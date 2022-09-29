ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

abc57.com

South Bend to resume water shutoffs for delinquent accounts in December

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend will resume water shutoffs for delinquent accounts in December after pausing shutoffs and late fees in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Payment programs are currently available through South Bend Municipal Utilities. Programs to help pay off past dues are...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

City Looks To Expand Residential TIF Districts

The city of Warsaw is seeking to expand its two existing residential Tax Increment Financing (TIF) districts in a way that would allow each one to encompass a new residential development that is expected to result in a combined 180 new homes. The city created a northern residential TIF district...
WARSAW, IN
woodworkingnetwork.com

Masonite permanently layoffs workers in Indiana

WALKERTON, Ind. -- Florida-based Masonite International Corp. is reducing its staff in St. Joseph County, Indiana. The company, which manufactures doors for residential and commercial applications, said in a notice to the state it will lay off more than 30% of the workforce at its facility in the town of Walkerton.
WALKERTON, IN
Local
Indiana Government
South Bend, IN
Government
City
South Bend, IN
abc57.com

East Bank Trail and Leeper Avenue Bridge to undergo repairs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The East Bank Trail and the Leeper Avenue Bridge will both be undergoing repairs starting on Monday. As a result, the intersection of North Shore Drive to Napoleon Street will stay closed until repairs are completed. Construction includes the replacement of a steel column as well...
SOUTH BEND, IN
laportecounty.life

Four Winds Casinos Announces October Promotions

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce exciting promotions during the month of October featuring a chance to win one of three 2022 Honda SUVs including a Passport, Pilot and CR-V on Saturday, October 15! Guests also have a chance to win Instant Credit and up to $100,000 in Cash on Friday, October 21!
DOWAGIAC, MI
#Landlord
abc57.com

Elkhart, Warsaw receive funding to support educators

The Elkhart Community School Corporation, Warsaw Community Schools, and Indiana University South Bend received funding from the Indiana Department of Education to support educators in their schools. The Attract, Prepare, Retain Grant supports local initiatives that help attract and retain teachers. Schools and teachers in 29 Indiana counties were awarded...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Syracuse Public Library to host Fix-It Clinic for lamp repair

SYRACUSE, Ind. -- The Syracuse Public Library will host a Fix-It Clinic on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., hosted by guest instructor Steve Woolley. The clinic is designed to teach participants how to repair floor and table lamps on their own in the future without the help of an instructor. Syracuse...
SYRACUSE, IN
abc57.com

Car versus motorcycle crash sends two to the hospital

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- St. Joseph County FACT is investigating a crash between a car and a motorcycle that happened around 3 p.m. Sunday, October 2nd. The crash was on Ireland Road near Kroger. The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were taken to the hospital. Police say the driver's...
SOUTH BEND, IN
News Break
Politics
abc57.com

"Empty the Shelters" event aims to encourage adoption from local pet shelters

The nation's largest funded pet adoption event is back. October 1-8, 2022 BISSELL Pet Foundation is partnering with more than 280 shelters across the country to reduce adoption fees. The reduced fees typically range from $0-$50. There are three shelters participating in Michiana. Those shelters are:. Al-Van Humane Society in...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka Fire Department to host open house

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Mishawaka fire local 360 is set to host an open house on October 11 at Station four from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Included in the open house will be station tours, fire engine tours, inflatables and a Kona Ice truck. Free games, giveaways, hot dogs and...
MISHAWAKA, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Cause of House Fire Ruled Electrical

(La Porte County, IN) - The cause of a fire that destroyed a house outside La Porte remains under investigation. Scipio Township Fire Chief Eric Fenstermaker said the fire started in the attached garage and was electrical in nature. However, investigators have not yet determined exactly where the fire started...
LA PORTE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Polywood Donates Table To DCS

Ryan Zimmerman recently facilitated the donation of a table (pictured) from Polywood to Indiana Department of Child Services, Kosciusko County, in Warsaw. Porter Estates, DCS’s current landlord, allowed DCS to secure the table to the sidewalk area. People donate to the DCS facility for the children, but not normally to the organization for the staff, according to Felicia Daeger, DCS clerical. “It really lifted their spirits to receive such a thoughtful gift. We have already had many lunches out there, along with a few meetings as well,” she said. Pictured (L to R) are Chayse Thompson, DCS supervisor; Daeger; Sara Cole, DCS local office director; and Michael Kittrell, DCS supervisor.
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Elkhart celebrates Hispanic Heritage Festival

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The inaugural Hispanic Heritage Festival in downtown Elkhart took place this weekend and celebrated Elkhart’s sister city, Apan, Mexico. Mexican food vendors and food trucks served people at the event, which served to showcase the city’s Latino community. “This is special for Elkhart because...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Goshen Police looking for man in reference to theft of purse

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in reference to the theft of a purse. If you have any information on the man in these photos, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at police@goshencity.com or send...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Two people injured in crash on Daily Road, Pine Lake Street

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Two people were injured in a crash on Daily Road and Pine Lake Street on Monday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 2:31 p.m., deputies were called to the area for a two-vehicle crash. The investigation found that a vehicle was traveling east on...
CASS COUNTY, MI

