Illinois a top state for fishing, site says. Here's why, and where you should cast a line

Nurse with history of working while impaired keeps her license
An Iowa nurse who was faced a series of criminal and licensing-board charges related to alcohol will be allowed the keep her nursing license. (Photo courtesy of the Iowa Board of Nursing) An Iowa nurse who has faced a series of criminal and licensing-board charges related to alcohol will be...
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:. (eight, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty, forty-three) (six, seven, nine, twenty-eight, thirty-nine; Star Ball: two; ASB: three) Estimated jackpot: $24,880,000. Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 380,000,000. NORTH5. 07-11-15-19-24 (seven, eleven, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-four) Estimated jackpot: $37,000. Pick 3. 2-1-0 (two, one, zero) Powerball. 02-16-22-55-63,...
Mandela Barnes stops in Racine and Mount Pleasant Monday afternoon, in photos
The Democrats' candidate for U.S. Senate spoke with strikers and rallied supporters at a Downtown Racine brewery as Democrats focus their campaign message around abortion. Originally published on journaltimes.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MnDOT says rest area closed today along I-94 near Moorhead
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--If you are heading west along I-94, a heads up for travelers today. The Moorhead Travel Information Center Rest Area on eastbound Interstate 94 will be closed temporarily on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Crews will be patching the parking lot, so the entrance to the rest area will be closed until the work is completed.
As Republicans focus on crime, Mandela Barnes in Racine shows support for strikers and abortion access
RACINE — What are Democrats focusing on? Abortion. Particularly, making the public aware of what they see as Republican candidates’ anti-abortion stances. On Monday, both Planned Parenthood and Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes launched advertisements focused on Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson’s pro-life position on abortion; Johnson supported the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and also co-sponsored a bill in 2011 that includes no exceptions to abortion bans.
Waukesha County judge bans guidance from Elections Commission boss, staff
(The Center Square) – The full Wisconsin Elections Commission is going to have to agree before making any changes to the state’s election rules going forward. A judge in Waukesha County last month ruled that the Elections Commission administrator, Meagan Wolfe, and her staff cannot issue guidance on their own.
Erik Mortensen spent more than any other Republican House candidate or officeholder in Minnesota
Minnesota Republican House candidates and officeholders have spent $1.6 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state representatives and candidates, Erik Mortensen has spent more than any other Republican. Mortensen is the representative for Minnesota House District 55A and is running to represent Minnesota House of Representatives District 54A in...
Central Minnesota man sentenced in arson case that destroyed bar
(St. Cloud, MN)--The owner of a central Minnesota bar has been sentenced in an arson case. Authorities say 43-year-old Andrew Welsh, the former owner of the Press Bar and Parlor in St. Cloud, has been sentenced for intentionally setting fire to his business as part of a scheme to obtain insurance money.
Robin Vos spent more than any other Republican Assembly candidate or officeholder in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Republican Assembly candidates and officeholders have spent $2.1 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state representatives and candidates, Robin Vos has spent more than any other Republican. Vos is the representative for Wisconsin Assembly District 63 and is running for re-election in 2022. Vos raised $254,447 and spent...
South Dakota gubernatorial candidates spar over Medicaid expansion
(The Center Square) - South Dakota's three gubernatorial candidates argued over the taxpayer cost of Medicaid expansion and the elimination of sales tax on groceries in their only scheduled debate before the November election. Incumbent Republican Gov. Kristi Noem continuously linked Democrat Jamie Smith to President Joe Biden, while Smith...
