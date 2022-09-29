Montana AG spreads warning of fentanyl dangers in Billings

BILLINGS - Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen was in Billings on Thursday to spread a warning about the massive increase and dangers of fentanyl in the state.

During an interview on Q2 Montana This Morning, Knudsen said he is meeting with law enforcement and visiting schools across the state trying to educate people about what he described as the "staggering" increase of the lethal drug.

"Meth is still King, but fentanyl is rapidly catching up," Knudsen said.

Knudsen said that since 2017 Montana has seen an 1,100 percent increase in the number of fentanyl-related overdose deaths.

The amount of fentanyl seized by law enforcement in the state has seen a similar explosion in recent years. Knudsen said in 2019 there were less than 2,000 dosage units of fentanyl seized by Montana law enforcement. Last year, that amount shot up to 60,000 units, and in the first six months of this year law enforcement has seized 111,000 doses of the drug.

"It's not stretching the truth to say probably enough to kill every man, woman, and child in the state," he said.

Montana Attorney General in Billings to discuss fentanyl