Read full article on original website
Related
abc57.com
South Bend to resume water shutoffs for delinquent accounts in December
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend will resume water shutoffs for delinquent accounts in December after pausing shutoffs and late fees in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Payment programs are currently available through South Bend Municipal Utilities. Programs to help pay off past dues are...
abc57.com
South Bend Fire Department responding to house fire on Elmer Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Fire Department is responding to a house fire on Elmer Street. Fire officials responded to the fire between Bergan and Hamilton around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. The area is currently closed as crews work to put out the fire.
Times-Union Newspaper
City Looks To Expand Residential TIF Districts
The city of Warsaw is seeking to expand its two existing residential Tax Increment Financing (TIF) districts in a way that would allow each one to encompass a new residential development that is expected to result in a combined 180 new homes. The city created a northern residential TIF district...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Masonite permanently layoffs workers in Indiana
WALKERTON, Ind. -- Florida-based Masonite International Corp. is reducing its staff in St. Joseph County, Indiana. The company, which manufactures doors for residential and commercial applications, said in a notice to the state it will lay off more than 30% of the workforce at its facility in the town of Walkerton.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc57.com
LaGrange County Health Department to change hours of operation
LAGRANGE, Ind. -- The LaGrange County Health Department will be changing its hours of operation. The department will now be open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. between Monday and Thursday, and will remain closed on Friday. Officials say that the change is being made in order to better serve...
Police identify body found in Lake Michigan in Southwest Michigan
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN -- A body found in Lake Michigan near the Indiana border has been identified as a 48-year-old Jolliet, Illinois man, police said. The body was found around noon Monday, Sept. 26, in the 4000 block of Lakeshore Drive in Berrien County’s Village of Michiana. The person has...
abc57.com
East Bank Trail and Leeper Avenue Bridge to undergo repairs
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The East Bank Trail and the Leeper Avenue Bridge will both be undergoing repairs starting on Monday. As a result, the intersection of North Shore Drive to Napoleon Street will stay closed until repairs are completed. Construction includes the replacement of a steel column as well...
laportecounty.life
Four Winds Casinos Announces October Promotions
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce exciting promotions during the month of October featuring a chance to win one of three 2022 Honda SUVs including a Passport, Pilot and CR-V on Saturday, October 15! Guests also have a chance to win Instant Credit and up to $100,000 in Cash on Friday, October 21!
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
Teen who fired shots after exiting South Bend school bus ordered to juvenile facility
Police identify victims in Toll Road crash that killed 3, hurt 2 others. Indiana State Police have identified three people who were killed and two others who were hurt in a crash on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening in western St. Joseph County. 2nd Chance Pets: Essence & Eden.
abc57.com
Elkhart, Warsaw receive funding to support educators
The Elkhart Community School Corporation, Warsaw Community Schools, and Indiana University South Bend received funding from the Indiana Department of Education to support educators in their schools. The Attract, Prepare, Retain Grant supports local initiatives that help attract and retain teachers. Schools and teachers in 29 Indiana counties were awarded...
abc57.com
Syracuse Public Library to host Fix-It Clinic for lamp repair
SYRACUSE, Ind. -- The Syracuse Public Library will host a Fix-It Clinic on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., hosted by guest instructor Steve Woolley. The clinic is designed to teach participants how to repair floor and table lamps on their own in the future without the help of an instructor. Syracuse...
abc57.com
Car versus motorcycle crash sends two to the hospital
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- St. Joseph County FACT is investigating a crash between a car and a motorcycle that happened around 3 p.m. Sunday, October 2nd. The crash was on Ireland Road near Kroger. The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were taken to the hospital. Police say the driver's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc57.com
"Empty the Shelters" event aims to encourage adoption from local pet shelters
The nation's largest funded pet adoption event is back. October 1-8, 2022 BISSELL Pet Foundation is partnering with more than 280 shelters across the country to reduce adoption fees. The reduced fees typically range from $0-$50. There are three shelters participating in Michiana. Those shelters are:. Al-Van Humane Society in...
abc57.com
Man accused of driving while intoxicated, driving without ever owning valid Indiana license
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly driving while intoxicated and driving without having ever owned a valid Indiana license, according to the probable cause affidavit. Alexs Duenas was arrested on the charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Fire Department to host open house
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Mishawaka fire local 360 is set to host an open house on October 11 at Station four from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Included in the open house will be station tours, fire engine tours, inflatables and a Kona Ice truck. Free games, giveaways, hot dogs and...
hometownnewsnow.com
Cause of House Fire Ruled Electrical
(La Porte County, IN) - The cause of a fire that destroyed a house outside La Porte remains under investigation. Scipio Township Fire Chief Eric Fenstermaker said the fire started in the attached garage and was electrical in nature. However, investigators have not yet determined exactly where the fire started...
Times-Union Newspaper
Polywood Donates Table To DCS
Ryan Zimmerman recently facilitated the donation of a table (pictured) from Polywood to Indiana Department of Child Services, Kosciusko County, in Warsaw. Porter Estates, DCS’s current landlord, allowed DCS to secure the table to the sidewalk area. People donate to the DCS facility for the children, but not normally to the organization for the staff, according to Felicia Daeger, DCS clerical. “It really lifted their spirits to receive such a thoughtful gift. We have already had many lunches out there, along with a few meetings as well,” she said. Pictured (L to R) are Chayse Thompson, DCS supervisor; Daeger; Sara Cole, DCS local office director; and Michael Kittrell, DCS supervisor.
WNDU
Elkhart celebrates Hispanic Heritage Festival
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The inaugural Hispanic Heritage Festival in downtown Elkhart took place this weekend and celebrated Elkhart’s sister city, Apan, Mexico. Mexican food vendors and food trucks served people at the event, which served to showcase the city’s Latino community. “This is special for Elkhart because...
abc57.com
Goshen Police looking for man in reference to theft of purse
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in reference to the theft of a purse. If you have any information on the man in these photos, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at police@goshencity.com or send...
abc57.com
Two people injured in crash on Daily Road, Pine Lake Street
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Two people were injured in a crash on Daily Road and Pine Lake Street on Monday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 2:31 p.m., deputies were called to the area for a two-vehicle crash. The investigation found that a vehicle was traveling east on...
Comments / 0