will be able to apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt canceled. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Department#Debt Relief#Student Debt#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending#Student Loan Debt#The Federal Student Aid
The Intercept

After Refusing Loan Forgiveness, Bank of America Hits PPP Borrowers With Inscrutable “Finance Charges”

Bank of America has refused to forgive some of the loans it made to small business owners through the Paycheck Protection Program. An early Covid-era program that gave business owners money to cover payroll and other costs to help keep them afloat during the pandemic, the loans were supposed to be forgiven if used correctly. But Bank of America forced borrowers to use its own opaque portal, rather than the Small Business Administration’s, giving business owners limited recourse to appeal when their applications for forgiveness were rejected.
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
CNET

How Much Will Social Security Benefits Increase in 2023?

The cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security benefits next year could approach 10%, according to many analysts, their biggest bump in more than 40 years. This year's cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, was already a substantial 5.9% -- equal to about $93 a month. But, by June, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that the Consumer Price Index, the year-over-year change in prices Americans pay for goods and services, was already up to 9.1%.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Republicans introduce legislation to stop IRS from auditing taxpayers who earn less than $400,000 using $80BN from Biden's Inflation Reduction Act

A group of Senate Republicans introduced a bill this week that will ensure that the Internal Revenue Service can't audit Americans making under $400,000 a year using the boost of funds included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The two-page bill puts into writing what IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig pledged to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Benefit check worth $1,547 set to go out tomorrow for millions

Select Social Security beneficiaries are poised to receive checks worth an average of $1,547 for the month of September, starting Wednesday. Recipients can expect the money to come via direct deposit or a check in the mail, depending on their preferred method of receiving benefits from the Social Security Administration. The checks are doled out on the third Wednesday of every month for individuals who were born from the 11th through the 20th of their birth month.
BUSINESS
Business Times

Stimulus Check Update 2022: Millions of Eligible Americans Will Receive $1,050 Direct Payments in October

In October, as consumer prices continue to climb, millions of Californians who need assistance with inflation will get a one-time direct payment of up to $1,050. A portion of California's Middle-Class Tax Refund goes toward the relief payments. Beginning in October, stimulus checks will be distributed by direct deposit or debit cards. This summer, Sacramento legislators passed a $12 billion recovery program that included the payouts. A refund of almost $23 million is available to residents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

646K+
Followers
40K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy