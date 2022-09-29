Read full article on original website
Maryland Lottery Announces Big Winners Throughout Maryland
– Players across the state won more than $29.6 million in the seven days ending Oct. 2. Players in Frederick and Lanham who became Maryland Lottery millionaires were the state’s biggest winners last week, while two other players in Parkton and Middle River each landed prizes of $100,000 or more.
15 Best Things to Do in Baltimore in Winter (+ Seasonal Tips!)
This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you’re looking for a great city break during the low season, consider Baltimore! This guide covers the best things to do in Baltimore in winter!. Are you...
Spooky Night Out: Pumpkin Patches, Haunted Houses and Family Friendly Fall Activities In Maryland
Happy October Y’all! If you’re anything like me then you know we’re gearing up for the most wonderful time of the year! However, we know these are some of the last days of 2022 when the weather is comfortable enough to enjoy the great outdoors. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, […] The post Spooky Night Out: Pumpkin Patches, Haunted Houses and Family Friendly Fall Activities In Maryland appeared first on 92 Q.
The 15 Best All-Inclusive Maryland Resorts (Perfect for Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Maryland is defined by stunning coastlines and quaint beach towns. The state contains several cultural and historical points that are attractive to travelers. Maryland is best known for...
Slavery descendants fight to memorialize a cemetery in Maryland
As a kid Harvey Matthews cut through the Moses Macedonia African Cemetery on River Road in Bethesda, Md., on his way to school, and remembers playing hide-and-seek there. “I know Moses. I lived across the street from it. Where did the bodies go?” asks Matthews. Originally, the cemetery was...
Frederick County Man Is The State’s Newest Millionaire
He recently won the ‘Show Me $1,000,00.’ Md. Lottery Game. Baltimore, Md (KM) A 73-year-old Frederick County man is the state’s newest millionaire. The Maryland Lottery says the man won $1-million dollars in the :”Show Me One-Million Dollars” game. The winner wishes to remain anonymous.
Here's what to do if you see a purple streetlight in Maryland
If you've driven through Maryland neighborhoods at night, you may have noticed some streetlights glowing a bright purple. No, it's not in support of the Ravens, and officials actually want to know about it. The purple streetlights are actually caused by a manufacturers defect, according to Baltimore Gas and Electric.
Remnants From Ian Sticking Around This Week In Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — More rain on the way to kick off the new week. The remnants from Ian have formed a coastal low over the Mid Atlantic. The cloud coverage along with the rain and the wind will keep our temps well below average. Wind will be gusty over...
Applications Open For 2023 Keep Maryland Beautiful Grants
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Applications are now being accepted for the Keep Maryland Beautiful grants program, managed by Forever Maryland in partnership with the Maryland Environmental Trust, a unit of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, and the Maryland Department of Transportation. Three different grants are being offered to help...
After a soggy weekend, more rain is is still expected
Another round of rain still is in the forecast as a coastal low sits close. Additional rainfall amounts between 1-2 inches will fall.
Chesapeake Bay lighthouse auctioned, with strings attached
HOOPERSVILLE, Md. (AP) — The federal government has sold off a rather inhospitable lighthouse in the middle of the Chesapeake Bay for a six-figure sum after a bidding war at auction.The Hooper Island Lighthouse, located west of Middle Hooper Island in Maryland's Dorchester County, at first drew little interest, The Washington Post reported. But then five potential buyers drove up the price from a starting bid of $15,000 to the winning bid of $192,000.Will Powell, a spokesman for the U.S. General Services Administration, told the newspaper the lighthouse comes with strings attached. The new owners must maintain it as a Coast Guard...
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Maryland, you've come to the right place.
Pittman blames Maryland's gun law for shooting incident in Arundel Mills Mall
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman is blaming Maryland's gun laws for Saturday's incident inside Arundel Mills Mall. Pittman said the supreme court's recent decision to strike down a New York state gun law requiring a reason to carry a conceal permit has allowed more public places to be compromised.
Maryland prepares for remnants of Hurricane Ian
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday that Maryland was ready for remnants of Hurricane Ian that would affect the state. Earlier in the week, an Incident Management Team went to Florida to help with the response there. “As we always emphasize with potential flooding events, it is critical for drivers […]
The ugliest day in Maryland and bloodiest day in U.S. history signaled a step toward freedom
SHARPSBURG, Md. (AP) — For the better part of 160 years, military historians have been poring over the movements of Union and Confederate soldiers through southern Washington County in the waning days of the summer of 1862 and piecing together the conditions that led to the worst single-day carnage in American history.But there's always been more to the Battle of Antietam than that, and historians have been piecing that jigsaw together, too.At the Antietam National Battlefield, park officials have been drawing on the rest of the Antietam story to guide new exhibits, wayside markers and other means of interpreting the...
As storm approaches DC region, Chesapeake Bay towns brace for possible beach erosion
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. — As the D.C. region prepares for the remnants of Hurricane Ian to batter the area, one Maryland county is considering the long-term consequences the weekend’s weather might bring. On Friday, many Calvert County residents, and locals in Chesapeake Beach and North Beach, spent time...
Baltimore distributing sandbag supplies as remnants of Hurricane Ian move in
Baltimore City will distribute sandbag supplies Friday for residents to weatherproof their homes against flooding as the remnants of Hurricane Ian move into the Baltimore region. Starting at noon Friday, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation began providing sand, empty bags, and shovels at two sites:. Still Meadows Church, Cherry...
Maryland Perspectives: University of Maryland Baltimore Police Lieutenant Mathew Johnson
The University of Maryland Baltimore is on the forefront of integrating its police department with social services that help out students on campus and the community that surrounds the campus in Baltimore City. Their police department has won a number of local, state and international awards for community policing for the innovations that they are the first in the country to use. UMB Police Lieutenant Mathew Johnson heads up the UMB Outreach and Support team. He explains the new programs and how they are a template for other departments to follow to make a safer community on and off campus.
Food Court Chaos: Anne Arundel County police investigate gunfire in the Arundel Mills mall
BALTIMORE – Anne Arundel County Police officers investigating a report of shots fired at Arundel Mills mall determined that someone accidentally fired off a round in the food court on Saturday, according to authorities.Investigators have reviewed video footage and determined that a male accidentally discharged his firearm in the food court, police said.The male was not arrested because there was no criminal intent involved in his actions, according to authorities.But also, he did not stick around, Anne Arundel County Police Department public spokesman Lt. A. J. Gardiner told WJZ on Saturday. "We'll go through a process to see who...
3 dogs stolen at gunpoint in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Two adult dogs and one puppy were stolen at gunpoint in Laurel, according to Anne Arundel County Police. The robbery occurred in the 200 block of Ertter Drive around 9 p.m. The victims say they were selling their dog to the three suspects in Jill Lane and Ertter Drive parking lot.
