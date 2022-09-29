CAA has hired Lee Schroder in its Motion Picture Marketing department. Based in the agency’s Los Angeles office, Schroder will help advise clients on all aspects of a film’s marketing and distribution strategy for theatrical and streaming releases. Led by Megan Crawford, CAA’s Motion Picture Marketing department also works closely with the agency’s Media Finance group, providing analysis and insight to clients whose films are financed independently, guiding them on marketing strategies, from festivals and distribution options, to awards season campaigns. In addition, the department curates a tastemaker screening series, which has become a vital stop on the awards circuit. Schroder comes...

