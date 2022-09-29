ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Lot of movement in Local 12 Top 12 high school football ranking after top 3 spots

NOTE: Each Tuesday throughout the high school football regular season, Local 12 and Local12.com will release the "Local 12 Top 12" teams in the Tri-State as selected by the sports staff, and also 12 other teams of note - the top six Ohio teams in Divisions III-VII and top six teams in Kentucky and Indiana combined (records are from the 2022 season).
OHIO STATE
cincinnatistate.edu

Welcome new VP of Administration Steve Morris

Steven (Steve) J. Morris has joined Cincinnati State as Vice President of Administration. Morris will provide strategic leadership for human resources, facilities, public safety, information technology, and other areas of the College including the bookstore and airport operations. He is also a member of President Monica Posey’s Executive Team.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Thomas More University unveils first named college, St. Elizabeth College of Natural and Health Sciences

Thomas More University officially unveiled its first named college, the St. Elizabeth College of Natural and Health Sciences on Friday. The naming of the college is not transactional in nature, rather intended to recognize the long-standing partnership between the two diocesan institutions. “In naming the St. Elizabeth College of Natural...
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
linknky.com

Fischer Homes announces new CEO

Fischer Homes, the nation’s 30th largest home builder, announced Monday that Tim McMahon has been promoted from president and chief operating officer to CEO. Bob Hawksley, a 28-year veteran of Fischer Homes and the current chief executive officer, has been named CEO Emeritus. Fischer Homes Chairman Greg Fischer, whose...
CINCINNATI, OH
#Linus High School#Private Schools#Latin School#Highschool#Linus K12#Linus Private School#Wkrc#Hills School#Niche Com#St Xavier High School#Ursuline Academy#Christian Academy Saint
viatravelers.com

31 Fun & Best Things to Do in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati: the city of many nicknames. Whether you refer to this great Ohio city as Cincy, The ‘Nati, The Queen City, The Queen of the West, or The City of Seven Hills, one thing is for sure – there’s never a dull moment here!. This is a...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Museum Center celebrates 1940s Day

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Museum Center celebrated the 1940s. Sunday was 1940s Day at Union Terminal. People got to check out classic cars, jazz and big band music, and costume contests. Many workers dressed up in 1940's outfits, too. Guests enjoyed popular meals from the 40s and listen to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Plan your BLINK experience with the newly-released map

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - We're less than two weeks away from the return of BLINK. Organizers have just released the installation map. There will be 101 installations over 30 city blocks from McMicken Avenue in Cincinnati to 7th Street in Covington. They'll be around Findlay Market, OTR, downtown, The Banks and across the Ohio River.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man exposes himself to 3 kids in Over-the-Rhine

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police hope to identify the man who allegedly exposed himself to three children at an Over-the-Rhine gas station. The three children were in their mother's van parked at a gas pump at the Shell station on East Liberty. When she went up to the window...
CINCINNATI, OH
lovelandbeacon.com

CNE students: Doing the dirty work

The students were members of CNE’s soil judging team that competed in the District 9 competition at Miami University’s Ecology Research Center, just north of the college’s Oxford campus. District 9 includes Clermont, Adams, Brown, Butler, Clinton, Fayette, Greene, Hamilton, Highland and Warren counties. While the CNE team did not advance to further competition, the experience was invaluable.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WKRC

From Hollywood to Hamilton: Owners bringing Cincinnati-themed bar home

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - The owners of a popular Cincinnati-themed bar in Hollywood, California will soon open a second location in Hamilton. Bengals fans who went to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl likely know about The 513. The bar and restaurant is a popular place for Cincinnati natives to visit while they're in LA and soon they will be able to visit one closer to home.
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

UC defense tied American Athletic Conference record in win over Tulsa

CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati football team wasn't even the American Athletic Conference leader in quarterback sacks before Saturday. With one big night against Tulsa, the Bearcats begin this week at the top of the national chart. Cincinnati tied a conference record with 11 sacks against the Golden...
CINCINNATI, OH

