ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chris Hemsworth & Ben Grayson’s Wild State Sign First-Look Deal with NatGeo

By Lynette Rice
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r9cIw_0iFN6uI800

National Geographic has closed a first-look deal with Chris Hemsworth and producer Ben Grayson’s newly formed Wild State, a multi-platform production company that develops scripted and unscripted content.

The duo are looking to create unscripted projects about adventure, exploration, travel and science for all of National Geographic’s platforms.

“Chris and Ben have been exceptional partners to work with, dedicated to creating and producing the most gripping unscripted programming,” said Tom McDonald, executive vice president of Global Factual and Unscripted Programming for National Geographic Content, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be entering into this long-term partnership with Wild State and can’t wait to build the next generation of blockbuster factual content with them.”

“As lifelong fans of National Geographic, we are thrilled to be able to continue and deepen our partnership with them along with the entire Disney+ platform. Wild State is dedicated to generating immersive narratives that both entertain and shine a light on important issues around the globe. We’re grateful for the opportunity to tell highly impactful, important stories in the unscripted space backed by the support of the premier global conservation and environmental brand in Nat Geo,” said Hemsworth and Grayson in a statement.

The deal comes ahead of the debut of Limitless with Chris Hemsworth , the upcoming Disney+ Original series from NatGeo set to premiere later this year. It dives into longevity science and the full potential of the human body. This science is put to the test by Hemsworth in the six-episode series created by Darren Aronofsky and hailing from his production company Protozoa, Jane Root’s Nutopia and Wild State.

Hemsworth is repped by CAA and Greenberg Glusker. Grayson is repped by CAA and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman LLP.

More from Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Moonlighting’ Creator Glenn Gordon Caron Tweet Raises Reboot Speculation: “Disney And I Have Put Our Heads Together And Come Up With A Plan”

Maddie and Addison, back again? A cryptic tweet from writer/producer Glenn Gordon Caron suggests we’re either about to get a reboot of Moonlighting or someone is about to land the reruns from the ’80s drama that starred Cybill Shepherd and Bruce Willis. Caron, who created the drama for ABC back in the day, teased a big announcement with Disney for Wednesday. Rumors about a potential Moonlighting reboot have circulated periodically over the past several years but Disney sources indicate that currently there is no reboot idea developed enough for an announcement. A modern-day series about a pair of sexy private eyes...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Loretta Lynn Dies: Country Icon And Coal Miner’s Daughter Was 90

Loretta Lynn, the country music icon who groundbreaking songs dealt candidly with poverty, women’s struggles and, in the great song “Coal Miner’s Daughter” her own life, died Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. She was 90. Her death was announced by her family. In a statement, Lynn’s family said she died Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. “Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” the statement reads. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery One of the greatest female singer-songwriters in...
HURRICANE MILLS, TN
Deadline

Naomi Judd Death Investigation Records – Ruling On Public Access Vacated By Tennessee Supreme Court

Tennessee’s state Supreme Court has vacated a ruling that required police to publicly release their investigation of country singer Naomi Judd’s death. The Supreme Court did not rule on whether the records can be released, but sent the case back to the lower court for another hearing.  Judd’s family has requested that police records which contain video and audio interviews with relatives in the immediate aftermath of Judd’s death not be made public. Releasing such details would inflict “significant trauma and irreparable harm” on the family, the Judds petition said. It argued that the police investigative files are covered by an exemption to...
TENNESSEE STATE
Deadline

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Week 3: A “Legend” Goes Home After James Bond Night

Conrad Green, it’s so good to have you back as executive producer on Dancing with the Stars! First we get Derek Hough running around like a spy and rappelling down to the ballroom before Peta Murgatroyd helped to kick off a fiery opening number to “Live and Let Die.” Just like old times when DWTS was in its glory years on ABC. Let’s get on with Bond night, James Bond night on Disney+. Cheryl Ladd and Louis Van Amstel. The veteran actress thought she was a goner last week, but Goodman — bless his heart — saved her for another day. So...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Darren Aronofsky
Person
Ashton Kutcher
Person
Jill Biden
Deadline

BBC Three’s ‘Wreck’: Second Season Of Horror Comedy In Development As Creator Talks Queer Identity & The Scarcity Of British Slasher Shows

EXCLUSIVE: Season two of Euston Films’ BBC Three horror comedy Wreck is in development prior to the first airing, as creator Ryan J. Brown opens up about portraying queer identity and a scarcity of British slasher. Newly-promoted Euston MD Noemi Spanos and Brown told Deadline they are busy developing the second season and Brown always planned the show to run for at least three. Meanwhile, the horror comedy is one of distributor Fremantle’s flagships being pushed to international buyers at Mipcom later this month. It launches on Sunday October 9. The genre-bending show, a youth-skewing horror set on a cruise ship that...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Ryan Nobles Moves To NBC News From CNN

