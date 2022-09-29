Read full article on original website
WKRC
Lot of movement in Local 12 Top 12 high school football ranking after top 3 spots
NOTE: Each Tuesday throughout the high school football regular season, Local 12 and Local12.com will release the "Local 12 Top 12" teams in the Tri-State as selected by the sports staff, and also 12 other teams of note - the top six Ohio teams in Divisions III-VII and top six teams in Kentucky and Indiana combined (records are from the 2022 season).
How many downtown office workers are gone for good?
Three years ago, downtown had a daytime population of more than 64,000. Now, it has more than 2.5 million square feet of unused office space.
Ohio city named among Fortune’s ’25 Best Places to Live for Families’ list
One Ohio city is being hailed as one of the best places to reside in the c
cincinnatistate.edu
Welcome new VP of Administration Steve Morris
Steven (Steve) J. Morris has joined Cincinnati State as Vice President of Administration. Morris will provide strategic leadership for human resources, facilities, public safety, information technology, and other areas of the College including the bookstore and airport operations. He is also a member of President Monica Posey’s Executive Team.
WKRC
Ohio AP high school football polls have 8 area teams ranked including 2 No. 1s, 3 No. 2s
CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - The top teams in the Ohio Associated Press high school football polls released on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:. DIVISION I. 1. Moeller (17) 7-0 198. 2. Lakota West (2) 7-0 172. 3. Lakewood St. Edward 6-1 164. 4....
Thomas More University unveils first named college, St. Elizabeth College of Natural and Health Sciences
Thomas More University officially unveiled its first named college, the St. Elizabeth College of Natural and Health Sciences on Friday. The naming of the college is not transactional in nature, rather intended to recognize the long-standing partnership between the two diocesan institutions. “In naming the St. Elizabeth College of Natural...
linknky.com
Fischer Homes announces new CEO
Fischer Homes, the nation’s 30th largest home builder, announced Monday that Tim McMahon has been promoted from president and chief operating officer to CEO. Bob Hawksley, a 28-year veteran of Fischer Homes and the current chief executive officer, has been named CEO Emeritus. Fischer Homes Chairman Greg Fischer, whose...
WKRC
Educator of the Week is an 'inspiring' hands-on science teacher in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) – Our Local 12 Educator of the Week is Jennifer White, a sixth-grade science teacher at Ballyshannon Middle School. White was nominated by one of her fellow teachers for being the ‘most inspiring teacher’ she’s ever met. In her classroom, hands-on learning...
viatravelers.com
31 Fun & Best Things to Do in Cincinnati, Ohio
Cincinnati: the city of many nicknames. Whether you refer to this great Ohio city as Cincy, The ‘Nati, The Queen City, The Queen of the West, or The City of Seven Hills, one thing is for sure – there’s never a dull moment here!. This is a...
WKRC
Cincinnati Museum Center celebrates 1940s Day
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Museum Center celebrated the 1940s. Sunday was 1940s Day at Union Terminal. People got to check out classic cars, jazz and big band music, and costume contests. Many workers dressed up in 1940's outfits, too. Guests enjoyed popular meals from the 40s and listen to...
WKRC
Plan your BLINK experience with the newly-released map
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - We're less than two weeks away from the return of BLINK. Organizers have just released the installation map. There will be 101 installations over 30 city blocks from McMicken Avenue in Cincinnati to 7th Street in Covington. They'll be around Findlay Market, OTR, downtown, The Banks and across the Ohio River.
WKRC
Man exposes himself to 3 kids in Over-the-Rhine
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police hope to identify the man who allegedly exposed himself to three children at an Over-the-Rhine gas station. The three children were in their mother's van parked at a gas pump at the Shell station on East Liberty. When she went up to the window...
This Is Ohio's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
WLWT 5
Navigating BLINK Cincinnati: Use this map to find all the must-see installations here
CINCINNATI — Want to know where to go during the BLINK light festival? Look no further. Organizers of the glowing lights adventure released the official installation map for 2022. There will be 101 installations that span over 30 city blocks from Cincinnati into Covington. “After months of organizing, seeing...
lovelandbeacon.com
CNE students: Doing the dirty work
The students were members of CNE’s soil judging team that competed in the District 9 competition at Miami University’s Ecology Research Center, just north of the college’s Oxford campus. District 9 includes Clermont, Adams, Brown, Butler, Clinton, Fayette, Greene, Hamilton, Highland and Warren counties. While the CNE team did not advance to further competition, the experience was invaluable.
WKRC
From Hollywood to Hamilton: Owners bringing Cincinnati-themed bar home
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - The owners of a popular Cincinnati-themed bar in Hollywood, California will soon open a second location in Hamilton. Bengals fans who went to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl likely know about The 513. The bar and restaurant is a popular place for Cincinnati natives to visit while they're in LA and soon they will be able to visit one closer to home.
Ohio & Kentucky Gettin’ Lit-Huge Light Festival Taking Up 30 City Blocks & It’s Totally FREE
One Ohio city is bringing the arts and light displays spanning over 30 city blocks and it is totally free to everyone who wants to enjoy the fun. Blink is the Nation's Largest light, art, and projection show and it is back for a third year in Cincinnati. BLINK® will...
WKRC
UC defense tied American Athletic Conference record in win over Tulsa
CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati football team wasn't even the American Athletic Conference leader in quarterback sacks before Saturday. With one big night against Tulsa, the Bearcats begin this week at the top of the national chart. Cincinnati tied a conference record with 11 sacks against the Golden...
What Is the No. 1 Best-Selling Halloween Candy in Cincinnati?
For trick or treating in the Queen City, only chocolate will suffice. The Kroger Co. reveals which beloved candy is flying off the shelves. The post What Is the No. 1 Best-Selling Halloween Candy in Cincinnati? appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
This Is Ohio's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
