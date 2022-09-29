Illinois a top state for fishing, site says. Here's why, and where you should cast a line

(Detroit Lakes, MN)--If you are heading west along I-94, a heads up for travelers today. The Moorhead Travel Information Center Rest Area on eastbound Interstate 94 will be closed temporarily on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Crews will be patching the parking lot, so the entrance to the rest area will be closed until the work is completed.

MOORHEAD, MN ・ 5 HOURS AGO