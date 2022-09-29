Gusty winds will last through Tuesday, although they won’t be quite as strong as they were Sunday. Nonetheless expect NE wind gusts to reach 25-30 MPH Monday and close to 25 MPH Tuesday. Clouds will prevail through Wednesday as Low pressure just wanders around off the Delaware coast. A few showers will move through Tuesday and then threaten again on Wednesday before High pressure can finally build into the region to give us a nice little warm up with plenty of sunshine for the second half of the work week.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO