Badger Herald

Wisconsin shifts suicide prevention strategy for veterans, potential to expand

The Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin is promising to step up its suicide prevention care for veterans across the state after receiving a 3-year grant from the U.S Department of Veteran Affairs. The $1.5 million dollar grant given to the state will be dispersed in yearly stipends, with a focus on expanding strategies to lower suicide rates among veterans before they are in critical condition.
Badger Herald

UW researchers earn NSF grant to create inclusive health communication strategies

University of Wisconsin researchers recently won a National Science Foundation grant to create effective and inclusive community engagement strategies for Wisconsin’s Black communities, according to the Life Sciences Communication website. Communication arts professor Lillie Williamson is on the team who won the grant. Williamson said people often talk about...
Badger Herald

Madison’s “6th Happiest City” title not felt equally throughout city

Madison was named the 6th happiest city to live in the United States in WalletHub’s review of the Happiest Cities in America. The ranking takes metrics into account from three major categories — emotional and physical wellbeing, income and employment and community and environment. Emotional and physical wellbeing...
Badger Herald

Madtown Crier: Week of Oct. 3

Grab dinner from Slow Food UW Family Dinner Night starting 6:30 p.m. at The Crossing. Listen to some fun tunes and explore the exhibit at Press Play: Recorded Sound from Groove to Stream at Memorial Library Monday through Friday. Tuesday 10/4. Learn from former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly at his...
Badger Herald

New Dane County ordinance limits 1849 Wisconsin abortion law

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi signed off on a new ordinance that prohibits the county from contracting with agencies — at the federal, state or municipal level —that are involved in the investigations, arrests or prosecution for actions taken in conflict with Wisconsin’s 1849 criminal abortion ban.
Badger Herald

Dane County implements de-escalation training for election workers

A rise in hostility towards election and poll workers led Dane County clerk staff to begin de-escalation and active shooter training for election onboarding in August 2022. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway proposed a city ordinance in early July to penalize those who show disorderly conduct towards poll workers, according to the proposal.
Badger Herald

Law enforcement must take a backseat in Wisconsin’s response to opioid crisis

Sept. 8, the Wisconsin Legislature’s Republican-controlled budget-writing committee approved the disbursement plan of $31 million dollars received earlier this month by the State. The new budget is a modified version of the initial proposal offered by the Department of Health Services. “The legislature has insisted on having this oversight,...
Badger Herald

Women’s Hockey: Wisconsin women’s hockey poised for another outstanding year

Six-time national champion women’s hockey team has returned to action in their 2022-23 season. Head coach Mark Johnson is back with a new roster full of potential. The Badgers lost last season’s team captain Grace Bowlby, as well as All-American Daryl Watts but return a sizable portion of their starting lineup from a team that was one of the nation’s most talented.
Badger Herald

From Wisconsin’s backyard: Taking a look at homegrown Badgers with stellar high school records

The University of Wisconsin is unique in that they demonstrate elite levels of success across various sports. Unlike teams across the country who consistently bring in five-star talent from a variety of states, the Badgers often look to their backyard for elite talent. While nationally under appreciated, Wisconsin is home to some elite former high school players who now down the red and white for the Badgers. With this spirit in mind, we have chosen to pick out current Badgers with excellent high school careers and predict what role they will play in their college careers.
Badger Herald

Paul Chryst removed from head coach position on Badger football team

The University of Wisconsin removed Paul Chryst as head coach of the football team, replacing him with defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard as interim, according to a press release from Wisconsin Athletics. UW Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh announced Chryst’s removal Sunday in the midst of his eighth season as head...
Badger Herald

Smiling at strangers: The face behind iconic Madison restaurant

The farmer’s market crowds milled around the Capitol Square, creating a dull roar of voices that rang out over the cool, crisp morning air. The smell of dough, cheese and breakfast wafted all around the top of State Street. A line of 10 people gathered outside the source of...
