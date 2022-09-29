ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Lioness’: Taylor Sheridan’s CIA Drama Series Adds 3 To Cast

By Denise Petski
 5 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Austin Hébert ( Unbelievable ), Jonah Wharton ( The Rookie ) and Hannah Love Lanier ( A Black Lady’s Sketch Show ) are the latest cast additions to Taylor Sheridan ’s CIA drama series Lioness at Paramount+. They join previously announced series regulars Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Dave Annable, LaMonica Garrett and James Jordan.

Lioness is based on a real-life CIA program and follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within. Saldaña will play Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing, and leading her female undercover operatives.

Hébert will play Randy, a tech specialist in charge of surveillance and gathering intelligence within the Strike Team of the CIA Special Activities Division operative.

Wharton will portray Tex, a CIA Special Activities Division operative, part of Joe’s team that includes Two Cups (Jordan), Tucker (Garrett) and Randy.

Lanier will play Kate, Joe (Saldaña) and Neil’s (Annable) daughter.

Lioness is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios. It will be exec produced by Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Saldaña, Nicole Kidman via her Blossom Films, Jill Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone and John Hillcoat.

Hébert made his feature film debut opposite Tom Cruise in Ed Zwick’s Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, followed by appearances in films such as Detroit, 12 Strong and Above Suspicion . On television, Hébert recently portrayed Max Duvall in Netflix’s limited series Unbelievable, opposite Merritt Weaver and Kaitlyn Dever; recurred as Jim Sullivan in Ray Donovan, and recently reprised the role for the 2022 film. He also portrayed Ted Hinton in Bonnie & Clyde , opposite William Hurt. Hébert is repped by Impression Entertainment and Lev Ginsburg at Ginsburg, Daniels and Kallis.

Wharton will next appear in the films Manodrome and Cora Robert and he recently recurred on The Rookie . His additional credits include Castle, Californicaton, NCIS, NCIS Los Angeles, Southland, Rizzoli & Isles and Bones . Wharton is repped by Austin Goldman at Untitled Entertainment and Matt Jackson at McDonald Selznick Associates.

Lanier has been cast in Amazon’s upcoming reboot of Road House , alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor. Most recently, she can be seen in A Black Lady’s Sketch Show , where she plays an eccentric and outlandish Young Dr. Hadassah (Robin Thede). Lanier has hosted Nickelodeon’s Double Dare Superbowl LIV event and is also known for her work on Polly Pocket’s show, Tiny is Mighty. She’s repped by Select Management and Innovative Artists.

