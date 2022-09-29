Vermont Business Magazine The ACLU of Vermont is expressing its support for the family of a Richmond student targeted with transphobic harassment from within and outside of Randolph Union High School. After an inaccurate and misleading local media report about the student was picked up by multiple outlets, including Fox News and the British tabloid Daily Mail, the Orange Southwest Supervisory District’s website was hacked and flooded with transphobic messages, forcing the district to shut down its website and social media accounts.

RANDOLPH, VT ・ 3 HOURS AGO