Chris Hemsworth & Ben Grayson’s Wild State Sign First-Look Deal with NatGeo

National Geographic has closed a first-look deal with Chris Hemsworth and producer Ben Grayson’s newly formed Wild State, a multi-platform production company that develops scripted and unscripted content.

The duo are looking to create unscripted projects about adventure, exploration, travel and science for all of National Geographic’s platforms.

“Chris and Ben have been exceptional partners to work with, dedicated to creating and producing the most gripping unscripted programming,” said Tom McDonald, executive vice president of Global Factual and Unscripted Programming for National Geographic Content, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be entering into this long-term partnership with Wild State and can’t wait to build the next generation of blockbuster factual content with them.”

“As lifelong fans of National Geographic, we are thrilled to be able to continue and deepen our partnership with them along with the entire Disney+ platform. Wild State is dedicated to generating immersive narratives that both entertain and shine a light on important issues around the globe. We’re grateful for the opportunity to tell highly impactful, important stories in the unscripted space backed by the support of the premier global conservation and environmental brand in Nat Geo,” said Hemsworth and Grayson in a statement.

The deal comes ahead of the debut of Limitless with Chris Hemsworth , the upcoming Disney+ Original series from NatGeo set to premiere later this year. It dives into longevity science and the full potential of the human body. This science is put to the test by Hemsworth in the six-episode series created by Darren Aronofsky and hailing from his production company Protozoa, Jane Root’s Nutopia and Wild State.

Hemsworth is repped by CAA and Greenberg Glusker. Grayson is repped by CAA and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman LLP.