Ryan Nobles is joining NBC News after eight years at CNN. Nobles will continue on the Capitol Hill beat, where he has recently reported on the January 6th Committee hearings. He also was on the campaign trail in the last presidential race, covering Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump. Ken Strickland, the network’s D.C. bureau chief, sent the below memo to staffers: All, It’s my pleasure to introduce Ryan Nobles as our newest Capitol Hill Correspondent, beginning with us later this month. It’s an exciting time to welcome Ryan, as we enter the final midterms sprint and prepare to cover a new Congress in just...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Danny Masterson Rape Accusers See Church Of Scientology’s U.S. Supreme Court Petition Denied

The Supreme Court begins a new term today, but the Church of Scientology and Danny Masterson won’t be on the docket. In a brief missive released this morning, the SCOTUS “denied” the David Miscavige-led organization’s petition for a writ of certiorari of earlier this summer to stop former members of the church from taking the group to court. With That ’70s Show star Masterson set to go on trial on October 11 for multiple sexual assault charges, the Church could now find itself facing more scrutiny in a revived suit from four women who have claimed they were put under surveillance by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Natgeo#National Geographic#Limitless#Disney Original
Deadline

‘Another Round’ Creator Thomas Vinterberg’s ‘Families Like Ours’ Sets Cast & Commences Production

EXCLUSIVE: Another Round creator Thomas Vinterberg’s debut TV project has set cast and commenced principal photography. Canal+ and TV2 Denmark’s six-parter, which first emerged two years ago and reunites Vinterberg with Lars Von Trier’s Another Round producer Zentropa and co-producer/distributor Studiocanal, is shooting on location in Copenhagen, Sweden, the Czech Republic, France and Romania. Leading the cast are a number of Another Round actors and established Scandinavian talent including Nikolaj Lie Kaas (The Killing), Paprika Steen (The First Lady), Helene Reingaard Neumann (Borgen), Magnus Millang (Another Round), Esben Smed (The Kindness of Strangers), Amaryllis April August in her acting debut, Albert...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Ringo Starr Tests Positive For Covid, Forcing Postponement Of Current Tour

Ringo Starr has tested positive for Covid, a day after the former Beatle was forced to postpone a concert in Minnesota because of illness. “Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band were forced to cancel their recent shows due to illness,” the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, which was to host Starr’s next concert, tweeted Monday. “It has been confirmed today that Ringo has Covid and the tour will be on hold while Ringo recuperates.” Starr, who is 82, is in the middle of a North American tour with his “All-Starr Band,” featuring a rotating group of musicians. The current incarnation features...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Norman Reedus Latest To Join Jeff Nichols’ ‘The Bikeriders’ At New Regency

EXCLUSIVE: With the final season of The Walking Dead coming to an end, longtime series star Norman Reedus looks to have found his follow-up project. He is set to join the ensemble cast of the Jeff Nichols drama The Bikeriders at New Regency. Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy, Michael Shannon, Boyd Holbrook and Damon Herriman are already on board. Nichols will direct the pic, which is a fictional story inspired by the photography of Danny Lyon and his 1967 book The Bikeriders. Sarah Green and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones are producing through Tri-State, the company they share with Nichols, alongside New Regency. Fred Berger is...
MOVIES
Deadline

Universal Studio Group Acquisitions Exec Neil Krishnan Joins British Podcast Studio Novel To Oversee TV & Film Push

EXCLUSIVE: Growing British podcast studio Novel has made its next big play by signing Universal Studio Group Acquisitions exec Neil Krishnan to oversee a push into TV and film. As Head of TV and Film, the studio said Krishnan will “bring the creative vision necessary to shepherd the company’s slate of audio projects into the Hollywood landscape.” Novel, which calls itself “the largest independent podcast production company in Europe” and is behind the likes of The Superhero Complex, Bellingcat Podcast and Deliver Us From Ervil, has made a number of signature hires in recent months, broken by Deadline, including PRX and Radiotopia...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

‘Firefy’, Starring Katherine Heigl & Sarah Chalke, To End After Season 2 On Netflix

Firefly, the drama series starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, is two seasons and out on Netflix. The series, from creator Maggie Friedman, returns for a supersized second season in December but will not return for a third season. The show will have a 16-episode second season. The first nine episodes will air on December 2 and the second tranche of seven episodes will premiere in 2023. In the series based on the novel by Kristin Hannah, when unlikely duo Tully (Heigl) and Kate (Chalke) meet at age 14, they couldn’t be more different. Tully is the brash and bold girl you can’t ignore,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Stranger Things’ Star Sadie Sink Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Sadie Sink, known for her fan-favorite starring role as Max Mayfield on Netflix’s Stranger Things, and soon-to-be seen in Darren Aronofsky’s praised Venice Film Festival drama The Whale, has signed with WME for representation. Sink began her career on Broadway in the title role of the Annie revival in 2013. She then went on to appear opposite Helen Mirren in the Tony-nominated The Audience, directed by Stephen Daldry. She joined the cast of Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things in the second season at the age of 14 and can currently be seen in the most recent fourth season. She also appeared...
MOVIES
Deadline

Starz #TakeTheLead Writers’ Intensive Reveals 2022 Finalists

EXCLUSIVE: The Starz #TakeTheLead Writers’ Intensive has selected Corey Dashaun, Gabriela Revilla Lugo, John Lowe, Naiyah Ambros, Raymond Arturo Perez, and Tennessee Martin as the program’s finalists. The second and final phase, which kicks off on October 3, will see the 6 writers develop, write and pitch a spec episode script for a current Starz series with the support of writers Danny Fernandez and Sahar Jahani as well as Starz executives Samantha Offsay-Nissen, Senior Vice President, Original Programming; Alex Alberts, Director, Original Programming; Giovanna Desselle, Director, Original Programming; and Tara Roy, Director, Original Programming. The program will wrap on November 4th when participants will...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Disney Networks Restored On Dish Following Handshake Agreement, Including ESPN, FX, ABC Stations – Update

UPDATE SUNDAY 8:45 PM: Good news for Dish/Sling TV customers ahead of Monday Night Football. Disney and Dish have taken a major step towards a new carriage agreement after their dispute led to the Disney networks going dark on Dish and Sling TV at midnight on Sept. 30. “We have reached a handshake agreement with DISH/Sling TV, which properly reflects fair market value and terms for The Walt Disney Company’s unparalleled content,” Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution said in a statement Sunday night. “As a result, we are pleased to restore our portfolio of networks on a temporary basis while...
NFL
Deadline

‘Mindhunter’ Star Holt McCallany To Co-Star Opposite Zac Efron In ‘The Iron Claw’ At A24

EXCLUSIVE: Holt McCallany is the latest to join the growing ensemble of A24’s The Iron Claw, in which he will play Fritz Von Erich, the patriarch of the famed Von Erich wrestling family. The film also stars Zac Efron, Harris Dickinson and Jeremy Allen White. A24 and Access Industries are co-financing the pic, which Sean Durkin is writing and directing. Producing alongside A24 are Tessa Ross, Derrin Schlesinger and Harrison Huffman. The film was developed by House Productions with the support of Access Entertainment and BBC Film. Based on the true story of the Von Erichs, the film follows the rise and fall of the family dynasty...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Poker Face’: Rhea Perlman, Chelsea Frei, Rowan Blanchard Join Rian Johnson’s Peacock Series

EXCLUSIVE: Rhea Perlman (Matilda, Cheers), Chelsei Frei (While You Were Breeding, Dollface) and Rowan Blanchard (Crush, Snowpiercer) are the latest to join the cast of Peacock’s Poker Face, a mystery drama series starring Natasha Lyonne from Rian Johnson, his T-Street banner and MRC Television. Details of their roles, as well as plot details of the anthology-like series are being kept under wraps. In addition to Lyonne, the trio join previously announced cast Adrien Brody, Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Michael Hall, Charles Melton, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Colton Ryan, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Jasmine Aiyana...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Saturday Night Live’ Shakes Up Season 48 With New Look & Focus On Fresh Faces As Show Addresses Biggest Cast Turnover In Years

Saturday Night Live’s Season 48 opener was all about change. The show introduced a new logo, a retro vibe that marked its first new look in eight years, and a cast size that was more reminiscent of classic seasons than the recent bloated pandemic years. The departures of Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat and Aristotle Athari has led to one of the series biggest transitions for the NBC show in over 20 years. Related Story 'SNL' Cold Open Successfully Goes Full Meta With Some Donald Trump, Jon Hamm, Shaun White & Self-Deprecation Galore In Season...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Rachel Maddow To Debut ‘Ultra’ Podcast In First Project Under NBCUniversal-MSNBC Deal

Rachel Maddow is launching another new podcast series with MSNBC, this time examining the history of an 80-year-old plot to undermine democracy. The podcast will be Maddow’s first since scaling back her weeknight schedule to just Mondays. Last year, Maddow signed a new contract with NBCUniversal that included the development of new projects. The podcast, Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra, will debut its first two episodes on Oct. 10, with further episodes on subsequent Mondays. According to MSNBC, in the eight episode series Maddow “will guide listeners through history to tell the story of Americans who plotted to overthrow the government and democracy...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Deadline

129K+
Followers
37K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy