Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Normal man arrested for Bloomington shooting incident
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested a man during a shooting incident on Saturday. According to a Bloomington police press release, 21-year-old Terry J. A. Powell of Normal was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID and illegal possession of ammunition.
Central Illinois Proud
‘Nobody wants to pull the trigger’: Peoria Police Chief responds to officer-related shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting near Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Peoria Monday night. Just after 10 p.m. Monday Night, Peoria police responded to a shot spotter alert near Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Peoria. Police closed part of MacArthur Highway and McBean Street due to this incident. The Peoria Police Department, Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, AMT, and Peoria Fire were all on the scene. It has now been confirmed that it was a police officer-involved shooting, and that one person is dead.
Central Illinois Proud
Driver arrested for crash outside Pub II
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — 20-year-old Aidan McCain has been arrested in connection with the crash outside of Pub II in Normal last month that hospitalized two victims. Just after midnight on Sept. 15, police officers reported to 102 N. Linden Street after a crash had been reported. When they arrived, they confirmed that two pedestrians had been struck by a vehicle outside of the bar Pub II.
Central Illinois Proud
Saturday night Peoria shooting sends woman to hospital
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was sent to a local hospital with apparent gunshot wounds in Peoria Saturday evening. Just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to back-to-back shot spotter alerts of 15 rounds each near the 500 block of W. Columbia Terrace. As they were on the way, officers were notified of an adult female victim in the 1300 block of N. Flora Avenue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Illinois Proud
Juvenile stabbed during fight in Peoria Friday night
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are looking for more information after a juvenile was stabbed during a fight Friday evening. Just after 7:30 p.m. Friday, police were called to a local hospital after a juvenile was brought there with a stab wound. Officers were informed the juvenile was...
Central Illinois Proud
Two people killed in Illinois crash
LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were killed in a Lee County car crash Saturday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of La Moille Road and Maytown Road at 3:03 p.m. for a crash involving two vehicles, according to the department. Deputies learned that a 2009 Ford driven by 27-year-old Dane Moorman of Arlington was northbound on La Moille Road while 72-year-old Bonnie Acker of Dixon was eastbound on Maytown in her 2017 Buick.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Coroner Jamie Harwood tells us to be very aware of what is inside your child’s Halloween Basket
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Coroner Jamie Harwood sat down with the WMBD This Morning team, and enlightened us on the serious nature of the fentanyl crisis that is spreading throughout the country. Jamie Harwood says that the rainbow fentanyl hasn’t made it’s way to Peoria County yet but that doesn’t mean that it couldn’t be here soon.
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin resident celebrates 100 years
PEKIN Ill. (WMBD) — You’re never too old to have a celebration. Dorthea Jane Shoch was born on October 3, 1922, and she celebrated her 100th year surrounded by family and friends Monday afternoon. Shoch currently resides at the Cedar Hurst senior living home where she exercises three...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central Illinois Proud
Cycle for Awareness | Good Day Central Illinois Interview
It is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. To celebrate, we had Cheryll Boswell join us to tell us a bit more about a local event to help spread awareness about breast cancer. Breast Cancer Awareness Month first began in 1985 to help educate people about breast cancer. Today, 1 in 8 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer.
Central Illinois Proud
17th congressional candidates debate in Peoria, Monday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The race for the next 17th congressional seat is heating up with election day near. Republican candidate Esther Joy King and democratic candidate Eric Sorensen went head-to-head at Bradley University in Peoria Monday night. Both candidates were given two minutes to give an opening statement before...
Central Illinois Proud
Spoon River Valley Scenic Drive Fall Festival returns with unique treasures
FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Spoon River Valley Scenic Drive Fall Festival has taken place in Central Illinois since 1968. The festival allows vendors to set up shop in multiple towns throughout Fulton County. At Reed Park in Farmington, all vendors had homemade items. Coordinator Sarah Perardi said it...
Central Illinois Proud
Walk for a Cause: Peoria’s walk to end Alzheimer’s
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds gathered at the Peoria Riverfront Saturday morning to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer’s research. Participants had the option to walk a 1.8-mile track or a shorter 1.3-mile track in honor of those fighting Alzheimer’s disease. Those who came out were given...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central Illinois Proud
John Zaiser and son Hawkins Zaiser tell the success story behind the Zaiser Pumpkin Farm
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — If you ever are traveling through downtown Washington, Illinois towards Eureka, you might want to hang a quick left down Dieble Road. That’s where you will see a perfect fall destination spot for all ages, The Zaiser Pumpkin Farm. Local native of Washington, John...
Central Illinois Proud
Applications close Friday for Peoria Utility Assistance Program
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria residents have until Friday, Oct. 7 to apply for the city’s Utility Assistance Program, which has allocated $300,000 citywide to help Peorians pay their energy bills. The program is dedicated to help provide financial relief to low-income renters and homeowners impacted by energy...
Central Illinois Proud
26th annual Bark in the Park returns to Peoria Heights
PEORIA HEIGHTS (WMBD) — Animal lovers came together at Tower Park in Peoria Heights to celebrate the 26th annual Bark in the Park. Peorias Humane Society hosted the annual event to raise money and awareness for emergency animal services and animal protection. Hundreds brought their dogs out to enjoy...
Central Illinois Proud
World War II Prisoner of War laid to rest in Gridley
GRIDLEY, Ill. (WMBD) — A McLean County family received closure after almost a century. From Pontiac to Gridley American flags lined the road Saturday to honor US Army Air Corps’ Private First Class John Lewis Ferguson. Ferguson was born in Gridley March 2, 1922 and died in the...
Central Illinois Proud
White Bison, Tatanka, dies at Wildlife Prairie Park
HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — Wildlife Prairie Park announced that its rare white bison Tatanka has died. According to a Wildlife Prairie Park press release, Park staff first noticed something was wrong when Tatanka did not come for its regular feeding on Sept. 24 and reported sluggish behavior. After...
Central Illinois Proud
HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS: Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Normal has put together a list of events between now and Halloween so that all residents can enjoy a good and spooky month. Movie lovers can catch all their Halloween and horror favorites at the Normal Theater’s spooky movie showings throughout October, including “Hocus Pocus,” “Beetlejuice,” “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” and more. Check out their website to tickets and showtimes.
Central Illinois Proud
Gregg Florist prepares for the last day of business
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — After 44 years of business, Gregg Florists’ doors will finally be closed on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The floral shop off War Memorial Drive was sold earlier this year to new owners who plan on starting a new business. Gregg Florists will hold a sale on their last day with everything being at least 60% off.
Central Illinois Proud
Loving Living Local: Five Points Washington
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch Monday’s Loving Living Local segment to learn how Five Points Washington has in store for the month of October, including a tribute concert celebrating Neil Diamond’s music as well as some comedy with Paula Poundstone.
Comments / 0