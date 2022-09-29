ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World distraught for baseball fan who drops Aaron Judge’s historic home run ball worth $2m

By Gino Spocchia
The Independent
 5 days ago

The Toronto Blue Jays fan who was captured on video dropping a baseball worth an estimated $2m has gone viral for his furious reaction to the missed opportunity.

On Wednesday, the Toronto Blue Jays were playing the New York Yankees when the away team’s Aaron Judge scored his historic 61st home run of the season.

His effort was caught on video showing the ball fly towards the stands – where a Toronto Blue Jays fan was seen reaching out and appeared to have made contact with the ball.

That ball continued flying however and the same fan could be seen in video footage recoiling in disbelief while holding a hand to his head. Seconds later, the same man threw his hat towards another baseball fan.

On Twitter, where more 2.2m people have watched a video of the reaction to losing a ball worth an estimated $2m dollars, many commented on the disaster.

“Definitely sucks for this guy but the dude in the Yankee jersey made the worst effort for a million dollar ball I’ve eve seen,” quipped one Twitter user.

Another wrote: “I think my instant reaction would be jumping into the bullpen and fighting for that ball with my life”.

“To be the dude who brings the glove to the game and DROPS Aaron Judge’s 61st Home Run.... f****** brutal,” a third person tweeted .

According to baseball outlet Marca , sports memorabilia companies had estimated the ball to have a value of about $2m.

Comments / 42

Steak, The New 30....!!!!!
5d ago

In the Immortal words of a Mr. Maxwell Smart a.k.a. Agent 86….”Would you believe...I missed it by that much” …..!!!!!!

Reply(1)
18
John Willis
4d ago

I'd have given him the ball without any money I have no business taking money I didn't earn. I think it's the best thing 4 all good human beings . I'm sure God would would b happy

Reply(2)
7
Steve Jenson
4d ago

The world may be distraught over a lot of things but I seriously doubt the world is distraught over that.

Reply
7
