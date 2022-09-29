ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Medical News Today

Does obesity have more to do with the brain than we initially thought?

Obesity is a risk factor for a number of leading causes of preventable, premature death. One-fifth of children in the United States are considered obese. New research in mice has shown that environmental and nutritional changes during pregnancy and early development can cause epigenetic changes in the area of the brain linked to food intake, activity, and metabolism in mice.
shefinds

3 Sneaky Carbs You Should Stop Eating Immediately Because They Lead To Visceral Fat

While some weight gain is not all bad and even sometimes necessary for our health, visceral fat is another matter. This kind of fat, experts warn, is not seen with the naked eye, and wraps around the abdominal organs deep inside the body. To avoid this, it’s imperative to create a balanced diet, and to avoid eating certain foods and carbohydrates every day. We checked in with health and nutrition experts for more information.
msn.com

What Is the Best Belly Fat Burner Over the Counter That Works Without Exercise?

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Losing weight can be challenging, and doing so without exercising is even harder. But taking an over-the-counter fat burner like PhenQ can help you, even if you don’t work out.
Healthline

How Much Sugar Can People with Diabetes Have?

Sugar is often portrayed as a villain or main culprit when the topic of diabetes comes up. While sugar does play an important role in the context of this condition, several misconceptions exist about people with diabetes being able to consume sugar. People with diabetes can eat food and drink...
Medical News Today

Ultra-processed foods linked to heart disease, cancer, and death, studies show

Prior research has shown that poor diet may be associated with 1 in 5 deaths globally. Recently, researchers at Tufts University found that a diet high in ultra-processed foods puts a person at greater risk for developing colorectal cancer. Another team of Italian researchers suggests that people with the lowest-quality...
shefinds

How To Get A Flat Stomach Without Diet Or Exercise, According To An Expert

This post has been updated since its initial 01/01/2017 publish date to include more expert insight related to the topic. When it comes to healthy weight loss and obtaining a flatter stomach, the usual tips are to eat a well-balanced diet, exercise regularly, maintain a steady sleep schedule and prioritize strengthening your core. However, if you feel that you don’t have time to hit the gym and no patience for a diet, what are some things you can do to achieve a flat abdomen without all the hassle? We checked in with health experts for tips, and did research on the topic to find out more.
EatingWell

The 6 Best Proteins to Eat If You Have Diabetes, According to a Dietitian

Carbs seem to get the spotlight when it comes to eating for diabetes. And while it is true that the type and quantity of carbohydrates you eat can profoundly impact your blood sugar management, this isn't the only macronutrient you should be focusing on for a healthy eating pattern. Proper...
verywellhealth.com

Caffeine and Diabetes: What You Should Know

Researchers have long been exploring the relationship between caffeine and diabetes. Some studies have shown that specific amounts of regular caffeine consumption (specifically coffee) may be linked to a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes. But because caffeine impacts blood sugar levels in the body, the same kind of...
healthcareguys.com

Abdominal Obesity: The Dangers of Belly Fat

Obesity has remained a serious health concern in the U.S. Traditionally, medical professionals used body mass index (BMI), which was a calculation of body height and weight, to measure body fatness. However, it has become increasingly necessary to examine the fat distribution profile, which evaluates where the fat accumulates in the body.
News-Medical.net

Weight loss can bring long-term health benefits for individuals with obesity, but not for lean people

Intentionally losing weight can bring long-term health benefits for individuals with obesity, regardless of the method or strategy they use, according to a study of almost 200,000 people. Those who lost more than 4.5kg had less weight gain and a lower risk of type 2 diabetes than those who did not lose weight, but lean individuals did not benefit, with weight loss attempts associated with longer-term weight gain and higher risks of type 2 diabetes. The research is publishing September 27th in the open-access journal PLOS Medicine.
Health Digest

What Happens To Our Muscles As We Age?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends adults over 65 devote at least two days a week to strength training. That's because our muscles lose both size and strength over the years, according to Better Health. The muscle fibers themselves get smaller and we have less of them. It takes longer for us to replace muscle tissue, and it's often replaced with tougher tissue. Our nervous system also changes with age, which means that we lose muscle tone and the muscles themselves can't contract as well. This can put us in a vicious cycle where our muscles get weak, we're too tired to exercise, then we don't want to exercise (via Healthline).
shefinds

3 Inflammatory Ingredients That Practically Guarantee Weight Gain, According To Health Experts

Inflammation isn’t just painful. Over time, if the issue becomes chronic, it can lead to serious diseases like diabetes, arthritis, cancer, and more. Additionally, the higher glucose levels resulting from inflammation may lead to weight gain—which is why steering clear of inflammatory foods is important if you’re trying to shed a few pounds, maintain a slim figure, or just keep your overall fitness in check.
cohaitungchi.com

Gestational Diabetes Diet and Meal Plan

Have you been diagnosed with gestational diabetes? It might feel stressful to have to closely watch what you eat and know that if you don’t, you and baby can be at risk for health problems. But it can also be empowering to know that eating right can help keep you and baby healthy. So go forth and eat smart and savvy and—dare we say it?—maybe even enjoy it a little. Here’s how.
MedicalXpress

Latest type 2 diabetes drug helps patients achieve blood sugar and weight targets faster

The phase 3 SURPASS trials published in 2021 established that tirzepatide lowers blood sugar and supports weight loss better than other drugs for type 2 diabetes (T2D). Now new research evaluating the time taken to reach blood glucose targets indicates that tirzepatide also helps patients achieve their blood sugar control and weight-loss goals faster than existing diabetes drugs.
cohaitungchi.com

How Long Does It Take to Reverse Prediabetes?

If you suddenly find yourself faced with a prediabetes diagnosis, it can be very sudden and very scary. You are reading: How to make prediabetes go away | How Long Does It Take to Reverse Prediabetes?. This common condition affects nearly 90 million Americans, and more people are being diagnosed...
