Heber City, UT

Second HAZMAT spill this week for area businesses

By TownLift // Trevor Redd Smith
 5 days ago
HEBER CITY, Utah — Heber City Police Department reported that Wasatch County Fire sent a HAZMAT crew to a Heber City business on September 28, marking the second time a HAZMAT crew has been mobilized this week in Wasatch and Summit Counties.

Heber City Police Department responded to a gasoline leak from a local business, after which Wasatch County Fire responded with a HAZMAT crew, quickly cleaned up the spill, and “mitigated any potential environmental damage.” No one was harmed in the incident.

In their Facebook post, Heber City PD thanked Wasatch County Fire/EMS for the quick response to the leak.

TownLift reported on the HAZMAT mobilization in Park City earlier this week here .


