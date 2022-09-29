Sonos’s sub mini is a powerful speaker that really packs a punch – there’s nothing small about it

The Sonos sub mini has been rumoured for years, and has finally arrived. It is exactly how it sounds: a smaller version of the subwoofer that Sonos has long offered to go alongside its speakers.

The sub mini can be paired with any of Sonos’s existing speakers , and will add a little extra bass to them. That will also help improve the performance of the speakers themselves, since they are free from having to handle the deep noise of whatever they are playing, and can instead focus on the higher frequencies.

It sits alongside the existing sub, which Sonos will continue to sell. At £749, that sub was widely beloved by those that bought it – but avoided by many because of the high price tag.

The sub mini aims to bring some of that performance in a smaller box and at a smaller cost. Despite that, Sonos says it doesn’t compromise on sound quality.

It might be aimed at those with smaller rooms and smaller systems, but the company has promised it will continue to bring all the big sound and smarts for which Sonos has come to be known.

How we tested

We had the sub mini for a few weeks, putting it through its paces in a range of different spaces, paired with the smallest and biggest of Sonos’s speakers, and watching a variety of different content. We listening to music through the low-end Sonos one and watched films using the Sonos Arc.

We looked for the richness and depth that the subwoofer brought when it was used, but also how it affected the other speakers in the setup. Living with the sub mini meant evaluating its design and how it might fit in alongside its owners too.

Sonos sub mini

Sound

Design

The verdict: Sonos sub mini