Massachusetts State

McKee celebrates grand opening of Woonsocket Education Center

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee was in Woonsocket Tuesday to celebrate the grand opening of the city’s new education center. “Investing in Rhode Islanders earns dividends for small businesses, large businesses and spurs economic development,” the governor said. The Woonsocket Education Center will be offering...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Massachusetts offers 20% pay increase for plow drivers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With winter right around the corner, plow drivers are in demand across Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is increasing the hourly rates for plow drivers this year. Base vehicle drivers are seeing a 20% increase to hourly wages. There is also an increase ranging from 10-20% for attachments and accessories.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
‘It should be more’ Rhode Islanders react to child tax credit payments

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Child tax credit payments are expected to start going out to over 115,00 eligible Rhode Island families the first week of October. “We know for working Rhode Islanders who are feeling the pinch with rising prices, every dollar matters,” said House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi on Monday.
INCOME TAX
Child tax credit payments to go out to Rhode Island families

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Child tax credit payments are set to start going out to eligible Rhode Island families on Monday. In August, Gov. Dan McKee announced the tax rebates, which offers $250 per child, for families with up to three kids. The governor said surplus dollars from last...
INCOME TAX
Department of Health issues warning about cheese recall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health announced Monday that Old Europe Cheese Inc. is recalling certain cheeses that may be contaminated. The company is recalling its Brie and Camembert cheeses because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Any such product with best-by-dates through Dec....
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jagged#Secondary Education#Linus K12#Linus Elementary#Linus Covid#General Health#Mcas
Rhode Island GOP leader Dan Harrop dies at 68

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Republican Party announced Saturday that Republican activist Dan Harrop has died at the age of 68. The party shared a statement about Harrop on social media, saying: “We are saddened to learn of the unexpected passing of Dr. Dan Harrop. Dan was a generous, faithful devoted man and will be sorely missed. R.I.P. a good and faithful servant.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
All Block Island Ferry services canceled Monday

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — The Block Island Ferry canceled all services for Monday. In an announcement posted to their website, the ferry company explained that the cancellations were due to adverse sea conditions. Anyone with a traditional ticket to travel Saturday, Sunday, or Monday does not have to...
TRAVEL
Block Island continues work on permitting process on large events

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE)– The New Shoreham Town Council Monday said a permit process for large-scale gatherings on the island can expected at the beginning of 2023. After violence and misconduct on the island this summer, the council hopes this will provide more oversight to avoid overcrowding. “If the...
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
Freetown Fire Department warns of text message scam

FREETOWN, Mass. (WLNE) –The Freetown Fire Department warned the public of a text message scam going around Sunday. The department shared a Facebook post saying that any text message trying to sell t-shirts is not coming from them. Scammers have been sending said messages in recent days. Anyone who...
FREETOWN, MA
Blustery and cool for a couple more days

Gusty winds will last through Tuesday, although they won’t be quite as strong as they were Sunday. Nonetheless expect NE wind gusts to reach 25-30 MPH Monday and close to 25 MPH Tuesday. Clouds will prevail through Wednesday as Low pressure just wanders around off the Delaware coast. A few showers will move through Tuesday and then threaten again on Wednesday before High pressure can finally build into the region to give us a nice little warm up with plenty of sunshine for the second half of the work week.
DELAWARE STATE

