German Fest Comes to Downtown Davenport October 14
A new event in a newly created space is coming to Downtown Davenport. German Fest will be held from 6 – 10 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 in Kaiserslautern Square (K-Square), 119 E. 3rd St. The event is co-produced by the German American Heritage Center (GAHC) and Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP).
Celebrate with Illinois’ Corn Crib Nursery at Family Fall Festival!
Fall is just around the corner, whether the temperature outside agrees or not. Which means it’s officially time to start planning those fall-themed activities!. The Corn Crib Nursery’s (6924 US Route 150 Coal Valley) annual Family Fall Festival will continue every Saturday and Sunday through Oct 30 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Bettendorf Public Library Chess Club open to all ages and skill levels
The strategic game of chess has engaged players for centuries. The Bettendorf Public Library is offering players of all ages an opportunity to hone their chess skills with friendly game play. The Bettendorf Public Library Chess Club meets at the Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf every other Saturday from 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM. This month’s Chess Club dates are October 8th and 22. No registration is required to attend and players of any skill level are welcome to join.
Author of Villisca Axe Murders true crime book to visit the Bettendorf Public Library
Dr. Edgar Epperly, author of the new true crime book “Fiend Incarnate: Villisca Iowa Axe Murders of 1912,” will be the guest for the Bettendorf Public Library’s October Community Connections on Friday, October 14 at 1:30 PM. Decades in the writing, “Field Incarnate” looks at the notorious Iowa crime that led to nearly a decade of investigations and trials. Dr. Epperly will offer a presentation and book signing of the title. No registration is required to attend.
The Reminders Rock Davenport October 8
The Reminders will hit the Raccoon Motel stage on October 8!. A rare and remarkable musical duo with undeniable magical chemistry, The Reminders transcend the bounds of expectation to uplift and entertain. They seamlessly blend razor sharp rhythms and raw, soulful vocals with reggae-tinged hip-hop beats to highlight their relevant and inspiring messages. The couple shares a partnership in both music and life as Samir and Aja have been married for over a decade.
The New Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week Is…
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. The QCAWC Pet of the Week is Bowie! Introducing Bowie to the adoption stage! This adorable boy is ready to gallop his way into your heart and home! He is a Border Collie/Pit bull mix born 11/2021. Bowie has loads of puppy energy and is hoping to find an active furever family. We believe he will do best in a home with kids 6+, other dogs with a meet and greet, and possibly cats after a slow introduction. Bowie is a high energy and very smart boy hoping to find a family that will continue his obedience training. The way to this sweet boy’s heart? Treats!
Another Huge Eastern Iowa Flea Market is Happening in October
The Summer Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show in Monticello, IA was a roaring success. It was one of the largest flea markets in Iowa, and from the social media buzz I saw, it didn't disappoint!. It was the first year the event was held in Monticello after 37 years...
superhits106.com
Two More Women Arrested For Disturbance
Police say two more women have been arrested for their roles in a large fight in Dubuque during which they were among three women slashed by a knife. 25 year old Carteasia Carpenter of Dubuque was arrested Friday, while 30 year old Cartrice Carpenter of Dubuque was arrested Saturday on warrants charging participation in a riot. 22 year old Mycal Hall of Davenport was previously arrested on the same charge in relation to the disturbance. Reports say that the Carpenters and Hall were involved in a May 15th disturbance that originated at the restaurant 1st & Main. Charges are pending against other people involved in the disturbance.
Comedian Ms. Pat Coming To Iowa’s Rhythm City Casino Tonight
Ms. Pat will show off her stand-up skills on Saturday, October 1, 2022 with two shows at 6:30 PM and 9 PM. Tickets are $30 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee. Must be 21+ to attend show. Declared by The Washington Post as “unforgiving and darkly hilarious,” and The New York Times as “brutally honest and outrageous,” Patricia Williams (aka Ms. Pat) is a comedian, author, podcaster, and actress who brings a raw, in your face, and hilarious perspective to her work.
Bettendorf Public Library’s Community Connections Kicks Off New Season
The Bettendorf Public Library’s Community Connections is kicking off a new season of events that focus on local history, interests, and people. The first program in this year’s series will be held on Thursday, September 29th at 1:30 PM and will provide a timely look at Oktoberfest with the German American Heritage Center and Museum’s Kelly Lao. Community Connections is held at the Bettendorf Public Library located on 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf.
Straight No Chaser Coming To Iowa’s Adler Theatre
Straight No Chaser is coming to Davenport’s Adler Theatre and there’s a special ticket offer for the show!. To take advantage of this offer, click on the “unlock” button in the upper right hand corner of the Ticketmaster page. Then enter in passcode: FALL through Wednesday, September 28 @ 10 PM.
ourquadcities.com
Genesis West emergency department closing
Genesis Health System announced Friday that the emergency department at Genesis West in Davenport will close in December. Genesis is consolidating all Davenport emergency services at one campus, expanding Genesis East’s emergency department. It is also establishing a new emergency department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex. “The consolidation will remedy...
Don’t Get A Heartache Tonight! Eagles Tribute Coming To Illinois’ Circa ’21 TONIGHT!
Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse in downtown Rock Island is thrilled to welcome back 7 BRIDGES: THE ULTIMATE EAGLES EXPERIENCE for one show on Thursday, September 29th. The show SOLD OUT last year and the audience LOVED IT so make reservations early!. Doors open at 6:00 and the music begins...
Ready for the Knox County Scenic Drive? Here’s 6 things to know
The season has changed, the calendar will soon flip and the leaves are starting to turn colors. That means it’s time for the Knox County Scenic Drive. The Knox County Scenic Drive gets underway Saturday and Sunday at various locations around the county. It continues the following weekend, Oct. 8 and 9. The event is a self-guided car tour, allowing you to navigate your way through the small towns of Knox County, displaying the best they have to offer.
Great Jones County Fair Announces First 2 Country Acts of 2023
The Great Jones County Fair in Monticello, Iowa has a reputation for booking some of the biggest country acts each year. And you can expect more of the same in 2023. Join 103.3 WJOD in welcoming Jon Pardi and special guest Russell Dickerson to the Great Jones County Fair in Monticello Saturday, July 22, 2023.
Kidd G Coming To East Moline’s Rust Belt TONIGHT!
With a rare gift for turning his hometown experiences into natural melodies, Kidd G has found tremendous success by staying true to his roots. As a kid growing up in small-town Georgia, he first started creating his own songs at the age of 15, and soon arrived at a gritty but melodic sound equally inspired by classic country and hip-hop. On the heels of his chart-climbing breakthrough single “Dirt Road”—an October 2020 release whose video surpassed 5 million YouTube views in little over a month and now has 13M views to date—Kidd G has recently shared his debut EP; the powerfully heartfelt Teenage Dream. Now having surpassed 1.5M monthly Spotify listeners, his tracks have seen radio play from KIXX Country Radio in Australia, and reached new peaks on highly coveted country playlists including Amazon Music’s ‘Country Heat’ (peaked at #2), and Spotify’s ‘Hot Country’ (peaked at #10). Kidd G is now back in the studio and eager to share all new music that will continue to showcase his unique raw talent.
Deslondes Playing At Iowa’s Raccoon Motel TONIGHT!
Deslondes will be playing at 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at Davenport’s Raccoon Motel. We shed old skin in order to evolve and move forward. We let go of who we were in the past and embrace who we’re meant to be now. The Deslondes have taken such steps as not only bandmates, but as brothers. The New Orleans quintet—Dan Cutler, Sam Doores, Riley Downing, Cameron Snyder, and John James Tourville—have weathered ups, downs, and everything in between only to strengthen the bond between them.
Man sentenced to 14 years in deadly John Deere Road crash
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Five months after a jury convicted him on all four counts brought against him, Armand Cannon has been sentenced to 14 years in the deadly 2019 John Deere Road crash that left Tammy Loos dead on her 51st birthday. Cannon, 27, appeared before a judge...
Rock Island’s Igor’s Bistro Is So Good It’s Scary
The first iteration of Igor graced the silver screens in 1933. Today Igor has been in some variation of different personas in many different classic horror movies as a bumbling and loyal assistant to mad scientist and evil monsters. However, Igor’s Bistro in Rock Island (next to Saukie Golf Course)...
City seeks next step to demolish blighted hotel on public square
Note: This story was updated at 3 p.m. Friday to reflect new information obtained from city administration. The updates are in italic. The City of Galesburg is taking the next step to bring down a dilapidated hotel on the Public Square. At its Monday meeting, the City Council will consider...
