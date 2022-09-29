ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois a top state for fishing, site says. Here's why, and where you should cast a line

By MEREDITH HOWARD Belleville News-Democrat
voiceofalexandria.com
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Nurse with history of working while impaired keeps her license

An Iowa nurse who was faced a series of criminal and licensing-board charges related to alcohol will be allowed the keep her nursing license. (Photo courtesy of the Iowa Board of Nursing) An Iowa nurse who has faced a series of criminal and licensing-board charges related to alcohol will be...
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

MN Lottery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:. (eight, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty, forty-three) (six, seven, nine, twenty-eight, thirty-nine; Star Ball: two; ASB: three) Estimated jackpot: $24,880,000. Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 380,000,000. NORTH5. 07-11-15-19-24 (seven, eleven, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-four) Estimated jackpot: $37,000. Pick 3. 2-1-0 (two, one, zero) Powerball. 02-16-22-55-63,...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

MnDOT says rest area closed today along I-94 near Moorhead

(Detroit Lakes, MN)--If you are heading west along I-94, a heads up for travelers today. The Moorhead Travel Information Center Rest Area on eastbound Interstate 94 will be closed temporarily on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Crews will be patching the parking lot, so the entrance to the rest area will be closed until the work is completed.
MOORHEAD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Alaska State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
City
Belleville, IL
State
Illinois State
State
Maine State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
voiceofalexandria.com

As Republicans focus on crime, Mandela Barnes in Racine shows support for strikers and abortion access

RACINE — What are Democrats focusing on? Abortion. Particularly, making the public aware of what they see as Republican candidates’ anti-abortion stances. On Monday, both Planned Parenthood and Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes launched advertisements focused on Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson’s pro-life position on abortion; Johnson supported the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and also co-sponsored a bill in 2011 that includes no exceptions to abortion bans.
RACINE, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Erik Mortensen spent more than any other Republican House candidate or officeholder in Minnesota

Minnesota Republican House candidates and officeholders have spent $1.6 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state representatives and candidates, Erik Mortensen has spent more than any other Republican. Mortensen is the representative for Minnesota House District 55A and is running to represent Minnesota House of Representatives District 54A in...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Central Minnesota man sentenced in arson case that destroyed bar

(St. Cloud, MN)--The owner of a central Minnesota bar has been sentenced in an arson case. Authorities say 43-year-old Andrew Welsh, the former owner of the Press Bar and Parlor in St. Cloud, has been sentenced for intentionally setting fire to his business as part of a scheme to obtain insurance money.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#Linus Fishing#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Bass Fishing#Lake Michigan#Fishing Reel#Dicks Sporting Goods#Marinas Com#Noaa#Rei#Target#Usgs#Fishing Museum
voiceofalexandria.com

South Dakota gubernatorial candidates spar over Medicaid expansion

(The Center Square) - South Dakota's three gubernatorial candidates argued over the taxpayer cost of Medicaid expansion and the elimination of sales tax on groceries in their only scheduled debate before the November election. Incumbent Republican Gov. Kristi Noem continuously linked Democrat Jamie Smith to President Joe Biden, while Smith...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy